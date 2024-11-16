We've found the £10 spray that gives Holly Willoughby voluminous, glossy locks

Delivering thickness and a hit of hydration, Holly Willoughby's hair stylist just shared the leave-in conditioner spray she uses to add volume and shine to the presenter's fine locks - and it'll only set you back £10...

Whether you're shopping for the best shampoos for fine and thinning hair or starting out on your healthy hair journey, trying to add a touch of oomph to limp and lifeless locks can feel like a never-ending struggle - leaving us wondering exactly how to add volume to fine hair.

Luckily, after providing us with years of hair envy on daytime television, Holly Willoughby's hair stylist has just lifted the lid on the exact haircare routine she relies on to achieve the presenter's voluminous, high-shine strands - including her go-to versatile £10 staple...

The affordable thickening spray Holly Willoughby relies on for full and shiny locks

Claiming to thicken and restore strands for a fuller appearance, this multi-tasking mist has amassed over a thousand reviews on Amazon and boasts an average star rating of 4.2 - and it sports an approachable price tag of only £10...

Hask Thickening Biotin 5-In-1 Leave in Conditioner Spray View at Amazon RRP: £10.84 Boost thickness and restore the healthiness of your strands with this leave-in conditioner spray that works its magic by hydrating and nourishing fine locks, leaving a fuller appearance. Not only does this nifty mist encourage thicker and stronger tresses, but it also works to effortlessly detangle, control frizz, seal in moisture and protect from heat damage, all whilst softening and adding shine.

Posting to Instagram on 30th October, Holly Willoughby's hairstylist, Ciler Peksah, shared an image of the presenter in an opulent floral puff-sleeved mini dress, sheer tights and patent black heels that arrived with a chic bow - a look that lends itself perfectly to the upcoming Christmas party season.

The stylish look was accompanied by her iconic icy blonde, ultra-glossy locks, effortlessly scraped back into a tousled updo, which is set to give anyone major hair envy. Luckily, Peksah has revealed the affordable secret to Willoughby's sought-after shiny locks - spoiler, it's Hask's Thickening Biotin 5-In-1 Leave-in Conditioner Spray.

This spritz in question is formulated with a volume-boosting cocktail of ingredients, such as biotin (also known as vitamin B7) to strengthen and improve hair quality, collagen to repair split ends and offer long-lasting volume and coffee extract to stimulate the root and promote thicker-looking locks. Plus, it smells amazing too, with refreshing fragrance notes of eucalyptus, grapefruit and white blossom.

As for how to use this nifty haircare essential, simply spray thoroughly throughout your hair, when either wet or dry, and leave it to work its magic - with no need to rinse. If it's set to deliver a salon-worthy shine, just like Holly's, we certainly won't be complaining.