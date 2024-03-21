I'm buying the Holly Willoughby-approved conditioner to help my hair 'shine like silk' for £4.99 in the Amazon Spring sale
Holly Willoughby's glossy blond locks are enhanced by this inexpensive liquid conditioner which deep conditions and smooths
Holly Willoughby's conditioner is one of our favourite new haircare products that's inexpensive and great for hydrating and protecting hair of any quality and texture.
Holly Willoughby is known for her bright blond locks that look permanently healthy, well-nourished and glossy. Whether you prefer to invest in the best conditioner for fine hair or the best conditioner for curly hair, there is one conditioning product used by Holly Willoughby that is perfect for any hair texture or shape and can nourish and add shine to anyone's hairstyle. That product is the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths 8-Second Wonder Water.
Per a 2022 post on Holly's site Wylde Moon, her hair stylist Ciler Peksah revealed exactly how she cares for Holly's iconic blond locks. "Holly knows how important it is to give your hair a conditioning treatment as often as you can. Whereas deep conditioning treatments are used once a week, I’m currently loving using this L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water Hair Treatment two to three times a week, in between shampooing and your normal conditioner."
The product is currently included in the Amazon Spring Sale and is a steal at just £4.99, so now is the time to buy!
Buy Holly Willoughby's conditioner
Holly's Conditioner
RRP: Was £9.99 Now £4.99 | This ultra-lightweight rinse-out conditioner is made with Lamellar Water technology which is ideal for damaged hair and creating a glassy shine and soft-touch feel to healthy-looking hair with a conditioned look and feel.
RRP: Was 29.50 Now £15.73 | Another amazing root-touch up product that's included in the Amazon Spring Day Sale. This one has also been used by Holly.
RRP: Was £11.50 Now £8.50 | A black wide tooth comb that detangles wet hair and protects from pulling and dry brushing. This product is high quality and sure to keep your hair long and healthy.
The hair stylist also revealed some of the other products she uses to care for Holly's hair and ensure that it looks glamorous and camera ready at all times. The stylist explained that after styling and adding volumising powder, "If necessary, now’s the time to add a little root cover-up, such as Color Wow Root Cover Up, if your roots need it." This exact product is almost half-price in the Amazon Spring Day Sale, making it another fantastic purchase.
The stylist also revealed that while blow-drying Holly's hair she used a wide tooth comb meant for wet hair.
"I take a large tooth comb, like the WetBrush Detangling Comb to brush out the wave and set in one direction. Then I take the curling iron again, to clip the ends of the hair and create a flick. Leave the hair to cool before shaking the hair out slightly, using your fingertips," she said. There are several wet detangling combs included in the Amazon Spring Sale, including one from GHD that has a great saving available and is gentle on many hair types.
