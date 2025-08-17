Miranda Kerr swears by this radiance-boosting makeup cocktail for a 'healthy, natural glow'
For sheer, lightweight coverage and a luminous finish, the model's clever makeup trick is easy to recreate at home
Ever wondered how A-listers achieve their red carpet-ready glow? Well, Miranda Kerr has shared her go-to makeup trick for a radiant complexion.
It comes as no surprise that many famous faces wear the best lightweight foundations to achieve an even, skin-like finish. These formulas often boast a blend of skincare ingredients that prevent the formula from settling into fine lines or dry patches of skin, making them a stellar choice for running daily errands or attending a red carpet event.
Sharing a rare insight into her daily beauty routine, Miranda Kerr has revealed that she casts the best foundations to the side and instead opts for an unusual concoction of skincare and makeup. The trick in question? Combining one of the best face oils with her go-to cream concealer to create a radiant, sheer coverage foundation alternative - and it's perfect for the warmer weather.
The clever foundation trick Miranda Kerr relies on for a 'beautiful, natural glow'
In an interview with Elle UK, Miranda Kerr talked through her step-by-step daily beauty routine in which she shared her top tips and tricks, as well as lifting the lid on some of her favourite skincare and makeup buys. While we took note of her best mascara and most reached-for lip balm (Tower 28's MakeWaves Mascara and the KOSAS Kosasport LipFuel in 'Pulse', in case you were also wondering), it was her interesting choice of foundation alternative that caught our eye.
The Australian model hailed RMS Beauty's UnCoverup Concealer for its versatile formula that can be incorporated into your routine in a plethora of ways, she says: "This little RMS concealer, I've been using for many, many years. What I love about it, you can use it as a concealer, in addition to that, I love using it as all-over coverage."
As for the latter, Kerr reveals: "One trick I actually love to do is, when I'm applying my foundation and my concealer, I put a drop of my Noni Face Oil in the pot and then I get my makeup brush [and] mix it in." Kerr then uses a dense kabuki brush to sweep the concealer-face oil mixture over her entire complexion, she notes: "I apply my concealer all over my face and it just gives your skin the most beautiful, natural glow."
In fact, it's earned a pride of place spot within her beauty arsenal, she adds: "It's one of my go-to's and a must-have in my handbag [and] in my makeup kit."
Recreate Miranda Kerr's exact makeup routine
While this trick is interchangeable with your favourite facial oil or pot of cream concealer, for those interested in the exact products that Miranda's beauty regime makes home to, we've scouted out two of her go-to formulas. Not to mention, we've also found a handy kabuki brush to help you achieve the trick for yourself at home.
Miranda's go-to concealer
RRP: £39
Acting as a concealer, colour corrector and tinted moisturiser in one, RMS Beauty's 3-in-1 UnCoverup Concealer is a true versatile gem that Kerr has "been using for many, many years." This lightweight cream is jam-packed full of nourishing skin-loving ingredients, such as jojoba oil for easy absorption, castor seed oil to soothe and coconut oil to moisturise the skin. Not only can it be used to spot conceal, minimising the appearance of blemishes and under-eye discolouration, but you can also use it all over the complexion (just like Kerr) for sheer, even coverage.
RRP: £18
When it comes to achieving seamless makeup application, a kabuki brush is an essential tool in any beauty arsenal. Working on both the face and body, this brush boasts dense fibres that softly glide over the skin, blending both powder and cream formulas to allow for an even finish.
Miranda's go-to face oil
RRP: £71
Having used it "daily for over ten years now", the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil has become a non-negotiable in Kerr's skincare routine. The pH-balanced oil arrives equipped with a blend of antioxidants in a fast-absorbing texture, which delivers long-lasting hydration and a boost of luminosity. However, the model cleverly added a drop of the radiant formula into her cream concealer pot to create a sheer and lightweight foundation option that encourages a youthful glow.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
