Katie Holmes's best beauty looks over the years - from glossy statement hairdos to a chic berry lip

Katie Holmes has worn so many gorgeous beauty looks over the years, that it's hard to pick our favorites.

Her laidback but elegant style is one that many of us tried to replicate over the years, with glowy skin, a spectrum of sheer and berry lip shades, and a range of different styles in her deep brunette hair.

From tousled waves to a chic pixie cut and some of the most elegant makeup looks we've seen, these are Katie Holmes's best beauty looks over the years.

Brunette waves

We love this look from the star with loose waves cascading around the shoulders, and a deep side part that adds a touch of drama and frames the face. Paired with brown makeup tones, a smoky eye and soft berry lips, it's elegant but laidback.

Alice band elegance

A cute but elegant look from the star with hair swept back with an Alice band, but a subtle wave with some texture through it adding a more sophisticated touch. We love the contrasting makeup tones here too, with a bronzed face creating the foundation for peach lips and a warm green eyeshadow look.

Warm retro

Soft, retro waves define the star's short cut here, with a side-parting and hint of volume at the crown that adds to the red-carpet feel. Paired with glowy skin, a mauve lip and a smoky eye that sports a line of metallic green for a modern edge, the look feels classic but cool.

Sleek jewelled glamour

Sleek and dramatic, we love this look with the star's hair pulled into a polished chignon, letting her bold smokey eye take center stage. Jewel-toned shadow and dramatic liner emphasize her dark eyes, while a sculpted cheek and rich plum lip finish the look for high glamour with a modern twist.

Dewy laidback chic

A laidback style that still looks chic, with her long hair tucked back casually, showing off luminous skin and softly defined eyes, while the dewy skin and bronzed cheeks paired with a smudged mauve lip adds a bright, glowy finish.

Glowy scarlet elegance

With a low, center-parted bun that's neat but not overly styled, this hair look gives off a classic evening feel that's elegant but stylish. We love how it makes way for the makeup to shine, with a glowy, bronzed base and bold scarlet lip that pops against the star's all-black outfit.

Unfussy polish

A sleek chignon at the back of the crown keeps this look refined and minimal, while the simple makeup keeps with the theme, adding a satin skin finish, soft warm eye look and muted nude lip. Ideal for an evening event where you want to look polished but not overdone.

Sleek drama

A dramatic look that focuses on the sleek, almost liquid-shine of the hair, worn in an ultra-long, poker-straight style swept over one shoulder. The minimal makeup complements the drama of the hair, with softly defined eyes, natural brows and a dark nude lip.

Snatched mauve elegance

We love this look from the star, with a sleek top knot that pulls the hair away from the face, showing off her natural bone structure. The makeup is understated but elevated, with a wash of mauve shadow, a hint of liner, and a satin berry lip. An elegant but approachable look that's perfect for day or night.

Cool Parisian elegance

We love this short hair look from the star with her textured bob styled in loose waves for an undone-chic finish. The bold matte red lip is the star of the look here, paired with glowy skin and soft eye makeup for a Parisian feel.

Edgy understated glamour

An edgy but relaxed look, we love how the star's hair is swept into a low ponytail with braiding detail at the crown for a subtle twist. Paired muted but surprisingly detailed makeup, with soft earthy tones and a touch of shimmer around the eyes and a taupe-rose lip, the look gives a feel of understated glamour.

A fuchsia moment

A slicked-back updo with volume at the crown adds some laidback drama to this bolder beauty moment, but it's the vivid fuchsia berry lip that stands out in this look. Paired with glowy skin and a simple eye look, it's an elegant but achievable look for everyday events.

Low-maintenance elegance

A chic but achievable look here from the star, this shoulder-grazing cut worn in loose but textured waves, it feels relaxed and low-maintenance but polished and intentional. Paired with soft earthy makeup tones, dewy skin and a sheer, soft brown lip, it's an elegant everyday look that feels fresh without being fussy.

Dark brunette sleek

An iconic look from the star, this sharp, middle-parted blowout with sleek, straight lengths falling just below the shoulders feels modern and powerful. Paired with dark brown makeup tones, a deep plum lip and a striking smoky eye, it’s bold and evening-ready.

Bouncy curls

Defined curls bring bounce and energy to this look, framing the star's face beautifully. Paired with subtle makeup, with warm neutral eyeshadow and a pink-nude lip, it’s a relaxed and polished look that's perfect for day-to-night.

