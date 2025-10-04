Our beauty team are taking no chances with dry skin this autumn, thanks to these rich bodycare buys

We love autumn, but not so much the effect it has on our skin. Cracked knuckles and itchy legs are seemingly the price paid for a glimpse at the pretty changing leaves and the taste of pumpkin spice.

But not this year. Our beauty team has already swapped out their lightweight, summer-scented washes and lotions for heavy-duty, warming best-smelling body lotions in a bid to keep their limbs soft, smooth, and comfy in cosy knits and jeans this season.

So, if you're keen to follow suit, these are the key products we'll be using regularly throughout this season and into the next, in our pursuit of soft, supple and ultra-hydrated skin...

The body care heroes our beauty team are relying on this autumn

As with your signature scent, many of us feel a change in season calls for a similar shift in our best face moisturisers and body creams. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy creams are great in the summer, but when the chill strikes, thicker and richer formulas tend to win out.

This is certainly the case for our team. We're all very much in consensus that dry and chapped skin isn't getting a look-in this year, and have updated our bodycare routines accordingly. Gone are our favourite fake tans and radiance-boosting buys, replaced by indulgent body butters and exfoliators to slough off texture.

As with your skincare routine, body care can be subjective; what works for one may not work for others. You may love a shower foam over an oil, or steer clear of heavily fragranced products, but even still, we like to think there will be something of interest here, even if it's just showcasing a new brand you may yet to sample.

If, though, you're keen for all the recommendations you can get, we've got plenty for you - spanning scrubs to shower oils - with picks to suit a range of budgets.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fiona's rich trio of body lotions

(Image credit: Palmer's/ The Body Shop/ NECESSAIRE)

Nécessaire The Body Lotion Hinoki View at SpaceNK RRP: £48 Infused with 2.5% niacinamide and vitamin-rich plant oils, this lotion works to hydrate and strengthen the skin, leaving it soft and firm, whilst also imparting a heavenly scent of Hinoki, basil, magnolia and vetiver. The Body Shop Shea Body Butter View at The Body Shop $20 at Amazon RRP: £7 For soft and gorgeously scented skin, The Body Shop's classic Shea Body Butter is a must-have, with its non-greasy but rich formula, which promises up to 96hours of hydration. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Retexture & Renew Exfoliating Body Lotion View at Amazon RRP: £9.49 Featuring a blend of AHAS to exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth bumps, along with nourishing cocoa butter, coconut and shea butter, this lotion from Palmer's is a great option for those seeking silky smooth skin - for under £10 - and our Editor swears by it.

For our Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, it's out with the best fake tans and in with the thick lotions.

"My summer body care routine can be summed up in two words: fake tan; therefore, any product that gets between me and my faux glow can do one until legs-out season is over," she quips. "Primarily, this means avoiding rich creams, which can act like a barrier that stops tanner ‘taking,’ plus they often contain oils that interact badly with DHA (self tan’s active ingredient) and make it fade faster.

Anyway, now I’m happily back in jeans and knits, I can apologise to my limbs for prioritising a superficially golden tone over deep hydration and go mad with buttery body lotions. The richer, more oil-packed and slower-absorbing, the better. If I have to hang out in my cosy, fluffy robe all morning while it sinks in, that’s more than ok."

Aleesha's trio of shower oils

(Image credit: Future | Products: Hibernicis/ Aromatherapy Associates / ESPA)

ESPA Fitness Shower Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £34 This creamy oil blends coconut oil with the spicy-fresh scent of clove bud oils and eucalyptus, to simultaneously hydrate your skin, whilst offering a luxurious shower experience. Hibernicis Sonas Shower Oil View at Liberty RRP: £55 Featuring a blend of geranium, rosemary, lemon, mandarin and six seaweed extracts, this shower oil nourishes, soothes and replenishes your skin. If you're in need of a moment of comfort and relaxation, this is the spa-like addition to make to your morning or evening shower routine - and our editor adores it. Aromatherapy Associates Relax Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £60 Either add a capful to your bath, or massage into your skin mid-shower for a moment of peace and tranquillity. It's ideal for soothing your mind and body in a warm bath before bed, or for a moment of quiet, to switch off, in the shower - just breathing in its rich but restful scent.

