I've tested nearly every Dyson hair tool, but these are the ones I recommend - and they have rare deals this week
Dyson's aren't the most affordable hair tools out there, so I always recommend buying when there's a discount on
Deals last checked on 26/12/2025 – We will continue to check regularly to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.
As a beauty editor, I've tried so many different hair tools out there, but I always come back to Dyson. So to be slightly less of that annoying person who recommends must-haves that are so out of your price range, I've found some of the best Dyson deals of the year - and they're on this week.
Whether you're looking for a tool to make your hair styling routine quicker and easier, want to delve into home blow-dries with the Dyson Airwrap, or just want one of the best hair dryers on the market, the high-tech, forward-thinking brand has plenty of tools for you to choose from.
These are the ones I think are actually worth buying, plus the rare and significant discounts they've got on this week.
Dyson deals quick links
Dyson hair tools are available at a whole host of retailers, but these are the ones I think are best to buy from - for good prices and an easy, convenient shopping experience.
- Amazon: Easy delivery and up to £100 off top products
- Boots: Rare offers throughout the year
- Dyson: With a best-price guarantee, the most reliable place for up-to-date deals and products
- QVC: Some of the best discounts around on the luxury brand
The very best Dyson deals worth snapping up right now
I love so many of the brands products, but these are the very best deals on this week.
The hairdryer that changed the game, this updated version of the famous Supersonic is light to hold, easy to manoeuvre and gives a smooth, shiny finish.
Wet-to-straight for the 2020s, this streamlines the styling process, styling hair smooth and straight as it dries it. It gives you that undone, straight hair look that looks natural and beachy - great for those short on time
Probably my favourite tool from the brand, using the Dyson Airwrap has helped me stick to a healthy hair routine and actually cut down on hot plate styling. An easy shortcut to loose, blown-out waves.
From all my years of hot plate styling, this is one of the best hair straighteners I've tried. The wide plates and generous temperature leave even the thickest and unruliest of hair types smooth, sleek and shiny in a matter of minutes.
A smoothing serum that holds hair in place without leaving a crispy, greasy or uncomfortable finish, this is great for using after the Dyson Airwrap.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.