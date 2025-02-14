Jennifer Lopez's chocolate cherry nails couldn't be more perfect for this time of year
J-Lo just debuted the perfect transitional manicure shade for those still clutching onto wintry hues
Stuck for nail ideas? Jennifer Lopez's transitional 'chocolate cherry' nails are all the inspiration we need for our late-winter manicure appointments.
As far as 2025 nail trends are concerned, warm coffee-esque shades are creeping into popularity this year, think beige nails and mocha hues (a nod to Pantone's Colour of the Year). This pared-back look has already been sported by an array of celebrities on the red carpet thanks to its ability to complement any outfit.
One A-lister, in particular, provides us with continuous nail inspiration. From her sheer pink winter nails to barely-there 'naked mani', Jennifer Lopez certainly isn't shy of switching up her manicures to suit an outfit or event. So, we were pleased when she served up yet another transitional hue to ask for at our next nail appointment. Enter: chocolate cherry nails.
The transitional nail colour Jennifer Lopez convinced us to wear for February
The first few months of the year can have you at a loss as to what nail shade to opt for - when December tones have been retired but the weather is too drab to start wearing springtime pastels. While you may usually find yourself swinging between sheer pinks and a classic pillar box red during this transitional period, Jennifer Lopez's latest versatile hue makes the perfect candidate for your next manicure.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
Posting the latest nail look to Instagram, Tom Bachik, Lopez's nail artist showcased the moody hue on the trending tapered nails shape - think square nails that are slightly narrower at the tip. As for the shade in question, it consists of a warm chocolate brown with a hint of burgundy running through it, which is slightly reminiscent of the nail trends throughout the festive months (we're looking at you, burgundy French tip nails).
While JLo wears a dramatically extended length, the hue is both chic and versatile enough that it can be worn on an array of different-length talons. From short squoval nails to elongated almond nails, this shade is set to complement any outfit thanks to its neutral nature.
Chocolate cherry nail staples
RRP: £16.50
Recreate JLo's enviable manicure with this intensely rich dark cherry shade, which lends itself perfectly to an opulent transitional look. Equipped with a signature brush that effortlessly applies the product onto your talons, this oxygenated nail polish boasts a lightweight formula that is breathable and encourages natural nail health.
RRP: £8.99
For a more affordable option, Essie's 'Neutral Nude' Nail Polish delivers a rich coffee brown shade with warm red undertones. This long-wear, glossy formula boasts an easy application that glides onto the nail, revealing a salon-worthy manicure from the comfort of your own home.
RRP: £7
Delivering a rich burgundy hue, Beauty Pie's Wondercolour Nail Polish in 'Black Cherry Bomb' boasts a flexible formula infused with coconut oil, to ensure a breathable, glossy and long-lasting manicure - that also resists chipping. Sign us up.
For those wanting to recreate the manicure for themselves at home, we'd recommend using one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat to get your talons in tip-top condition. Once you've applied two coats of your chocolate cherry nail polish of choice, complete the mani with an ultra-glossy top coat (we love the Essie Gel Couture Top Coat) and nourishing cuticle oil - such as L'Occitane's Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
