Jessica Chastain just debuted the perfect 'soft' update on curtain bangs - and the shade is so autumnal

Jessica Chastain's hair is always worth admiration. From old-Hollywood waves to glossy red-carpet ponytail hairstyles, her auburn lengths are every bit as iconic as her screen presence. During a recent press conference in Mexico for her upcoming film Dreams, the star revealed a subtle yet striking update – a curtain bangs style, softly tapered at the edges.

“Jessica’s new fringe is the perfect autumnal update as it softens her features while adding structure around the eyes and cheekbones,” says celebrity hairstylist and founder of Studio 23, Jason Collier. Polished yet relaxed, the cut nods to French-girl nonchalance and the kind of ’90s supermodel layers making a comeback on the runway.

Longer at the sides and lighter through the centre, it’s the perfect example of how small tweaks can refresh a haircut for a new season. Ahead, Collier and Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL Salon in Chelsea, share why it works so well, who it flatters, and the styling tricks to know before you book in...

According to Collier, the appeal lies in its versatility. “The curtain-meets-tapered style gives movement and fluidity, so it doesn’t feel heavy or blocky,” he explains. “It frames the face beautifully and has that effortless, undone vibe that’s so chic for the season.”

Barron-Hough agrees, adding that its subtle detailing makes it universally flattering. “This style works so well as it’s the perfect fringe to wear for any kind of face shape, as it doesn’t cover the forehead too much. It has a little bit of detailing in the middle and slightly more weight on the side, which is really flattering as it opens up the face shape.”

And it’s not just Jessica who can pull it off. “This look works brilliantly on oval, long, or heart-shaped faces because the softness of the curtain bangs balances proportions and draws attention to the eyes,” says Collier.

“It’s also flattering for anyone wanting to slim the forehead or add dimension. It suits medium to thick hair types best, as the fringe needs enough weight to fall naturally without needing constant styling. Fine hair can still wear it but may need a little extra product, such as the Jerome Russell BStyled Thickening Mousse, for hold and texture.”

Barron-Hough echoes this point, adding that “because of the distribution of the fringe, which is not too full or heavy, it tends to work well with any face shape. The idea with this kind of fringe is that it opens up the face, rather than closing it.”

How to keep it looking polished

Like all fringes, a little upkeep is required. “Regular trims every 4-6 weeks are essential, otherwise it quickly loses its shape,” advises Collier. “A round brush and your best hairdryer will be your best friends for styling, using a little heat at the roots to create lift and bounce."

"A lightweight texturising spray or dry shampoo is also a must to stop the fringe from going flat or greasy during the day. And for evenings, a quick once-over with a straightener can give that sleek, glossy finish Jessica is showing off so well.”

Barron-Hough notes that it’s also a surprisingly easy style to manage at home. “It’s pretty straightforward to style this type of fringe. I would say the best technique is to finger-dry it and, if you wanted to add a little detail, you could use a round brush. But the key thing is to push the sides away from the face and leave just a little bit of detailing in the middle.”