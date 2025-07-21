I hate the sticky finish of body lotion, but this lightweight Sol de Janeiro buy has converted me into applying it every day

After numerous attempts of slathering on a plethora of different formulas, I'd finally accepted that body creams and I just simply weren't a compatible match - but they do say good things come to you when you least expect it.

It might be against the grain to admit as a Beauty Writer, but I'll be the first to openly share my dislike for body creams. I understand all the benefits of the best-smelling body lotions, from hydrating the skin to acting as a great base for layering with the best perfumes for women for a long-lasting signature scent, but nothing can conquer my anguish for its messy and sticky nature.

Well, that was the case until I tried Sol de Janeiro's new Badalada Body Lotion. In fact, I've almost shocked myself that I've found a body lotion that I now actively reach for on a daily basis. Yes, you read that right, its combination of a mess-free applicator, fast-absorbing nourishing formula and delectable scent have officially won me over.

The formula that has transformed me into a body lotion lover

My beauty arsenal makes home to an array of body creams, including many from Sol de Janeiro. Although I love the feeling of keeping my skin hydrated, I've never found a formula that I've wanted to incorporate into my daily routine. However, having only hit the market two months ago, this lightweight and nourishing body lotion has already made quite the impression on me...

Sol de Janeiro Body Badalada Vitamin Infused Body Lotion View at Sephora RRP: £32 Rich in vitamins, this Sol de Janeiro body lotion is infused with hyaluronic acid, brazil nut oil and cactus pear extract for a weightless yet incredibly hydrating formula. Quickly absorbing into the skin, the lotion works to soothe, nourish and soften the skin without leaving leaving behind a sticky feeling. The cherry on top of the cake? It also boasts the deliciously gourmand, beachy scent of the brand's iconic Cheirosa 62 - which is one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents.

First thing's first, I absolutely love how this body lotion (which boasts a notable 400ml worth of product) arrives in a pump bottle - unlike the rest of the brand's body care formulas. This allows for a mess-free application and avoids having to dig your nails into a tub of body lotion - something I particularly dread as someone with long BIAB nails.

You also don't have to worry about portioning the product as the handy pump disperses the perfect amount to cover one section of your body. It boasts the ideal texture, it's not too much on the liquid side, nor is it too thick, instead it's the perfect medium between the two, offering a velvety feel on the skin.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Another one of my pet peeves with body lotions and creams is the stickiness they typically leave you with, preventing you from comfortably getting dressed after applying. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly this formula absorbed into the skin, whilst still leaving behind a nourished and hydrated feel.

My skin can often become quite dry in the summer months, thanks to frequent shaving and continuously applying the best self-tans, but this lotion does a stellar job at providing my skin with long-lasting moisture and leaving it noticeably silky soft to touch. It also works great to prep your complexion before applying one of the best fake tans for mature skin.

The real pièce de résistance to the formula lies with its gorgeously moreish summer scent, which transports you to long, hot beach days. Intrigued as to what it smells like? The brand's iconic Cheirosa 62 fragrance (just like well-loved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream) boasts warming notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine petals, sandalwood and salted caramel accords for a truly delectable scent.