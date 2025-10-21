Our beauty team takes a peek inside Gatineau's luxurious Parisian skincare advent calendar

Say hello to an all-new skincare routine with these stellar formulas that are designed to hydrate, exfoliate and plump the complexion

Image of Gatineau Skincare 12 Day Advent Calendar 2025 open with its contents, on a beige background with gold and rose gold glittery swatches
(Image credit: Future/Gatineau)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

With the countdown to Christmas officially less than six weeks away, we've got our hands on the perfect beauty advent calendar for skincare aficionado's - Gatineau's 12-day advent calendar.

With hundreds of options available on the market, shopping the best beauty advent calendars can sometimes feel like quite an overwhelming task. But, that's where the woman&home beauty team come into the mix. Having had our eyes on (and unboxed) nearly every beauty advent calendar on sale this year, it's safe to say we know a thing or two about how to spot a good one.

Take a look inside Gatineau's Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team

Making home to a plethora of science-backed skincare formulas and sporting a more affordable price tag of £85 (compared to other calendars on the beauty market), it's no surprise that Gatineau's advent calendar boasts an array of stellar reviews. Not to mention, its contents amount to a huge £336, meaning you'll enjoy an impressive 74% saving.

What's in the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025?

It might not be December just yet, but for those interested in taking an early peek into Gatineau's 12-day advent calendar offering for 2025, you've come to the right place. Take this as your spoiler warning, we've rounded up the entire contents you can expect to unbox during the countdown to Christmas, including one of the best eye creams and the best toner - plus, much more...

Gatineau Skincare&#039;s 12 Day Advent Calendar 2025 with its contents in front

(Image credit: Gatineau Skincare)

When does the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on Gatineau's Advent Calendar, you're in luck as it officially launched on 15th September - and there's still some left in stock.

How to shop the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025

Thinking of adding the advent calendar to your basket? If so, there's plenty of ways you can shop Gatineau's 2025 festive offering. You can bag the calendar by shopping at the brand's website and enjoy free standard delivery within 3-5 working days - or opt for 1-2 day express delivery for an extra £6.99. Alternatively, you can also shop it via a few different retailers, including Face The Future, Amazon and Very.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.