Our beauty team takes a peek inside Gatineau's luxurious Parisian skincare advent calendar

With the countdown to Christmas officially less than six weeks away, we've got our hands on the perfect beauty advent calendar for skincare aficionado's - Gatineau's 12-day advent calendar.

With hundreds of options available on the market, shopping the best beauty advent calendars can sometimes feel like quite an overwhelming task. But, that's where the woman&home beauty team come into the mix. Having had our eyes on (and unboxed) nearly every beauty advent calendar on sale this year, it's safe to say we know a thing or two about how to spot a good one.

Speaking of, Gatineau's 12-day skincare calendar is one that has earned our team's seal of approval. Featuring some of our editor's favourite formulas, including the best gradual tan and one of the best vitamin C serums, this option is a no-brainer for any skincare lovers wanting to treat themselves during the countdown to Christmas.

Take a look inside Gatineau's Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team

Making home to a plethora of science-backed skincare formulas and sporting a more affordable price tag of £85 (compared to other calendars on the beauty market), it's no surprise that Gatineau's advent calendar boasts an array of stellar reviews. Not to mention, its contents amount to a huge £336, meaning you'll enjoy an impressive 74% saving.

Worth £336 Gatineau Skincare Gatineau 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar View at Gatineau RRP: £85 Number of products: 12 (6 full size) Total value of products included: £336 - that's a huge 74% saving What's included? Take your skincare regime to the next level with Gatineau's popular 12-day advent calendar, which makes home to a curated edit of best-selling skincare formulas that are designed to exfoliate, hydrate, firm and plump. Highest value product inside: £50

What's in the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025?

It might not be December just yet, but for those interested in taking an early peek into Gatineau's 12-day advent calendar offering for 2025, you've come to the right place. Take this as your spoiler warning, we've rounded up the entire contents you can expect to unbox during the countdown to Christmas, including one of the best eye creams and the best toner - plus, much more...

(Image credit: Gatineau Skincare)

When does the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on Gatineau's Advent Calendar, you're in luck as it officially launched on 15th September - and there's still some left in stock.

How to shop the Gatineau Advent Calendar 2025

Thinking of adding the advent calendar to your basket? If so, there's plenty of ways you can shop Gatineau's 2025 festive offering. You can bag the calendar by shopping at the brand's website and enjoy free standard delivery within 3-5 working days - or opt for 1-2 day express delivery for an extra £6.99. Alternatively, you can also shop it via a few different retailers, including Face The Future, Amazon and Very.