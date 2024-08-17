32 eye makeup tips for older women that'll make application a breeze

While makeup looks have no age-related restrictions in our book, there are some important considerations when it comes to the application and wear of products on more mature skin. To that end, certain failsafe eye makeup tips for older women can help you improve how your makeup sits and its longevity.

Whether you battle smudging mascara and liner or you find that certain formulas tend to settle into fine lines, woman&home’s team of experienced beauty editors have tapped into the knowledge of dozens – if not hundreds – of professional makeup artists during our careers. In other words, we have the intel that’ll help your eye makeup to go the distance when working with mature skin.

Want to freshen up your makeup game? Below you'll find some useful tips to strengthen your application and wear, alongside some gorgeous celebrity makeup looks to inspire you (all on faces who just so happen to be in their forties or above).

32 eye makeup tips for older women for smoother application and wear

Use an eyeshadow primer

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

If you find your eyeshadow doesn’t stay put for very long, trying one of the best eyeshadow primers is a must. These formulas are specifically designed to improve longevity by creating a smooth and “grippy base” for your eye makeup look, keeping it in place for longer. They’re a makeup artistry staple.

Shop three of Team W&H’s favourite eye primers below...

False lashes are your friend

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

The best false eyelashes can be anything from voluminous and fluffy to wispy and barely there to subtly enhance length. Whether you opt for strip lashes or individuals there’s a style and length to suit any preference.

Use a brightening pencil in the waterline

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lining the water line with a lighter shade, such as beige, can give off the impression of looking more "awake". It’s a makeup trick that many celebrities’ makeup artists – including reportedly Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex – employ to create the appearance of brighter eyes.

Try a tubing mascara

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images via Getty Images)

For eyes that are prone to a bit of smudging, the best tubing mascaras work a little differently to traditional formulas. It forms “tubes” around the lashes that resist smudging and won’t budge until they are soaked off with warm-ish water at the end of the day. The downside is that if they come into contact with a significant amount of water – rain, heavy tears, a swimming pool, et cetera – they will also lift straight off.

Look straight ahead when applying liner or shadow

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

If you don’t have a lot of lid space or have hooded eyes, looking into the mirror with your eye open while carefully applying an eye makeup look will mean you can assess the final look as you go. This is a useful tip whether you’re applying a contour shade from the best eyeshadow palettes or applying liner.

Try gel liner

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival)

If you tend to find traditional liquid eyeliner difficult to apply, a gel formula might make this easier. This product often comes in a dedicated pot and applies with a separate brush; this, combined with a longer handle, gives you a bit more control and makes the process less fiddly.

Incorporate jewel tones

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Whether you opt for a metallic finish or not, jewel tones can be deeply flattering on the eyes and make a nice alternative to your usual brown and black shades of eye makeup. From deep emerald green to sapphire blue, there’s a jewel tone to suit everybody.

Look into a lash tint

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

If your natural lashes aren’t particularly dark, an eyelash tint can help to make them more noticeable and defined. This can be a particularly useful treatment ahead of a holiday when you may be inclined to skip mascara altogether.

Invest in a setting spray

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Though most commonly used to lock in base makeup, such as the best foundation and concealer, the best makeup setting sprays are layered over the entire face and will help to form a protective layer over your eye makeup look, too.

Regularly clean your makeup brushes

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

This goes for any makeup wearer of any age. As well as being hygienic, cleaning your brushes regularly will ensure that any previous eye makeup products don’t affect the current look you’re trying to create. (Pro tip: always have a spare clean fluffy brush to hand for one final blend once your look is complete for a professional-looking finish.)

Opt for long-wear formulas

(Image credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

As well as eyeshadow primer, opting for formulas that are designed to last for hours on end is also smart. Look for long-wearing cream shadows and stick formulas to help supercharge your eye makeup’s lasting powers.

Gently curl your lashes

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

If your natural lashes are short or stubbornly straight (or both) and you want them to appear longer and more lifted, an eyelash curler is a must. Our guide to the best eyelash curlers will help you find a good quality tool.

Try tightlining

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As well as applying eyeliner to the lower waterline, apply it to the waterline on your upper lid, too. This can make a huge difference in defining your lashes, as well as your eyes generally, making for a more seamless eye makeup look.

Choose complementary colours

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

When it comes to colour palettes for the eyes, wearing shades that you feel bring out your eyes and make you feel most comfortable and confident is the best route. But if you need a starting point, choose colours that are known to complement your eye colour. Knowing the best eye makeup looks for brown eyes, for blue eyes, for green eyes and for grey eyes will help you choose your shades wisely.

Optimise with skincare

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Any makeup artist will tell you that the secret to any good makeup look lies in the preparation – in other words, your skincare routine. Just as a smooth canvas makes for a great painting, well hydrated and moisturised skin makes that is protected daily with the best facial sunscreen makes for great makeup.

