Kate Hudson's best beauty looks over the years - from chic hairdos to her signature golden glow
Whatever the occasion, Kate is always a beauty inspiration
Kate Hudson has been a style inspiration to most of us for years - from her iconic 00s satin yellow dress in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, to her more recent officewear chic look in Netflix's Running Point.
But it's not just her fashion that has made a statement throughout the years - her beauty looks have been just as inspiring. From glam to understated, the star has done it all.
Whether it's a bob, pixie cut or bangs, a red lip, a glittery smoky eye, or her signature golden glow, the star has worn it all. Need proof? Here are Kate Hudson's best beauty looks from over the years.
Red velvet
A velvety red lip can elevate any look, and we love this one from the actress as she attends an event. Paired with minimal face makeup and just a swipe of mascara, it makes an elegant impression.
Quiffed pixie
The pixie cut has been a favorite for a host of celebs over the years, but Kate wears it here with a little twist. Instead of spiky straight like most styles we see, the star wears it slightly quiffed and swept across the head for a relaxed look.
Tousled side bob
A chic and soft way to wear a bob, we love this styling for a casual occasion or just a stylish everyday look. We recommend using a salt spray for some extra texture here, and a wide-barrel tong for that loose, wavy look.
Peachy updo
A fun and bright but still elegant look for an evening event, Kate takes a chic updo and adds a more relaxed feel with the thick, loose tendrils, while the peachy hue on the eyes, cheeks, and lips adds a bright finish.
Slicked power pixie
Pixie meets power hairdo, this one makes a big impression for any event. We love the wet finish to the slicked back look that complements the star's sequin outfit, while the dewy finish on the cheeks gives an extra touch of drama.
Soft blonde
An understated look from the star, she creates a uniform, monochrome feel here with a soft wave to her light blonde hair that complements her champagne outfit, emphasized by the minimal makeup and soft pink lip.
Glowy golden glam
A gorgeous red carpet look for the star, we love the gold smoky eye, glowy skin, and subtly glossy lip for an evening event. Paired with the soft wave in her hair, it's an achievable look that makes an impression.
Classic Hollywood bob
A classic look beloved by many a celeb, this makes an elegant impression for any occasion. Opt for a smaller-barrel tong to create this tight curl look, and finish off with a strong hairspray to keep it in place.
Pink and wispy
A cute and casual way to wear an updo, Kate makes this high-up bun more relaxed with a soft side fringe and a bunch of wispy tendrils. Paired with a touch of rosy blush and some pink aura nail art, it's a fun look for a daytime event.
Soft fuchsia pop
Hudson creates an elegant but stylish look here with a neat, low bun paired with minimal face makeup and a swipe of mascara. But we love the pop of soft matte fuchsia on the lip that gives this look a touch of fun.
Boho mauve
A great look for when you're spending time in the sun, we love these soft but narrow loose boho waves - especially paired with deep mauve on the eyes and soft mauve on the lips. Style in small sections of hair to recreate Kate's look.
Rosy snatch
A fun but flattering combo, Kate lifts her facial features here for a chic snatched look with this half-up, half-down hairdo right at the back of the crown. Paired with the rosy hues on the eyes and face and candy pink on the lip, it's a fun, casual look.
Sleek red
A glamorous look from the star, this bright red lip adds a pop of occasion to her otherwise minimal makeup look. Paired with slicked-back, very loose waves, it's a statement look for the red carpet.
Golden mermaid
There's so much going on this look, but we have to admit, we kind of love it. The green eyeshadow paired with rosy pink lips and cheeks gives it a fun mermaid-esque feel, while the voluminous warm blonde curls and golden glow on the face add a touch of glam.
Bronzed red
With her signature blonde locks and usually warm-toned skin, Kate always nails a glowy finish to finish off the look. But we love the extra touch of warm bronze here that really brings out the orange-toned red on the lip.
