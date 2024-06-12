Kerry Washington shakes up her hair look three times in three days with these easy fringe tweaks

Bangs often get a bad rap for being high-maintenance and even limiting in the styling department, but over the course of a single weekend, Kerry Washington's versatile fringe looks have somewhat debunked that claim.

Like bob hairstyles, fringes have been taking up a lot of real estate among the 2024 hair trends, from side-swept looks to occasion-ready sculpted fringes. And while you may have so far avoided this face-framing add-on, perhaps under the guise that they involve too much upkeep or limit your styling options, Kerry Washington has news for you: fringes can be very versatile. The actor has just stepped out with three completely different fringe looks in just three days.

So, if you're looking for inspiration on new ways to wear a fringe, or the last sign to get one cut in the first place, here are three ways the Scandal star has styled hers for summer and beyond...

Three chic ways Kerry Washington is wearing a fringe this season

As fans will know, Kerry Washington has often been spotted with a short, blunt bob this year, frequently paired with a full fringe. As of June 2024, she has supplied us with all the styling inspiration we'll need to get us through the season...

1. The side-swept sculpted fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

The first fringed option came our way on June 7th, when Washington stepped out for Chanel's Through Her Lens Conversation in New York. She opted for flicks through the ends of her hair to give movement (giving a French bob-style look) and a sleek, side-swept sculpted fringe. The effect was chic and effortlessly polished – a great option for an occasion setting or simply to keep your bangs secure and out of your face.

2. The wavy fringe and bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Next came the wavy bob and fringe combo on June 8th, as Washington again opted for a side-swept fringe. This time her look featured a more dramatic swoop; it's heavily parted from the very side of her head, curving across her forehead, and styled with loose waves. It's bouncy, flattering and makes ideal inspo for anyone struggling to style a short bob hairstyle (one of the best hair curlers will help you create this look).

3. The wispy fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

One for our full fringe lovers, Washington ditched her side parting on June 9th for the premiere of The Knife during the 2024 Tribeca Festival. Instead, she stepped out with this gorgeous, wispy look. She paired her choppy fringe with a soft wave throughout her lengths and the sort of glossy shine that dreams are made of. This fringe style suits all hair lengths but is especially on-trend when paired with a French- or Italian-style bob.

The beauty of this look is that it's supposed to look a little "undone," so you don't need to panic that your full fringe is parting or perhaps getting a little windswept, as this only adds to the overall wispy feel.

Our fringe styling essentials

To recreate Kerry Washington's versatile fringe looks, depending on your hair we'd recommend investing in either one of the best curling wand for thick hair or best curling wands for fine hair, as several of her looks feature waves, or a multi-purpose tool, like the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle. Mousse can be useful in hair that struggles to retain lift. A heat protectant is also crucial, as well as a hairspray that will help secure your fringe in place.