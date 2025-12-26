I've tested nearly every Dyson hair tool, but these are the ones I recommend - and they have rare deals this week

As a beauty editor, I've tried so many different hair tools out there, but I always come back to Dyson. So to be slightly less of that annoying person who recommends must-haves that are so out of your price range, I've found some of the best Dyson deals of the year - and they're on this week.

Whether you're looking for a tool to make your hair styling routine quicker and easier, want to delve into home blow-dries with the Dyson Airwrap, or just want one of the best hair dryers on the market, the high-tech, forward-thinking brand has plenty of tools for you to choose from.

These are the ones I think are actually worth buying, plus the rare and significant discounts they've got on this week.

Dyson hair tools are available at a whole host of retailers, but these are the ones I think are best to buy from - for good prices and an easy, convenient shopping experience.

The very best Dyson deals worth snapping up right now

I love so many of the brands products, but these are the very best deals on this week.