32 of Meghan Markle's best hairstyles over the years - and how to recreate them

Meghan Markle's best hairstyles over the years vary from sleek updos to loose waves - and everything in between.

The Duchess of Sussex has always been an icon for stylish outfits and perfect makeup looks, but her hairstyles are just another thing we can't all help but copy.

So whether you want wavy hair inspo or an idea of how best to wear your up for an event, take inspiration from Duchess Meghan herself, with the most standout - and varied - hairstyles she has worn over the years.

32 of Meghan Markle's best hairstyles over the years

1. Loose even waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A staple look of the Duchess, these loose even waves are perfect for adding a refined finish to any outfit - and they don't take any touching up on the go. If you want to copy the look, use a wide-barrelled tong to get the loose curl - and finish off with a touch of medium-hold hairspray.

2. Mermaid waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These mermaid waves are ideal for an evening out when you want to make a bit more of an impression. They're a bit deeper than Meghan's general day-to-day waves - making for a more voluminous and impactful look. Use rollers for effortless volume.

3. The single tendril

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she's out and about at events, the Duchess often prefers to have her hair off her shoulders and in an updo - which we think is a great look with this off-the-shoulder outfit. But the single waved tendril adds a touch of casual style to her updo and stops it from being too sleek.

4. Deep side parting Hollywood waves - with a touch of red!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A newer look from the Duchess that really wowed with her strapless gold dress, these Hollywood waves are the epitome of glam anyway, but the deep side parting added another level of drama to this stunning do. And we love the tinge of red on Meghan's usually very dark hair.

5. Straight, sleek side-tuck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style we don't often see on Meghan, this straight, sleek look was all about sophistication. But we love the styling by the Duchess with the little side tuck that adds a bit of character - and lets her glowy makeup shine through. For the ultimate shiny finish, prep hair with a lamellar treatment for a smooth finish.

6. Centred ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A low-key look from the Duchess, this slicked-back, middle-parting ponytail sits right at the back centre point of the head - rather than being worn high or low - for a casual and low-effort look. Use a strong hair tie like a coiled bobble, or even a strong-elastic silk scrunchie, to keep this look in place.

7. Side-swept rough waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfect for when you want to dry your hair and go, we love this lived-in look for a casual appearance that doesn't require as much prep or upkeep as the sleek, wavy finish Meghan often wears. We'd suggest prepping hair with a blow-dry finishing spray before drying and then wind up into a tight bun to add some movement to it before letting the rough waves loose.

8. Beachy waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all love a beachy waves look for summer and, of course, Meghan gives us the perfect example of how to nail this style. To replicate this, we'd suggest prepping hair with a salt spray and, after drying, using a wide barrel tong to wave random small sections here and there for an effortless-looking casual style.

9. Sleek, no-parting, high disc bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that works for any smart event, this very specific bun may look simple but there are a few different aspects that go into making it work. Meghan's no-parting choice really does draw all the attention to the bun itself, which has been styled as a flat disc, rather than a more protruding ball - for a flattering and slightly more casual look.

10. Straight and choppy layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style that Meghan doesn't often wear, but that, of course, suits her to a tee, this very straight look is perfect when you want something a bit more playful, as the choppy layers add a modern feel to this classic look. Prep hair with an anti-frizz cream to really get that sleek finish.

11. Bouffant bun with wide face framers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A high bun is always a great decision to keep hair off the shoulders and create an elegant look for an event, but the voluminous aspect of this look adds a touch of glam that we think would work for any occasion. The choice of wide face framers, rather than thinner pieces, adds to the glamorous impression of this look.

12. Side-swept, voluminous updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the elegant but stylish finish of this unique updo. The non-sleek, no-parting bun creates shape in the look and the side-swept, side-parting fringe flatters the face - plus it's perfect for those who have a cowlick or a bunch of baby hairs that they want to cover up.

13. Wavy frontal layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Meghan is known to usually have an even wavy hair look, this style deviates slightly from her classic style with the waves being focused on her layers at the front of the hair. Not only does this one look great, but it also saves time as you don't have to focus so much on the rest of the hair when styling.

14. Wavy low side pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look on Meghan, with its glamorous finish and Disney princess feel. The side parting adds a more dressy feel to the look and stops the low pony from dulling her facial features, while the voluminous waves in the ponytail give it a Hollywood glam finish. Perfect for evenings out or formal events.

15. Half-up high bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us are used to seeing a half-up, half-down style, but we love this unique take on the look from the Duchess with a half-up high bun instead. The perfect high-up but not top-knot placement lifts Meghan's facial features and the middle parting allows for a sleek and elegant finish to this playful look.

