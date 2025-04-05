Need accessories inspiration for a black maxi? Katie Holmes just wore kitten heels and snake print with hers

If you have a black maxi dress in your wardrobe, you'll know that this classic piece can be reinvented regularly with a switch-up of accessories, and we are always looking for fresh inspiration to make this dress style work harder.

Stepping out in the stunning Yael Dress in black by KHATIE for the red carpet event, Katie balanced classic with contemporary by adding a pair of directional kitten heels (the Bella Sandal by KHATIE) and the KHAITE Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag to her look, which complemented the simple black dress beautifully and offered a modern edge.

"Making a black dress work time and time again is a style skill and opting for statement accessories is why Katie's look works so well here," says digital fashion editor for woman&home.com, Rivkie Baum. "The black dress, while full of detail in its own right, really plays an understated role here, allowing Katie's striking and trending snake print bag and cut-out heels to take a starring role. And that's the real trick to making simple dresses max out on their cost-per-wear. Always switch in eye-catching accessories to make your whole outfit feel new."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Black Kitten Heels

Steve Madden Cary Heeled Sandal £63.56 at Nordstrom Easily slipped on with any outfit, these kitten heels boast slender straps that crisscross over the toe for a sleek and minimalist look. The cut away front will also help to elongate your legs. M&S Woven Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £49.50 at M&S These slingbacks have an eye-catching design with their beautiful woven upper and chic pointed toe. Pair with dresses, or have them poking out from underneath floaty palazzo trousers. Nine West Rhonda Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump £70.75 at Nordstrom This sharp piece of footwear is a timeless design that will solve a multitude of wardrobe dilemmas. The cut-out sides give them a fresh feel, while the slingback strap keeps them on your foot securely..

Shop Snake Print Bags

TopShop Stefan Snake Embossed Faux Leather Half Moon Shoulder Bag Was £38,16, Now £28.62 at Nordstrom Made from a patent faux leather, this snake-embossed bag boasts a chic half-moon silhouette and flap front that will keep your belongings secure. M&S Faux Leather Bowler Bag £39.50 at M&S This classic bowler bag silhouette gets a 2025 update thanks to the snake print. We love the elongated top handles, which allow this bag to sit comfortably on your shoulder and tucked under your arm. Damson Madder Snake-Print Ruched Kidney Bag £50 at Anthropologie Snake print doesn't have to be reserved for formal wear only and this bag is an ideal way to incorporate the pattern into your day-to-day outfits. The kidney shape makes it nice and roomy for essentials.

The vintage-inspired cut of Katie's black column dress makes this an absolute winner in the style stakes. The figure-hugging bodice and sweetheart neckline, with contrast bodice detail, really elevate the simple silhouette to ensure this timeless black dress is both a statement and a wardrobe building block, which is no easy task.

Katie's unusual shoe choice is admittedly one that's currently hard to recreate on the high street; however, as a handful of designers have debuted similar styles on the runway this year, it's only a matter of time until similar styles make their way into stores. Until then, we'll be taking inspiration from the style by opting for strappy, sandal-like kitten heels with slender straps and unusual cut-out details.

The only pattern in Katie's outfit came from her stunning snake-print bag. We love the sophisticated pattern for formal wear, with it, like the rest of Katie's look, pairing classic with contemporary effortlessly.

Animal prints never go out of style, making them a great choice of accessory. Even if you're not styling a red-carpet-worthy look, adding a handbag with a statement print to a monochrome outfit, even if it's just a casual look of black jeans and a t-shirt, a statement bag can add the perfect finishing touch.