Inside Meghan Markle's beauty secrets - from her affordable go-to mascara to the hair mask she uses 'religiously'

The Duchess of Sussex always looks fantastic and is clearly a woman who spends time looking after her hair and skin, as well as somebody who has got her signature make-up look down to a fine art.

If you’d like to recreate her signature glow, you’re in luck, as some of Meghan Markle’s beauty secrets have been made available to the public over the years by the duchess herself as well as members of her glam squad.

Not only did Meghan share some of her beauty favourites on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, but during her time as an actress she discussed her hair, make-up and skincare routines in several interviews. To that end, we’ve done extensive research on the subject to put together a list of the beauty tips relied upon by the Duchess of Sussex, including her favourite moisturisers, her go-to blushers and so much more. Here’s what you need to know about her routines…

32 of Meghan Markle's beauty secrets

Always wearing fragrance

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

An invisible but important part of her routine, Meghan Markle has revealed she wears perfume every single day. Per a 2016 interview with The Express, she said, "Fragrance is my favourite thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home."

If you’re wondering what her signature scent is, you're in luck as she’s previously shared that exact information with fans. Two of the best Jo Malone perfumes hold that accolade – namely Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage and Sea Salt – as well as Oribe’s Côte d’Azur.

Have a signature lip colour

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Everybody has their go-to shade of lipstick, be it the best red lipstick or a more neutral shade, and the Duchess of Sussex is no exception. In the aforementioned Express article, Meghan said that she loves Charlotte Tilbury’s lipsticks (don’t we all) and that her favourite shade is Very Victoria, which is a browny-pinky nude colour. Fun fact: this shade was named after none other than Victoria Beckham.

Lightweight foundation

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

When it comes to make-up, Meghan likes her freckles to be visible, telling Allure that it’s one of her “pet peeves” when they are airbrushed out. Her solution? To reach for one of the best lightweight foundations.

Her former make-up artist Lydia Sellers told Refinery29 that she often used Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk with a beauty blender to get sheer, natural-looking coverage.

Don't neglect body care

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Many of us have our skincare routine nailed but may not put quite as much effort into our body care routine. Not the Duchess of Sussex – and one of her go-to body lotions is a bargain. In an interview with Beauty Banter, Meghan explained that she uses Nivea’s Q10 Firming Body Lotion “religiously”.

Face exercises

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“I do facial exercises from one of my favorite aestheticians, Nicola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out,” Meghan said in an interview with Birchbox. “I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted. There’s a reason she is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus.”

Maintain your brows

(Image credit: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

The eyebrows frame the face and maintaining their shape makes a huge difference. Sherrille Riley, founder of Nails & Brows Mayfair, told PEOPLE that Meghan has The Audrey Brow treatment, which is inspired by Audrey Hepburn. This consists of shaping and tinting, ending with the application of brow makeup.

This smart lip liner trick

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to Popsugar, it looks like Meghan makes use of an easy lip liner trick that perfectly accentuates their shape. The trick is to over-line the centre of the lip but not the sides. "Choose a lip liner one shade darker than your natural lip colour," make-up artist Nikki Wolff told the publication. "[Then] with a well-sharpened pencil, draw slightly over your natural lip line, focusing on the centre of your mouth."

Curl your lashes

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Curling your eyelashes before applying the best mascara is your one-way ticket to opening up the eyes and making them look longer. Clearly, the Duchess of Sussex knows this, as she previously praised the iconic Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler in her Beauty Banter interview. While her go-to curler clocks in at just under £30, many of the best eyelash curlers retail for around half that price, so you don't need to blow the budget to get some serious results.

Gently exfoliate

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen via Getty Images)

Gentle exfoliation is another step in Meghan’s skincare regime that contributes to her signature glow, telling Allure back in 2014 that she likes to use Tatcha’s The Rice Polish, an exfoliating enzyme powder. “It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation,” she said.

The hair flip

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

The trick to Meghan's bouncy hair? “There is nothing like a hair flip!" she said in an interview with Birchbox back when she was in Suits. "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me ‘flip back hard’ to give my hair a little extra bounce.”