16. Inverted messy bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While for most people, a messy bun focuses on having an actual dishevelled bun, we love how Meghan makes this look relatable to those of us with baby hairs, short layers and sideburns by having the messy tendrils tucked behind her ears. A perfect low-key look for those hot summer days out and about.

17. Wavy low pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This holiday-ready look is one of our favourites from the Duchess. The loose waves don't look too styled, and many people might even be able to achieve them with just some styling cream or serum - no heat needed. But the choice to have a single-styled tendril really adds an elegant finish to this casual look.

18. Tight, side-swept waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is ideal for making an impression at a formal event, while still having a touch of glam. The tight waves throughout the hair look gorgeous all swept to one side, and we love how they're accentuated at the front as they fall into sweeping curls at the bottom. Be aware though - this one will take a lot of hairspray to replicate.

19. Sleek, high, invisible pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A high pony is a staple of the Duchess for afternoons of events and engagements, but we love the twist of the invisible fastening on this look, with her hair wrapped around whatever is holding up her look. The absence of a parting also helps to keep this all-over style in place.

20. Frizzy waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all love the Duchess's usual sleek waves, but this everyday - and very relatable look for some - allows the waves to shine through while the hair is a bit bigger than usual. Embrace hair's natural reaction to humidity with this one, but use a touch of hairspray to keep those waves in place.

21. Low side conical bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A unique look that takes a few different factors to get right, this look is perfect for when you have a piece of headwear that you want to pair with your outfit, but you still want to wear a stylish do. The low allows space for the hat on top, but the conical shape and side placement give it an intentional and stylish feel.

22. Off-the-face, symmetrical straight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look for a smart evening out or formal event when you want to still have fun with your look. The sleek straight finish is elevated by the flattering middle parting and the Duchess's decision to tuck both sides behind her ears. It gives the look more shape and lets her glowy makeup shine through.

23. Low, invisible, wavy pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elegant look that works for daytime or evening events, Meghan elevates her classic low ponytail with a style wavy finish and a chunk of hair wrapped around her hair tie. We also love the middle parting style that adds a flattering and intentional finish to this casual-seeming look.

24. Wavy half-updo with face-framing tendrils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding some structure to a classic wavy hair look, the Duchess went for a half-up, half-down style for this daytime look. We love the face-framing tendrils that add a flattering playfulness to her look and the decision to have some volume at the back adds a bit of glamour to this popular style.

25. Sleek, centred bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The epitome of a classic sleek bun, the centre parting on this look adds a flattering finish to this tight style, while the placement of the bun really accentuates the Duchess's facial features. Use a sectioning comb to get the perfect parting with this look and finish off with a pomade or flyaway gel to ensure a perfectly sleek finish.

26. Casual low pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look for days out and about, as it's so easy to achieve and doesn't require much upkeep. Make sure to stick to the middle parting for a flattering, face-framing look and maybe give your tendrils a slight wave before tucking them behind your ears - but otherwise just tie back and head out!

27. Side-swept Hollywood waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These Hollywood waves are always impressive for evenings out, but Meghan's choice to wear them sweeping to the side adds another level of glam that is sure to impress. We'd use a tapered wand to achieve these or a slightly flat barrel tong to get that perfect Hollywood glam curl shape.

28. Big, messy bun with wide face-framers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This big, messy bun looks so relaxed but chic - we just love it. The wide face-framing tendrils add a flattering touch to the style and the decision to keep a little more hair out for them than usual really adds to the chic but messy impression of this look.

29. 00s pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing it back to the 00s with this side parting swept fringe that moves into a no-parting mid-ponytail, Meghan proved that some looks don't ever go out of style. We'd recommend a strong hairspray for this one to keep that very specific parting in place - and a strong hair tie so that the mid-pony doesn't droop down to a low one.

30. Straight face-framers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan often wears face-framing tendrils or layers, however, we usually see her add a slight wave or curl to them. But we love the change-up here with the face-framing layers styled completely straight, to add a bit of an edgy finish to her classic look. You'll need high-heat straighteners (and a good hairdresser) for this one!

31. Sleek bouffant bun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing it back to 60s hairstyles with this look, the Duchess perfected her low-key bouffant bun - and the side-swept, side-parting fringe is perfect for adding a flattering finish to her face. Use flyaway gel to perfect the sleek finish for this look.

32. Side parting straight hair - with a touch of volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this sleek but voluminous look from the Duchess - it gives elegance but a stylish impression. We'd suggest prepping hair with a blow dry spray to get the sleek but voluminous style of this look - and the side parting choice really helps with that subtle volume.