"When it comes to autumn/winter bodycare, I swear by shower oils," says Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar. "I think we can all agree that doing any sort of body care always feels like it takes an unreasonable amount of effort, so for me, using a shower oil is a way to keep my skin soft and nourished without all the extra effort.

"I just take a minute at the end of my shower to smooth onto my arms, legs and décolletage, close my eyes for about 30 seconds to let it soak in and take an opportunity to do some deep breathing and enjoy the calming aromas, and then rinse off. Most good shower oils will linger on the skin even after rinsing, so skin is left supple and hydrated, with a lasting aromatherapy fragrance."

Naomi's skin-smoothing trio

(Image credit: Future/Rehab./ Naturium/ L'Occitane)

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash View at SpaceNK RRP: £19 For a body wash that cleanses and deeply nourishes your skin all at once, the Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil is a must-have. It blends rich oils with 50% glycerin, upcycled apple extract, and plant-derived squalane and transforms from an oil into a soft, milky foam that feels so hydrating and soothing on the skin - not stripping or hard to rinse away. L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil View at Amazon $12 at Amazon $12 at Nordstrom $12 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £22 Deliciously indulgent, this honey-coloured oil marries sweet almond oil with squalene, vitamin E, and Beta-sitosterol to smooth, soften and firm the skin. Like Naturium, its oily formula becomes slightly foamy as it hits wet skin, and the delicately warm almond scent is just heavenly. Rehab. Rehab. Retreat Scalp & Body Scrub View at Boots RRP: £22 With coconut oil, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, each ball offers the perfect portion of body scrub. The sea salt crystals buff away dead skin, without stripping the skin or feeling too harsh, while the rest of the ingredients quickly swoop in to hydrate the exfoliated skin. It's wonderfully convenient (especially for travelling) and boasts a nice, gentle shea scent.

"I love autumn, but it doesn't always love me," says Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, "the mix of cold weather and central heating makes my legs dry and itchy. I'm someone who always applies body lotion all over, every single morning without fail, as I do have quite dry skin no matter the weather (post-shower, especially, it can feel very tight and uncomfortable). But in the autum/winter months, it's not always enough to completely ward off the cold's chapping effects, so I must take it a step further.

"Shower oils are one such way that I hydrate and soothe my skin. I adore L'Occitane's, especially for its soft, almond-y scent and luxe feel on the skin. I also love a body scrub to gently buff away texture, before drenching my arms and legs in my trusty everyday lotion, to leave them silky smooth and hydrated (I use the Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Lotion)."

Sennen's trio of autumnal swaps

(Image credit: Future/The Inkey List/ Sanctuary Spa/ Sol De Janeiro)

The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 If you're looking to exfoliate your skin and banish texture, this body stick from The INKEY List blends 7% glycolic acid along with salicylic acid to buff away dead and rough skin, whilst also targeting acne. It also features shea butter to moisturise your skin as it works. The stick format makes it so easy to use and transport, compared to that of a scrub or liquid exfoliator. Sol de Janeiro Body Badalada Vitamin Infused Body Lotion View at Look Fantastic RRP: £32 If you love a scented body lotion, this one from Sol de Janeiro is a real treat. It boasts a rich gourmand scent and ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and vitamin E, to lock in moisture and hydrate your skin. It's buttery but not sticky and is ideal for layering with your favourite Sol de Janeiro body mists (along with your other sweet and fruity fragrances). Sanctuary Spa Ultra Rich Shower Oil View at Amazon RRP: £9.50 Another shower oil to consider for your autumn body care routine. This one from Sanctuary Spa scents your skin in jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla, while lathering up into a silky oil that cleanses and moisturises.

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, this season is all about continuing and upping good habits. "After making it my mission to keep my skin hydrated during the summer months, I’ve pledged to carry this routine into the colder autumnal months too, especially as my skin dries out as the seasons change. This involves opting for luxuriously rich shower oils, such as the Spa Sanctuary Ultra Rich Shower Oil, over foaming body washes and ensuring I religiously incorporate applying body lotion into my everyday post-shower routine.

"I’m not a huge fan of body butters as I find them overly greasy, so instead I reach for lightweight body lotion formulas that are still incredibly nourishing. My favourites include Sol de Janeiro’s gourmand-scented Badalada Body Lotion and Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Body Lotion."