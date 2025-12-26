Jump to category:
I've tested nearly every Dyson hair tool, but these are the ones I recommend - and they have rare deals this week

Dyson's aren't the most affordable hair tools out there, so I always recommend buying when there's a discount on

five Dyson products - the Chitosan serum, Supersonic hairdryer, Airwrap, Airstrait, and Corrale straightener - on a grey-lilac with &#039;Editor deals&#039; label in the corner
(Image credit: Future)
Recent updates

Deals last checked on 26/12/2025 – We will continue to check regularly to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.

As a beauty editor, I've tried so many different hair tools out there, but I always come back to Dyson. So to be slightly less of that annoying person who recommends must-haves that are so out of your price range, I've found some of the best Dyson deals of the year - and they're on this week.

These are the ones I think are actually worth buying, plus the rare and significant discounts they've got on this week.

Dyson deals quick links

Dyson hair tools are available at a whole host of retailers, but these are the ones I think are best to buy from - for good prices and an easy, convenient shopping experience.

The very best Dyson deals worth snapping up right now

I love so many of the brands products, but these are the very best deals on this week.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer - Straight+Wavy Prussian Blue/Rich Copper
Best hairdryer deal
Save 30% (£100.04)
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer - Straight+Wavy Prussian Blue/Rich Copper: was £329.99 now £229.95 at QVC UK

The hairdryer that changed the game, this updated version of the famous Supersonic is light to hold, easy to manoeuvre and gives a smooth, shiny finish.

View Deal
Dyson Airstrait™ Dryer and Straightener Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold
Best wet-to-straight deal
Save 33% (£150)
Dyson Airstrait™ Dryer and Straightener Ceramic Pink/Rose Gold: was £449.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK

Wet-to-straight for the 2020s, this streamlines the styling process, styling hair smooth and straight as it dries it. It gives you that undone, straight hair look that looks natural and beachy - great for those short on time

View Deal
Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer Nickel/Copper
Best Airwrap deal
Save 25% (£100)
Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler and Dryer Nickel/Copper: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK

Probably my favourite tool from the brand, using the Dyson Airwrap has helped me stick to a healthy hair routine and actually cut down on hot plate styling. An easy shortcut to loose, blown-out waves.

View Deal
Dyson Corrale straightener
Best straightener deal
Save 38% (£150)
Dyson Corrale straightener: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Dyson UK

From all my years of hot plate styling, this is one of the best hair straighteners I've tried. The wide plates and generous temperature leave even the thickest and unruliest of hair types smooth, sleek and shiny in a matter of minutes.

View Deal
Dyson Chitosan™ Post-Style Serum
Best styling product deal
Save 20% (£10)
Dyson Chitosan™ Post-Style Serum: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Dyson UK

A smoothing serum that holds hair in place without leaving a crispy, greasy or uncomfortable finish, this is great for using after the Dyson Airwrap.

View Deal
Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty eComm Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

