The life of a working royal means many public appearances. Though they're perhaps not as high profile as the Princess of Wales or Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are no stranger to the spotlight – and have had some gorgeous hair and makeup moments over the years.

Indeed, between them, the pair have attended film premieres, weddings and even the star-studded Met Gala over the years, with the hair and makeup to match it.

We revisit some of their best beauty looks from across the years, many of which can be easily created with a few staples - a cream eyeshadow, good quality lipstick and volumising mascara.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's best beauty looks from over the years

Princess Eugenie's wedding day

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

For her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, Princess Eugenie sought the help of professional makeup artist Hannah Martin, the same makeup artist who supervised the Princess of Wales on her wedding day. At the time, Martin was a pro team for Bobbi Brown, so it’s likely these products featured heavily in her flushed-cheeked and slightly smokey-eyed look.

For the record, Princess Beatrice's 2020 wedding was a very small event that was not televised; we aren't playing favourites!)

Copy Princess Eugenie's look...

Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In 2018, Princess Beatrice attended the Met Gala, whose theme that year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination". Her celestial-inspired makeup and headpiece certainly fit the bill – just look at those lashes.

Princess Eugenie's beach waves

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In our book, a beachy waves hairstyle is almost always a good idea, no matter the occasion. Showing the style can work even in a formal setting, Princess Eugenie opted for sunkissed waves for day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival in 2024.

Beatrice's red lip

(Image credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Though it's rare, it's not completely unheard of for members of the royal family to wear red lipstick – as Princess Beatrice demonstrated when she attended a private viewing of the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2015. An enhanced base and a little mascara were all that was needed to let the red lip be the focal point here.

Eugenie's peachy blush

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

We love this super flushed peach blusher moment on Princess Eugenie, which she paired with a cheerful pink lip colour for the national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in 2016.

Beatrice's smokey eye

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we think this hair and makeup has a slight rock-chic vibe, as seen at the 2018 Serpentine Summer Party. Princess Beatrice paired her voluminous ponytail with a pale pink lip and a classic smokey eye makeup look.

Eugenie's volumised lashes

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In another super glam moment, Princess Eugenie opted for voluminous lashes and a muted brown-pink lipstick for Vogue World: London 2023. The dark hues of her eye shadow and lips complement her pale skin tone perfectly.

Beatrice's ultra glossy lips

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A lovely high-glossy lip moment, here Princess Beatrice is pictured at the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala in 2018. She opted for a slightly frosty pink tone of lippy with lip gloss layered on top.

Eugenie's red lip and smokey eye combo

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Another strong case for the power of a red lip, Princess Eugenie opted for drama on her eyes, too, with a classic smokey eye – worn to the 2018 Serpentine Summer Party.

Beatrice's voluminous blowout

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paired with a subtle smokey eye and pink lip, a classic rounded blow dry was Princess Beatrice's hairstyle of choice for The British Heart Foundation's Beating Hearts Ball in 2018.

Eugenie's coral lip

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A super sheeny coral lip was the focal point of Princess Eugenie's makeup when she attended the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2022.

Beatrice's lined eyes

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery)

While liquid eyeliner is a popular choice for crisply defined eyes, pencil can also be used on the upper lids to define them – as Princess Beatrice demonstrated at The Alchemist's Feast for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign in 2022.

Eugenie's smokey liner

(Image credit: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Softly smoked dark eyeliner and a nude lip made up Princess Eugenie's makeup for the UNAIDS Gala during Design Miami / Basel in 2017. We also love her auburn waved hair.

Beatrice's silver eyeshadow

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Along with a little pink lip gloss, just a touch of silvery shadow enhanced Princess Beatrice's eyes when she attended WE Day at the SSE Arena in London back in 2016.

Eugenie's glossy skin and red lipstick

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Along with super glossy and healthy-looking skin, Princess Eugenie opted for a bold red lip when she attended the Dior Homme front row during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025.

Beatrice's coral gloss

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Along with flawless-looking skin and bronzed cheeks, Princess Beatrice opted for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2022.

Eugenie's pink lipstick

(Image credit: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Another strong case for a classic smokey eye, Princess Eugenie also opted for a pretty pink lipstick when she attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

Beatrice's subtle eyeliner wing

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

For the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2022, Princess Beatrice opted for softly diffused eyeshadow along with a glossy pale pink lip.

Eugenie's sparkly shadow

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Charge II)

Pairing coral-toned lip gloss with glowy cheeks and softly smudged liner, here Princess Eugenie is pictured attending The Charge II boxing fundraiser in 2017.

Beatrice's defined lashes

(Image credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Look how shiny Princess Beatrice's hair is here! (She clearly knows the power of a good hair mask.) Her glossy blow dry was paired with velvety lashes and a glossy pinky-brown lip for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's.

Eugenie's dark metallic liner

(Image credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Some variation of a smokey liner is quite a go-to for Princess Eugenie, and here's another great example of why it's such a winning look for her. Here she is pictured at The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party in 2017.

Princess Beatrice's pink lipstick

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

There's a reason pink lipstick is such a classic – there's a shade of it to suit everybody and it works for pretty much any occasion. Princess Beatrice opted for a pretty pastel shade for her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

Princess Eugenie's dark liner

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Super smokey lined eyes and a standout pink lipstick were part of Princess Eugenie's makeup look of choice for the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse in 2015.

Princess Beatrice's undone waves

(Image credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sweeping her hair to one side, Princess Beatrice's hair was styled in super loose and undone waves, paired with pink lipstick and defined eyes for the British Fashion Awards back in 2012.

Princess Eugenie's ultra feathery lashes

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for WDW Entertainment)

Princess Eugenie's lashes were defined ever-so-slightly with a slick of mascara and sweeps of deep dark eyeliner for the European premiere of Jane during the London Film Festival in 2017.

Princess Beatrice's velvet headband

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Accessories are always a good idea in our book, and a headband is a good choice for elevating both long and shorter-length hairstyles. Beatrice opted for a festive red velvet one for the "Together at Christmas" community carol service in 2021, along with a little sparkly eyeshadow.

Princess Eugenie's subtle blusher

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie opted for a subtle hint of blusher up towards her temples and a similar shade of tinted lip gloss for the third day of the Royal Ascot in 2016.

Princess Beatrice's heavy side parting

(Image credit: Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Sporting her signature longer tresses, Princess Beatrice opted for a voluminous blow dry, a little mascara and a wash of pink lipstick for We Day UK back in 2015.

Princess Eugenie's fresh skin

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

With her eyebrows shaped to perfection, Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous with a subtle wash of blusher when she attended Ladies Day during Royal Ascot in 2019.

Princess Beatrice's voluminous lashes

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Along with a shade of pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her dress, Princess Beatrice opted to enhance her lashes with mega volume and a smokey shadow on her lids.

Princess Eugenie's tightlined eyes

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

With a sweep of soft kohl pencil and a muted pale pink lipstick, Princess Eugenie opted for a soft glam makeup look for the charity premiere of Sharkwater Extinction in 2018.

Princess Beatrice's muted grey eye makeup

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For the Royal Ascot in 2016, Princess Beatrice chose to match her grey eye makeup with to her fascinator, offseting the ensemble with a pretty pink shade of lipstick.