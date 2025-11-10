Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue is perfect for giving your strands warmth and dimension this season
Simple yet effective, the actress' low-maintenance and easy-to-achieve hairdo effortlessly frames the complexion
As a brunette, it can be challenging to find a way to switch up your strands that doesn't require a total transformation.
One glance at the list of 2025 hair trends will show you that this year has all been about different cuts - we're talking everything from bobs to bangs. However, sometimes you're not in the market to brave a dramatic change like a big chop - such as the power pixie - or a bold new hair colour. That's where Kerry Washington's latest hairdo comes into play.
Debuting money piece hair on her brunette strands, the actress has made a stellar case for this minimal and low-maintenance trick that makes all the difference to your tresses. Plus, its warm and cosy nature makes it especially fitting for the latter '-ber' months of the year.
Why we're taking note of Kerry Washington's brunette money pieces for the colder months ahead
Taking to Instagram to post her recent trip to London for the 'Knives Out' premiere, Washington posed in a mesh, crystal-embellished corset and tailored black trousers; however, it was the debut of her cosy bob's refreshed shade that stole the show.
The change saw her glossy, collarbone-length dark brunette locks boast warm, auburn-hued face-framing strands. This simple and minimal change did a stellar job at adding warmth, dimension, and effortlessly framing the face.
This nifty hair colouring trick not only does a stellar job at brightening your tresses and creating a fuller appearance, it's also a great low-maintenance option. This is because a 'money piece' tends to grow out gracefully and requires fewer trips to the salon for regular touch-ups than a full head of colour or highlights.
The contrasting hues of the hair also work harmoniously, reflecting light to enhance facial features and make the complexion appear more radiant, which is clearly evident with Kerry's look.
Recreate Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue
For those wanting to recreate the look, we'd recommend booking an appointment with a hair professional to ensure a salon-worthy finish. However, there are a few essentials you'll need to equip your haircare arsenal with to maintain the glossy and vibrant appearance.
RRP: £9.98
These non-permanent drops work to instantly tone 'bronde' strands, neutralising any yellow hues for a brighter, refreshed appearance. Simply mix a number of drops of your choice into your favourite shampoo or conditioner to reap the vibrant results.
RRP: £43
As with any colour-treated hair, it's important to invest in a shampoo and conditioner that will help maintain the vibrancy of your strands. Enter, Color Wow's Dream Clean Bundle, a lightweight shampoo and conditioner that gently cleanses the hair while minimising breakage, dullness and defending against colour fading.
RRP: £16.99
Mimic Kerry Washington's mirror-like shiny strands with a glossing treatment, such as L’Oréal Paris' Elvive Glycolic Gloss Rinse-Off Treatment. This formula is enriched with glycolic acid to hydrate, nourish, and smooth the tresses for an enviable glazed and supple finish from lengths to tips.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
