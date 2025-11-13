These 8 chic hair colours will be everywhere this autumn/winter, per those who create them

As summer gives way to autumn and autumn to winter, the hair colour trends tend to shift quite dramatically. This, along with the other noticeable changes, from the weather and scenery to our wardrobes, often tempt us, more than ever, into dying our strands. So, if you're indeed keen to enter a new hair era, these are the shades to request...

So far this year, the 2025 hair trends have delivered a very chic blend of both bold cuts, like the Power Pixie, and hyper-natural hair colours and techniques. This is set to continue into the autumn/winter months, with luxe, grey-enhancing highlights, for instance, as well as a focus on enhancing blonde and brunette with 'gilded' golden tones and rich smokiness. Indeed, there's set to be a real shift towards embracing and elevating natural shades, as well as a continued demand for autumn's favourite copper tones.

All in all, it's a very exciting time to be considering a hair change, as the array of trending hues are both expensive-looking and refreshingly low-maintenance. Gone are the bold colours or icy blondes that require constant root touch-ups, replaced by these eight in-demand colours...

The 8 chic autumn/winter hair colour trends to request

Whether you're keen to elevate your natural colour, embrace a richer tone for the transitional autumn months or go darker this winter with a luxe mahogany-toned brunette, you're in luck. There's truly something to suit all of the above amongst this year's autumn/winter trends.

As for what is in store for us over the next few months, Georgina Hamilton-Hopkins, senior colourist at Hadley Yates, predicts that natural and richer tones will lead, with a focus on shine and polish. We'll also see popular autumn shades endure, but they'll evolve, with added depth and intensity.

She explains that, "Most autumnal trends carry pretty effortlessly into winter, but we often see them evolve in tone and finish. As the temperature drops and the light changes, we see customers leaning towards deeper, shinier and more polished colour, with richer tones replacing anything overly sun-kissed or transitional.

"Smokey rich browns shift into more luxurious 'gilded' brunettes with soft golden or caramel undertones," and we'll see autumn’s dark brunette trends deepen even further, with rich mahogany-like warmth and glosses.

1. Smoky brunettes

Cool smoky browns have been very popular this autumn (and even this time last year, we saw 'monobrown' hair and taupe shades garner requests), and this is only set to continue.

"We’re seeing a shift towards richer, more uniform tones this season," says Hamilton-Hopkins, "think depth, shine and a sense of polish. Smoky, rich browns are having a real moment."

She adds that, "Last year was all about lighter, more dimensional balayage tones and contrast; this year, everything’s more blended and refined. The colours are richer, smokier and a bit moodier — we’ve moved away from overly warm or ashy extremes into something more natural and tonal. Think espresso brunettes instead of chestnut, or vanilla blondes rather than icy platinum."

2. Heritage gold

As mentioned, brunettes and blondes are becoming more 'gilded' as we head into the colder months. 'Heritage gold' is one such luxe example of an autumn trend we'll see evolve even further into the winter months.

Smith describes the look as, "A honeyed but muted blonde that feels retro and nostalgic but still fresh. More neutral tones than the sunflower and lemon summer shades."

He adds that through autumn and winter, we'll be, "exploring the most neutral and earthed versions of the warm tones that have been so popular for the last year."

This golden heritage shade is perfect for natural blondes or for "brunettes wanting to add warmth in a mature and elegant way that retains depth and medium contrast for most."

3. Mahogany velvet brunette

Like last year's burgundy brown trend, we're seeing plenty of warm and reddish, glossy colours emerge as the weather turns chilly, 'Mahogany Velvet' being one of them.

The colour is incredibly rich, with hints of red or burgundy running through, and boasts an intense shine. You can either opt for an all-over mahogany sort of colour, or weave the warmth through your brunette hair with face-framing highlights or lowlights - something like Kerry Washington's hair above.

As we head into winter, Hamilton-Hopkins says we'll see this hue, "deepen into even richer shades that still feel natural rather than artificial."

4. High-reflection glossing

"Glossing is huge right now — super shiny, reflective hair is the new marker of luxury," notes Hamilton-Hopkins. "A gloss or glaze appointment can completely transform existing colour, adding depth and tone while keeping the hair healthy and luminous. Balayage and face-framing highlights will still be around, but used in a more subtle, sophisticated way — less contrast, more harmony."

5. Copper and dark auburns

"Dark auburns and coppers remain popular but take on a more refined warmth that suits winter light," says Hamilton-Hopkins: "Blonding also moves towards creamy vanilla and beige tones with deeper lowlights to create contrast, winter's version of the expensive blonde trend."

6. 'Naturalising' techniques and tones

'Naturalising' is a key theme this autumn/winter season. "People want to enhance what they already have rather than overhaul it," says Hamilton-Hopkins. Thus, clients with brunette hair, especially, are requesting richer and smokier tones or opting to swap their faux blonde strands for an elevated take on their natural hair colour, for example. This is actually exactly what I've done this year, too, in my pursuit of a more low-maintenance look.

It's all about building upon what you already have, rather than opting for something very drastic and high-maintenance. "For example, blondes are keeping a little lightness through the front, just a touch of frosting so it doesn’t feel too dark or heavy, similar to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s effortless tone," Hamilton-Hopkins explains. "It’s about softness, depth and hair that looks expensive and healthy."

7. Griege lights

Greige lights were cited amongst trend forecaster, Global Ambassador for Olaplex, and Founder of AEVUM Salon, Tom Smith's autumnal hair trend predications, but we don't see this technique losing momentum anytime soon. Especially with the amount of celebs currently embracing their natural greys.

Smith described the trend as a 'woven' blend of blonde highlights that incorporate and honour "natural silver while brightening and warming the complexion."

He adds that it reframes grey hair as aspirational, "a valuable starting point on which to build, rather than fully conceal." It's elegant, subtle and intentional. As well as being a lovely, low-maintenance option for those who are beginning to grey and want a way to balance their changing strands.

8. Gothic brunettes

As discussed, smoky brunettes are very in for winter, and one such iteration we'll be seeing is a very moody, almost gothic brunette. Smith describes it as, "An ultra-dark, almost inky brunette with intense depth and sheen," adding that it "captures the season’s mood for drama and romantic intensity."

This goes hand-in-hand with the rise in glosses and shine-boosting treatments that we'll also be embracing into the winter season.