Cool shimmer
This look is all about the cool tones, with the cool touch of mauve on the eyes, cheeks, and lips that creates a flattering contrast to the star's warm blonde hair. We love the touch of shimmer that finishes off the eyes and face, and looks gorgeous with the straight styling of the hair.
Soft wavy crimp
A look that really flatters the star's fine hair type, this soft, wavy crimp makes for a fun departure from the usually loose wave style star's tend to opt for. Paired with minimal makeup and a glossy, peachy nude on the lips, it's great for a daytime look.
Statement smokey gold
A smokey eye that is made for making an impression, the bold matte smokey wing here is glammed up by the addition of warm gold shadow on the inner corners. Paired with the nude lip and warm waves, it's a great red carpet look.
Elegant in red
An elegant look with a neat, low, slicked-back, bun paired with minimal face makeup, a touch of shimmer on the eyelids and a swipe of mascara, this is all pulled together by the deep, true red on the lips.
Choppy waves
A great look for a casual occasion, these choppy waves are all about texture, so we'd recommend using a hefty amount of salt spray if you're looking to recreate the look. Opt for a wide crimper or slim straightening iron to create the choppy wave on the ends.
Straight terracotta
We love this easy-to-recreate look from the star, with straight locks the sport a very slight inward curl at the bottom. Paired with warm tones across the face and a soft terracotta nude on the cheeks and lips, it's chic and fun.
Pink power
A power hairdo if we ever did see one, we love this slicked-back, voluminous bun updo for a formal event. Paired with the rosy flush on the cheeks and pop of candy pink gloss on the lips, it's fun and elegant.
Classic straight pixie
A chic look during the star's pixie cut era, the straight, brushed-forward styling gives an almost micro-bangs impression that looks cool and edgy but still super elegant. Paired with minimal and a pinky nude lip, we love this look on the actress.
Soft glamour waves
This glamorous wave look is a Hollywood staple, created with super wide barrels (be it in a tong, a brush or rollers) that leave a loose curl at the ends of the hair. We like the lack of texture and shine here that leaves a soft finish for a casual impression.
Messy monochrome
A look that takes evening glam and adds a touch of fun, we love the twisted styling and light, wispy side bangs in this messy updo. Paired with the smokey eye and nude lip, it gives a monochrome impression perfect for the star's all-black outfit.
Icy glaze
While Kate usually opts for warmer tones, we love this cooler take on evening glam, with a pigmented silver shimmer on the eyes and a holographic-esque glaze on the cheeks. The dark eyeliner here is great for adding a touch of drama.
Soft glowy glam
Glamorous but understated, this might be one of our favorite looks from the star. The simple face makeup with the slightly bronzed blush and soft glow looks super chic with the glossy rosy lip - and we love the simple updo and curtain bangs combo.
Buttery golden glow
This look is all about the gold. Complementing the hue of her dress, the star goes golden monochrome here with a yellowy golden eyeshadow and a clear lip paired with a golden glow on the face and straight, buttery golden locks.
Italian bob
An Italian bob for an Italian party, this chunky cut is all about a heavy finish and curved in end that just grazes the neck. Paired with heavy eye makeup and a rosy mauve lip, this is giving off a chic riviera feel.
Full bangs and full lengths
Long hair and full bangs is a look most of us dabble with at least once, and we love this styling on the star with textured but voluminous lengths for a full but choppy feel. Paired with a bronze glow and pink lip, it's flattering but relaxed.
Brunette pixie
Making the most of her darker roots, Kate pulls of this brunette pixie cut with style, pairing it with minimal makeup, naked lips, combed, brown brows, and a sheen of sheer silver shimmer on the eyelids.
High fashion pink
Taking the infamous Met Gala by storm with this statement pink look, the star puts a spin on a smokey eye by using different shades of pink on the lid in place of any darker shades. Paired with the candy pink gloss on the lip and the simple low ponytail, it's chic, understated, fun and so high fashion.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
