This 'sculpted' hairstyle offers the look of a fringe without the commitment – and it's must-try for summer

Tipped by the pros as a must-have look this season, "sculpted fringes" offer a refined and glamorous take on retro side-swept bangs but with no cut or commitment involved...

While side-swept hair was the springtime go-to both on and off the red carpet, 2024 hair trends are now ushering in another, more statement iteration on side-styled hair to take its place. Dubbed "the sculpted fringe" by hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith, this look is not to be mistaken for a typical fringe. In fact, before you write it off entirely because you neither have nor want bangs, this trend is simply designed to afford the look of a fringe – a "faux fringe", if you will – without requiring so much as a trim of your hair.

Equally, this style also offers a solution to those who do have a fringe but find styling it a constant struggle. All in all, it's a versatile look – and, of course, we've quizzed the pros on how exactly to achieve this celeb-approved hairstyle...

What is a sculpted fringe?

"Following on from the popularity of side partings, this deep side fringe is set in place meaning it can be achieved without necessarily cutting your hair," explains Tom Smith, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director for Evo, also known as the "The Hairvoyant". He adds that it's designed to frame the face and adds "a refined look to almost any hairstyle."

The best bit? As mentioned, no cutting is involved. "The whole concept of the sculpted fringe is that no haircut is required," Smith confirms.

That said, if you already have curtain bangs or fancy cutting in a side fringe, you can still try the sculpted fringe trend. "If you test this out and love the shape, a long, angled, sweeping fringe that sits near the lowest part of your cheekbone will give a similar look," Smith adds.

How to style a Sculpted fringe?

Now on to styling. Smith recommends parting your hair on one side first. Then, "take a section of the hair from the front and use dry shampoo, styling powder or texture spray to make it easier to control the hair."

Once your hair is adequately doused in styling products, position the section "in a curve across your forehead and secure your hair with a hairpin or small hairband," Smith continues. "You can even use a hair accessory if you want to make this feel extra summery or appropriate for festival season."

This style, while ideal for those without fringes who want to achieve a similar look, is also ideal for those with bangs or face-framing pieces – especially if they're growing out and refuse to stay put.

6 sculpted fringes we're loving for summer

If you want some visuals of this sculpted and celebrity-approved look and proof of just how chic it can be, we've rounded up a few examples of how to style this trend for you to peruse...

1. The long and sweeping sculpted fringe

Rihanna's sleek and sweeping side fringe is ideal inspiration for those with longer hair or grown-out bangs. As you can see, it's set across her forehead, framing her cheek and adding interest to an otherwise simple hairstyle. You may be thinking this style of eye-grazing fringe could be annoying or high-maintenance, but the beauty of this sculpted trend is that it's set in place (either with products or pins), so it won't budge.

2. The wet-look sculpted fringe

Wet-look hairstyles like the hydro bob are very popular right now, so why not combine the two trends and opt for a statement wet sculpted fringe like Diane Kruger's? It's bold but playful and creates the impression of a fringe without needing to trim off any length.

3. The sculpted fringe updo

For a trendy twist on a classic updo or low ponytail, follow Michelle Yeoh's lead and part your hair to create this long, side-swept fringe. It's refined and easy to achieve for those with mid to long hair.

4. The wavy sculpted fringe bob

If you're currently sporting a bob like the cowgirl bob trend, Viola Davis' swooping sculpted fringe, which perfectly blends into her loosely curled hair, is a great option to recreate. It's bouncy and so effortless – ideal for occasions and beyond.

5. The ultra-sleek sculpted fringe

For those with mid to long hair, a sleek look (utilising your best hair straighteners), complete with a subtly side-sweeping sculpted fringe, is the perfect option for an occasion or elevated everyday look – as Bridgerton star Simone Ashley proves. Every strand is held in place with a smooth and glossy finish that just looks expensive.

6. The retro sculpted fringe bob

Offering a 2024 update on her "The Rachel" cut – made iconic in the '90s sitcom Friends – Jennifer Aniston stepped out for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with this sleek, side-fringe-esque bob. While fairly subtle, her hair has been parted from the left and set to curve around her face, framing her cheek.