Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue is perfect for giving your strands warmth and dimension this season

As a brunette, it can be challenging to find a way to switch up your strands that doesn't require a total transformation.

One glance at the list of 2025 hair trends will show you that this year has all been about different cuts - we're talking everything from bobs to bangs. However, sometimes you're not in the market to brave a dramatic change like a big chop - such as the power pixie - or a bold new hair colour. That's where Kerry Washington's latest hairdo comes into play.

Debuting money piece hair on her brunette strands, the actress has made a stellar case for this minimal and low-maintenance trick that makes all the difference to your tresses. Plus, its warm and cosy nature makes it especially fitting for the latter '-ber' months of the year.

Why we're taking note of Kerry Washington's brunette money pieces for the colder months ahead

Taking to Instagram to post her recent trip to London for the 'Knives Out' premiere, Washington posed in a mesh, crystal-embellished corset and tailored black trousers; however, it was the debut of her cosy bob's refreshed shade that stole the show.

The change saw her glossy, collarbone-length dark brunette locks boast warm, auburn-hued face-framing strands. This simple and minimal change did a stellar job at adding warmth, dimension, and effortlessly framing the face.

This nifty hair colouring trick not only does a stellar job at brightening your tresses and creating a fuller appearance, it's also a great low-maintenance option. This is because a 'money piece' tends to grow out gracefully and requires fewer trips to the salon for regular touch-ups than a full head of colour or highlights.

The contrasting hues of the hair also work harmoniously, reflecting light to enhance facial features and make the complexion appear more radiant, which is clearly evident with Kerry's look.

Recreate Kerry Washington's cosy brunette hue

For those wanting to recreate the look, we'd recommend booking an appointment with a hair professional to ensure a salon-worthy finish. However, there are a few essentials you'll need to equip your haircare arsenal with to maintain the glossy and vibrant appearance.