Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue is perfect for giving your strands warmth and dimension this season

Simple yet effective, the actress' low-maintenance and easy-to-achieve hairdo effortlessly frames the complexion

Kerry Washington smiling with brunette bob and warm brown money pieces, on a white marble background with pink and cream motifs
(Image credit: Getty Images / Monica Schipper / Staff)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in News

As a brunette, it can be challenging to find a way to switch up your strands that doesn't require a total transformation.

One glance at the list of 2025 hair trends will show you that this year has all been about different cuts - we're talking everything from bobs to bangs. However, sometimes you're not in the market to brave a dramatic change like a big chop - such as the power pixie - or a bold new hair colour. That's where Kerry Washington's latest hairdo comes into play.

Why we're taking note of Kerry Washington's brunette money pieces for the colder months ahead

Taking to Instagram to post her recent trip to London for the 'Knives Out' premiere, Washington posed in a mesh, crystal-embellished corset and tailored black trousers; however, it was the debut of her cosy bob's refreshed shade that stole the show.

The change saw her glossy, collarbone-length dark brunette locks boast warm, auburn-hued face-framing strands. This simple and minimal change did a stellar job at adding warmth, dimension, and effortlessly framing the face.

This nifty hair colouring trick not only does a stellar job at brightening your tresses and creating a fuller appearance, it's also a great low-maintenance option. This is because a 'money piece' tends to grow out gracefully and requires fewer trips to the salon for regular touch-ups than a full head of colour or highlights.

The contrasting hues of the hair also work harmoniously, reflecting light to enhance facial features and make the complexion appear more radiant, which is clearly evident with Kerry's look.

Recreate Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue

For those wanting to recreate the look, we'd recommend booking an appointment with a hair professional to ensure a salon-worthy finish. However, there are a few essentials you'll need to equip your haircare arsenal with to maintain the glossy and vibrant appearance.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.