Subtle peach drama

This sleek, straight ponytail feels timeless and sharp, with a neat center part that elongates the face. We love how it's paired with minimal but glowy makeup, with a peach-toned blush and a coral lip that adds a gentle warmth, finished off with a striking defined but dramatic eye look.

Pixie flutter

A pixie look all around, with a chic pixie cut that frames the star's face, styled with subtle volume and side-swept layers for effortless sophistication. Paired with a bold smoky eye with heavy liner and dramatic fluttering lashes, against a glowy, bronzed face and a mauve lip, it looks soft but dramatic against her structured crop.

Bold vintage glamour

Katie leans into vintage glamour with a sculpted finger-wave updo, styled close to the head for a 1920s-inspired vibe. Her makeup follows suit, with darkly rimmed eyes with a smudged, sultry finish and a muted nude lip. It’s sleek, bold, and perfectly tailored for a statement-making night.

Brunette berry

Glossy brunette waves fall in loose layers, parted to the side for volume and movement with this look. Casual but elegant, it looks so chic with her minimal makeup look, dewy skin and berry-toned lip.

Raspberry pop

Glossy mid-length waves are styled with a slightly undone edge, for movement and bounce, while the star's makeup here is more playful, with a pop of raspberry lipstick adding color against her dewy, natural-looking skin. Defined lashes give the eyes lift without heaviness, giving this a glam but casual finish.

Off-duty chic

The loosely pinned bun with soft face-framing strands makes this look feel effortless but intentional. Her fresh, dewy base keeps the focus on naturally glowing skin, paired with rosy lips and a hint of highlighter on the cheeks. It’s an easy, pulled-together style that balances comfort with polish.

Textured glow with a pop of colour

Tousled, textured waves with a touch of volume at the roots add an edge to this look, while the statement bright, raspberry lip lifts the look and adds a put-together elegance. Bronzed face makeup and minimal eye makeup keep things fresh, letting the bold hair and lip combination do the talking.

Romantic glamour

Long, loose waves with caramel undertones give this look a romantic finish, while the warm, glowy makeup with soft blush and a neutral lip color enhances the star's natural undertones. A soft and approachable red-carpet look, that's both glamorous and laidback.

Old Hollywood chic

With an old Hollywood feel, this softly sculpted bob styled into voluminous waves gives a polished and glamorous feel. Paired with a radiant finish on the skin, with subtle contouring to lift the cheekbones and a vibrant bold red lip, it feels both glamorous and modern.

Timeless casual chic

A soft wave with a high-gloss finish keeps this look simple and flattering, while the natural flush through the cheeks pairs with peachy lips and lightly defined eyes, making it approachable yet elegant. It’s a timeless everyday beauty approach that feels fresh without trying too hard.

Heavy bangs

This look is all about the bangs, with a thick, eyebrow-skimming styling paired with a touch of texture through the mid-lengths of the softly-waved hair. We love the earthy, neutral tones of the makeup, with the soft but heavy liner on the eyes and the barely-there nude lip.

Feminine romance

Katie keeps it effortless with a soft updo here, leaving wisps of hair framing her face for a romantic touch. Her makeup leans dewy and natural, with bronzed lids, fluttery lashes, and a glossy berry lip, for an understated, feminine finish.

Rosy drama

An elegant updo with a deep side part gives this look structure, while wisps at the crown soften the overall finish. The makeup leans into rosy tones, with pink-shadowed eyes and a coordinating lip shade that feels subtle but striking. Dramatic but elegant for a chic impression.

Wispy undone updo

This undone bun is all about volume at the crown with wisps left loose for softness. It’s paired with glowy, bronzed skin and a coral lip for extra warmth. It feels relaxed and laidback but still elegant enough for an evening event.

Berry glow

Tousled waves with a soft middle part give this look relaxed elegance, while her glossy chocolate color adds depth. Shimmery eyeshadow and fluttery lashes highlight the star's eyes, while a berry gloss on the lip keeps this look understated but radiant.

Laidback volume

Loose, voluminous waves with a bit of natural texture give this look a laidback glamour, while the glowy skin and sheer gloss on the lip adds to the playful and fresh feel of the overall look.

Blunt bob and bangs

The sharp bob with full fringe feels both modern and timeless, framing the face with clean lines and subtle shine. Paired with a sheer rose lip and minimal eye makeup and glowy skin, it’s chic, stylish and quietly confident.