Sheridan Smith’s slick bun and face-framing earrings are a simple combination that delivers effortless glamour
The actor and singer went for an updo for an awards ceremony in 2024 and her hairstyle is remarkably easy to recreate
Far from being crisp and autumnal right now, the September weather has been rainy and warm, leading many of us to seek out the best hair products for humidity and opting for updos. One of my personal go-tos is a bun and a slicked-back one somehow feels instantly polished.
This is why it works for both casual days and as a low-key hairstyle to complement smarter date night outfits. It doesn’t come much more elevated than an award ceremony and Sheridan Smith’s bun for the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards highlighted why this is such a chic option.
In 2024 she attended and won the Variety Club Silver Heart Award 2024 for Outstanding Contribution as an Actress and Singer. She wore a gorgeous all-black outfit with her hair in a sleek updo and dangly earrings.
Shop Sleek Bun Essentials
We often think about our hairstyle and accessories completely separately, but here the combination worked effortlessly together to frame Sheridan’s face. Her defined middle parting accentuated the smoothness of her hairstyle.
There’s good news too if you love this look as much as I do, as according to woman&home’s Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim you don’t need to invest in a myriad of different products to recreate a similar bun at home, you just need a bit of precision.
"Sheridan’s hairstyle is so simple yet elegant, and the key to making simplicity shine is getting the details bang-on," she says. "Create a razor-sharp middle parting using the end of a tail comb, then mist a densely-bristled brush with hairspray and use it to sweep hair back."
Fiona explains that this approach "will smooth flyaways nicely" and adds there’s "no need to buy specific ‘slick back’ creams, which in my experience often go a bit gunky."
In her view "the other neat trick is making sure the low bun hits right at the occipital bone (that little nub at the base of your skull)" as this "gives a flattering ‘lift’ to facial features".
Alongside products like the best heat protectors and hair oils, hairspray is one of those must-haves many of us probably already have at home. As Fiona says, hairspray can be used to achieve a smooth, slicked-back bun like Sheridan Smith’s and it won’t break the bank either.
The simplicity of her hairstyle allowed her statement earrings to do all the talking, as having her hair loose in bouncy curls, for example, would’ve covered them and possibly been a bit too much going on. Sheridan’s earrings had a silver twist running between two large pearls and the modernity of their design was a fun contrast against her timeless hair.
Of course, you don’t have to go for such bold jewellery when you have an updo like this but it does give your earrings a lot more visibility. For everyday, just wear your go-to outfits and the bun will bring extra elegance with the added benefit of keeping your hair out of your face. Pulling out a few face framing tendrils will make the look less sleek and more relaxed, but is also gorgeous.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
