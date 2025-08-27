Dyson expands into pre-styling haircare with the launch of their sunflower-infused Omega range

Dyson has made waves yet again with their new pre-hair styling haircare range - and we have everything you need to know about the anticipated launch.

Over the years, this brand has continuously disrupted the hair industry. After first launching the innovative Dyson Airwrap, a multi-use air styler, back in 2018, the technology brand has gone on to create a plethora of air-powered hair tools (from the Supersonic hair dryer to the Airstrait) and even delved into post-hair styling products with the Chitosan range.

Now, the brand is embarking on the launch of the all-new Omega haircare range. Debuting with two hero products, the lineup harnesses the powers of sunflower oil that has been grown on Dyson's very own farms. The result? Softer, smoother, and frizz-free strands - sign us up.

Everything you need to know about Dyson's Omega Range

With dry strands being one of the main hair concerns of many, it's only fitting that Dyson has made it their mission to find a solution. "We’ve brought together two completely different worlds – farming and beauty – to develop a product that unlocks healthy hair with natural ingredients," says Sir James Dyson, Founder of Dyson and Dyson Farming.

Backed by 12 years of hair science research and 13 years of agricultural expertise, the brand's latest endeavour took two years to develop, across nine countries and eight labs, before it was finally perfected. "Omega is the first Dyson product to feature an ingredient grown on Dyson Farms. Engineered for all hair types, it solves the problem of dry, tangled, frizzy hair using natural ingredients, which we grow ourselves," adds Sir James Dyson.

Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil View at Dyson RRP: £45.99 This concentrated oil is enriched with antioxidants and Dyson's Oli7 blend to help nourish and restore dry, brittle, and fragile strands by providing cuticles with a protective shield - all without weighing the hair down. Its silicone-free formula also allows for a lightweight feel and quick absorption. Not to mention, it also locks in moisture and offers heat protection for softer, glossier tresses. Simply apply to dry or damp hair by running it evenly through the mid-lengths and ends of your strands. Dyson Omega Leave-In Conditioning Spray View at Dyson RRP: £59.99 From detangling and minimising breakage to protecting against heated styling and reducing frizz, this 8-in-1 multitasking spray does it all. Equipped with the same Dyson Oli7 blend as the hair oil, this lightweight mist contains seven omega-rich oils (including the Dyson Farming sunflower oil), which work to nourish, moisturise, and restore the hair. It also provides the hair cuticle with a protective seal to lock in moisture, while it's also enriched with panthenol to help strengthen strands. Just spritz onto wet or dry hair before evenly distributing it throughout.

With Dyson Farm making home to a nine-hectare field of 0ver 800,000 sunflowers, it's only natural that the brand settled on incorporating the benefits of its oil within their haircare range. Rich in fatty acids, the final formulas work to deeply hydrate the strands for both instant and long-lasting nourishment, smooth the hair cuticle and reduce frizz.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Determined to develop a solution to dry hair that not only conceals the problem, but addresses the root of it (ie, unhealthy hair cuticles), Dyson's new range boasts some pretty impressive testing stats. If we're getting into the nitty-gritty of it all, the brand's Omega range delivers up to 94% stronger hair, with the hair oil boosting shine by up to 261% and the leave-in conditioning spray reducing breakage by up to 73%.

Aside from the quality formulas and packaging, Dyson also went the extra mile to ensure they arrived with a moreish salon-worthy scent too. Its carefully crafted fragrance is composed of eight specific notes, which opens with fruity notes of citrus and green tea, followed by a floral heart of jasmine and rose, and completed with a musky base of cedarwood and oak moss. In fact, its soft and versatile scent mirrors that of the brand's Chitosan range, meaning they can be used in tandem.