Try a multipurpose eye, lip and cheek product

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Some formulas not only make a pretty eyeshadow colour but are also designed for use on both the lips and the cheeks, tripling up as the best blusher and lip tint. These multipurpose products lend themselves well to creating a “pulled-together” makeup look.

Seek out non-drag formulas

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

You’re probably aware that the eyelids have some of the thinnest skin on the body and, as such, are very delicate. Many gel pencils and cream eyeshadow sticks are designed so as not to tug on this area of skin, which can exacerbate loss of elasticity and firmness.

Applying mascara on the lower lashes

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

Not everybody likes to wear mascara on their bottom lashes, be it for aesthetic reasons or because of fears of smudging. But doing so can give your lower lash line a little added definition and open up the eyes, as well as making the perfect finishing touch to your look.

Highlight the inner corners of the eyes

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sparkly and/or metallic eyeshadow colours can – quite literally – bring a twinkle to your eyes. But especially so when a bright shade is applied to their inner corners, whether the rest of your eye makeup look is equally shiny or you’re using it as an accent.

Draw liquid liner on in stages

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Some practised hands can create the perfect stroke of liquid liner in a single sweep. For those who don’t find it so easy, taking a “dot to dot” approach and assessing your progress as you go may be easier. Draw a tiny dash of liner at a time until your eyes are fully lined. You can also mark out the start and end of a wing in pencil as a guide if necessary.

Brown tones can still add intensity

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

From the best brown mascara to liner, this colour is often touted as a “softer” alternative to classic black options. And while that is true to an extent, browns can still bring a nice amount of drama and intensity to your look, especially as part of a smokey eye or other easy makeup looks.

Remove excess mascara

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Upon opening your mascara before you take to your lashes, wipe the excess mascara on the edge of the tube so that it goes back inside. (Trust us, the brush will still be loaded with plenty of product.) This is a particularly good tip if you don’t want to create a very voluminous lash look or struggle with clumping.

Try a lash serum

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

If you’ve noticed your natural lashes becoming weaker and more brittle with age, one of the best eyelash growth serums can help to support their health, encouraging them to grow stronger and, therefore, longer. Just remember to be consistent with your application for the best results (and do a patch test 48 hours before applying properly for the first time).

Wet your eyeshadow brush

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

One makeup artist-approved trick for eye makeup application? Dampen your eyeshadow brush with a small amount of water or setting spray before dabbing it into your chosen shade. This ups the intensity of the colour on the brush and, in turn, when it’s applied to your lids.

Seek out nourishing formulas

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

As a general rule, mature skin tends to be drier and, therefore will benefit from any bonus nourishing skincare ingredients in any makeup products applied to the eye area – be it a cream formula that contains hyaluronic acid or an under-eye concealer with glycerin.

Hold your lid in place when applying liner

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

When applying eyeliner to a closed lid along the lashline, place one finger at the outer corner of to your eyelid to hold it in place. Very very slightly pull it so that your lid becomes a little more taut. This will make the application process a little easier.

Avoid brow pencil that is too dark

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

This, of course, depends on your hair colour, but as a general rule of thumb, opt for an eyebrow pencil that’s no more than two shades darker than your hair colour – per our MUA’s advice in our guide to makeup tips for older women. Doing so will ensure that your brows compliment your hair, too.

Carefully remove it at night

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

It might sound like a simple one, but taking your makeup off gently and diligently every single night – using the best cleanser for your skin type – won’t just benefit your skin health, it’ll also help to maintain the health of your natural lashes, too. Soak off heavier-duty makeup and stubborn mascara with a dedicated eye makeup remover to make the process easier.

Don't be afraid of glitter

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

For the avoidance of doubt, if the only reason you’re hesitant about enjoying glittery eyeshadows is that you think they are reserved for a younger crowd, we strongly encourage you to ignore that thought. Makeup is largely about having fun with it, after all!

Try a stamp liner

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Getty Images)

If you struggle to create the perfect pair of winged liners, it’s worth looking into an eyeliner “stamp”. This unique product will help to print this shape onto each outer corner of your lid, leaving you with symmetrical wings.

Have a waterproof mascara in your kit

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

For mascara wearers, there are some situations where only a waterproof formula will stay put, such as time in a pool or watching a guaranteed-to-make-you-cry film, for example. Having one of the best waterproof mascaras in your beauty arsenal is, therefore, always a good idea.

Set the surrounding area with a little powder

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

You may instinctively avoid powder because a heavy finish is thought to “age” the skin. However, modern setting powders are ultra lightweight and undetectable on the skin and can be useful in preventing mascara from transferring. Use the tiniest dusting on the brow bone and under the eye.