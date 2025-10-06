This decidedly unsexy exfoliating stick is our beauty team's unexpected winter skin hero

As we enter the colder months of the year, if you're anything like us, you might find yourself placing more of an emphasis on bodycare.

And now it's officially chilly season, we have our autumn bodycare routine nailed down to a tee. While we naturally make space for the likes of the best-smelling body lotions and nourishing shower oils, our team's heads have truly been turned by an unsexy staple that targets a plethora of common skin concerns - such as KP bumps, body acne, and ingrown hairs.

If you didn't already know, we're talking about The INKEY List's Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick. This nifty multi-purpose formula has been gaining popularity on social media, and for good reason, thanks to its ability to deliver smooth, clear skin. Plus, it's currently on sale with an impressive 25% off, making it even more affordable.

The gentle exfoliating stick I swear by for banishing body blemishes

After only launching one year ago, the exfoliating body stick in question has amassed 1,120 reviews on Amazon alone, and boasts an impressive average star rating of 4.3 out of five. So, it might not come as a surprise that our two digital beauty writers are also fans of the affordable formula.

The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick View at Amazon $16.50 at Amazon $19.50 at ASOS (USA) $19.50 at Sephora RRP: £15 | $16.50 Formulated with 7% glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and shea butter, this powerful formula works to exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog pores, reduce breakouts and ingrown hairs, and nourish the skin. As the body stick works to target all of the above, it makes it an effective choice for those wanting to tackle common body care concerns, such as KP bumps, breakout-prone skin, underarm and bikini line discolouration, plus dry, cracked skin.

After years of searching for a product that would clear body blemishes and trialling an array of body washes, I was influenced by all the talk on social media about The Inkey List's Glycolic Acid Body Stick. Let me tell you, nothing has ever worked to banish my body acne, until I invested in this formula.

Boasting an abundance of rave reviews, I added this formula to my basket earlier this summer in order to prep my skin for shorts weather. However, its impressive, fast-acting results have meant that I'm now carrying it with me into the colder months of the year.

It effortlessly sweeps onto the skin without causing any tugging or pulling on the skin as you apply. More importantly, it's not greasy, which is great as you're not required to wash this formula off - you simply leave it to work its magic. Despite having fairly sensitive skin, it's gentle enough for me to apply it every day. After each application, my body acne is noticeably reduced, less irritated, and redness is minimised - before completely clearing up in just a matter of days.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

It's not just me who approves of the formula, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson also agrees: "This exfoliator is so convenient, especially if, like me, you are prone to spots on your shoulders and back. It always feels like such a hassle to apply a toner or spot treatment to those areas, but this deodorant-like stick allows you to just roll it up, swipe it on, and job done. I also have quite sensitive skin, which often doesn't fare very well with potent exfoliators or harsh scrubs, but this feels so gentle."

Not to mention, it doesn't strip your skin of all its essential moisture, ensuring it is left feeling soft and hydrated, Naomi adds: "Its blend of glycolic and salicylic acid buffs away dead skin, whilst ingredients like shea butter hydrate the area, so it doesn't feel stripped or dry. After just a few uses, I noticed my spots were less raised and red, whilst the skin on my shoulders was left soft and smooth - so, safe to say it's a new, bodycare essential for me."

How to use The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick

Arriving in a roll-up stick compact, simply apply The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick by swiping it onto clean, dry skin where you need treatment, with no need to rinse off. As this is an exfoliating treatment, begin by applying the formula 2-3 times a week, before increasing to daily use if your skin can tolerate it. As with any beauty product, it's recommended to do a patch test prior to applying the formula. Additionally, make sure to avoid broken or irritated skin and use SPF on treated areas that are exposed to the sun.