Bridal shimmer

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Meghan’s make-up always looks fantastic, so we expected nothing less on her wedding day (and she didn’t disappoint). Daniel Martin was the MUA behind her wedding day glow. "Meghan likes a shimmery look, so when I did her makeup for the royal wedding, I used the Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette, a powder blush and highlighter," he told Harper's Bazaar . "Then I tapped Honest Beauty Magic Balm onto her cheeks to give them a little bounce; since it’s glossy it really pumps up the highlight in photos."

Use a nourishing hair oil

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Hair oils can really help to nourish and add moisture to strands, as well as improve shine – something Meghan makes use of in her haircare routine. She told Beauty Banter that one of her favourites was the Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil for making hair “slippery and touchable”. That's welcome news to us, as it retails at around £23.

A messy bun can work for all occassions

(Image credit: Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images)

When she started making public appearances in the UK, the messy bun quickly became considered one of Meghan’s signature hairstyles and it’s one that she’s been pictured with almost countless times over the years. It’s a chic look that works for just about any occasion – the duchess even wore the style on her wedding day.

Always wear SPF

(Image credit: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Wearing SPF year-round is one of the best things you can do for your skin and, living in California, we’re sure this is something Meghan is diligent about. According to Meghan’s Mirror, she dedicated an entire post on The Tig to the subject and we’ve previously spotted her with Nivea sunscreen in public.

Her shimmery smokey eye

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One of Meghan’s go-to pencils for a smokey eye is MAC’s Teddy Pencil Liner. “[It] is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it,” she told Allure. “A makeup artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on to it. It's what she uses on Sofia Vergara, and who wouldn't want those gorgeous brown almond eyes?"

Use a hydrating serum

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate Somerville is one of Hollywood’s go-to aestheticians who has counted Meghan Markle among her famous clientele. The Duchess of Sussex told Beauty Banter that she’s a fan of the Quench Hydrating Face Serum to help “maintain her glow”. (While that specific product is now discontinued, you can still buy the DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment).

Hair masking

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Taking the time to apply a hair mask once a week or so can do wonders for its condition and nourish strands. Meghan has previously cited the Kérastase Nutritive Mask as one of her favourites, as well as the brand’s Oléo-Relax line, which she told Beauty Banter she uses “religiously”.

Glowy blusher

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Using one of the best blushers instantly perks up the complexion and adds a youthful glow – and Meghan is a fan of a classic buy. In her interview with Beauty Banter, she described NARS Orgasm Blush as having “a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face.”

Lash serum

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Using a lash serum is a great way to strengthen and help them grow longer and Meghan is a fan of the iconic RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. "I also use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be,” she told Allure.

Eye-brightening liner

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex is also thought to make use of a clever eye-brightening make-up trick. "Meghan appears to be wearing a nude eyeliner in her lower waterline," make-up artist Francesca Abrahamovitch told Femail. "I love this look and use it a lot on my clients, especially when they have super-early starts. It's a really effective way of making your eyes appear bigger and brighter [and] also hides any redness or tiredness making it look as though you've had a full eight hours sleep –even when the reality is very different."

Buccal massage

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meghan’s plump and youthful-looking skin can also be credited to, in part, the use of an unusual facial technique: buccal massage. As part of the Inner Facial™, her facialist Nichola Joss massages the muscle from inside the mouth, which she tells PEOPLE "allows the muscle to be healthier and more youthful [and] adds vitality to the muscle. It makes it softer but stronger, and obviously working from the inside of the mouth really addresses the core element of the muscle.”

Skin-smoothing gel

(Image credit: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

One of Kate Middleton’s make-up and skincare products also apparently counts Meghan Markle as a fan: the fine line-smoothing Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel. According to reports, Kate recommended the gel to Meghan (as well as Michelle Obama).

Her sleek bun trick

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Over the years Meghan Markle has picked up some great hair and make-up tips, like this one that helps her create sleek updos. “For my flyaways, I spray hairspray on a small boar bristle toothbrush (a regular toothbrush also works great!) to lightly brush them down or smooth the hairline,” she told Birchbox. “This is especially good for a sleek bun when I am off-camera.”

Use a balmy highlighter

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)

Highlighter adds instant radiance to your skin, but you may have noticed the Duchess of Sussex’s make-up tends to have a dewy rather than sparkly glow. Meghan’s former hairstylist and make-up artist Lydia Sellers told TODAY Style that the now-duchess was a fan of RMS Beauty’s balmy Living Luminizer.