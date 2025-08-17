Miranda Kerr swears by this radiance-boosting makeup cocktail for a 'healthy, natural glow'

Ever wondered how A-listers achieve their red carpet-ready glow? Well, Miranda Kerr has shared her go-to makeup trick for a radiant complexion.

It comes as no surprise that many famous faces wear the best lightweight foundations to achieve an even, skin-like finish. These formulas often boast a blend of skincare ingredients that prevent the formula from settling into fine lines or dry patches of skin, making them a stellar choice for running daily errands or attending a red carpet event.

Sharing a rare insight into her daily beauty routine, Miranda Kerr has revealed that she casts the best foundations to the side and instead opts for an unusual concoction of skincare and makeup. The trick in question? Combining one of the best face oils with her go-to cream concealer to create a radiant, sheer coverage foundation alternative - and it's perfect for the warmer weather.

The clever foundation trick Miranda Kerr relies on for a 'beautiful, natural glow'

In an interview with Elle UK, Miranda Kerr talked through her step-by-step daily beauty routine in which she shared her top tips and tricks, as well as lifting the lid on some of her favourite skincare and makeup buys. While we took note of her best mascara and most reached-for lip balm (Tower 28's MakeWaves Mascara and the KOSAS Kosasport LipFuel in 'Pulse', in case you were also wondering), it was her interesting choice of foundation alternative that caught our eye.

The Australian model hailed RMS Beauty's UnCoverup Concealer for its versatile formula that can be incorporated into your routine in a plethora of ways, she says: "This little RMS concealer, I've been using for many, many years. What I love about it, you can use it as a concealer, in addition to that, I love using it as all-over coverage."

Miranda Kerr’s Beauty Routine In Five Minutes | 5 In 5 | ELLE UK - YouTube Watch On

As for the latter, Kerr reveals: "One trick I actually love to do is, when I'm applying my foundation and my concealer, I put a drop of my Noni Face Oil in the pot and then I get my makeup brush [and] mix it in." Kerr then uses a dense kabuki brush to sweep the concealer-face oil mixture over her entire complexion, she notes: "I apply my concealer all over my face and it just gives your skin the most beautiful, natural glow."

In fact, it's earned a pride of place spot within her beauty arsenal, she adds: "It's one of my go-to's and a must-have in my handbag [and] in my makeup kit."

Recreate Miranda Kerr's exact makeup routine

While this trick is interchangeable with your favourite facial oil or pot of cream concealer, for those interested in the exact products that Miranda's beauty regime makes home to, we've scouted out two of her go-to formulas. Not to mention, we've also found a handy kabuki brush to help you achieve the trick for yourself at home.