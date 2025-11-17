The unique product Naomie Harris uses for a lit-from-within glow during 'dreary' weather

We’re sure that we can all agree Naomie Harris looks sensational every time she steps out in public. As well as captivating us on-screen with her roles in the James Bond and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, her hair and makeup is always on point, too.

As such, Naomie Harris’ best beauty looks have consistently impressed us over the years, giving us tons of hair and makeup inspiration to work with – so we’ll happily take notes on any of her product recommendations.

And when it comes to her glowing complexion, there’s a particular item from her regular makeup bag that has stood out to us. Here’s what you need to know about the unique highlighter she uses…

The unique makeup buy behind Naomi Harris' red carpet glow

So, how does Naomie Harris keep her skin glowing? As well as relying on her go-to facialist, Keren Bertov, when her skin needs a pick-me-up, there’s one particular product in her makeup bag that she loves for boosting glow in her complexion: the Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow.

Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow View at Makeup by Mario RRP: $24 / £24

"When you're in the UK and it's so dry and dreary, it's just nice to have a bit of a sheen with this product," she told Harper’s Bazaar in her Inside My Beauty Bag video.

Created by legendary makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic as part of his eponymous makeup brand, Makeup by Mario, Master Secret Glow is fairly unique in that it’s a clear, balmy highlighter. Described as creating a “glass-like glow”, the balm can be used on the cheeks, eyes, and lips to add serious sheen – as a finishing touch to your makeup look or worn alone for lasting glow.

Want more of Naomie Harris’ go-to beauty recommendations? We’ve shared a few of her makeup, skincare and haircare buys below.

