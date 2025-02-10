We've learned how Holly Willoughby's hairstylist creates those effortless waves
Reminiscent of an Old Hollywood style, Holly Willoughby's signature wavy bob is a masterclass in easy elegance
Championing sophistication and style, Holly Willoughby's subtle wavy bob is all the short hair styling inspiration we need - and it's incredibly easy to recreate.
When it comes to 2025 hair trends, the bob is undoubtedly set to be one of the most popular hairstyles this year has to offer. From the 90s banged bob trend to the soft bell bottom bob, there are a plethora of short haircuts to choose from. But, for those wondering how to style a bob, thankfully Holly Willoughby has served us the ultimate short hair styling inspiration, and it has arrived in the form of soft waves.
From Holly Willoughby's conditioner to her go-to hair thickening spray, the presenter is never shy of sharing her haircare secrets and the must-have buys behind her healthy-looking strands. So, naturally, we're following suit and recreating her latest elegant hairdo for ourselves.
Why we're using Holly Willoughby's soft waves as bob styling inspiration
For those tuning into ITV's Dancing on Ice, Holly Willoughby graced the television screen once more with her recognisable blonde locks styled with soft bouncy waves.
But for those that missed the show, fear not, as Holly's hairstylist, Ciler Peksah, posted the standout look to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the tool she used to achieve hairdo.
A post shared by Ciler (@cilerpeksah_hairstylist)
A photo posted by on
The hairstyle in question saw the presenter's glossy blonde hair boast loose, Old Hollywood-style waves and parted with the 2000s-esque side fringe trend - which was particularly popular at this year's Golden Globes. We'll give credit where credit is due, this truly timeless, versatile hairstyle lends itself perfectly to both a special occasion and a put-together day-to-day look.
Like her many other iterations of hairstyles, whether that be a sleek straight style or a scrapped-back bun, Holly's tresses were completed with an admirable glossiness that gave her hair a healthy appearance.
How to recreate Holly Willoughby's soft waved bob
For those looking to recreate Holly's elegantly soft waves, we've curated a list of three must-have styling essentials that will help you unlock the look on your very own tresses - including the exact hairdryer Peksah used on the presenter's hair.
RRP: £12
Equipped with OUAI's very own Smart Technology, and a cocktail of hydrating ingredients, this wave-defining spray nourishes and tames your strands whilst unlocking a tousled bounce. To top it all off, this spritz boasts a moreish zesty fragrance that will follow you around the entire day.
RRP: £199
Holly's hairstylist revealed she used this exact Bellissima digital hair dryer to achieve the hairstyle in question. Its innovative and powerful airflow technology allows for a fast yet precise drying process, while its unique lightweight design makes for easy manoeuvring. Equipped with three styling attachments, its ionic technology works to reduce frizz and boost the hydration of your strands, giving you a blow dry that looks like you've just stepped out of the salon.
RRP: £15.90
Give your waves a finishing touch of salon-worthy shine with this lightweight spray from ghd. This flexible mist works to keep frizz, flyaways and staticity at bay while delivering a healthy, glossy finish that will leave people wondering what your haircare secret is.
Not only does this hairstyle look impressive, but you'll be pleased to know it's also effortless to achieve at home. The key to recreating this look is all in the prep of your hair. As you'll be using heated styling tools, it's essential that you thoroughly spritz one of the best heat protection sprays onto damp, freshly washed hair to minimise unwanted damage. Before drying your strands, apply a lightweight styling spray that will encourage a more defined appearance to your waves.
Use a hairbrush to mimic Holly's slightly off-centre parting, then take one of the best hair dryers and ensure your locks are dry to the touch. While Peksah's Instagram caption references using the Bellissima Italia Gemini Hairdryer to achieve the waves, we'd also recommend using one of the best curling irons for fine hair with a large barrel as a quick way to recreate the style. Simply curl sections of your tresses, spritz with a strong-hold hairspray and let them cool, before taking a hairbrush and brushing through them for a looser appearance.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
