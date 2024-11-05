The A-list are rejecting dark winter nails in favour of this timeless hue

From Victoria Beckham to Demi Moore, we're seeing one chic and sheer shade on famous nails everywhere this season...

Naomi Jamieson
While warm brown and burgundy manicures have been highly requested this autumn/winter season, we're seeing a common theme on the red carpet, with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston all wearing this unexpected, sheer shade...

It's safe to say that dark hues, like wine-red and espresso, have been among the go-to colours of 2024. In fact, Nail trend predictions have been packed with these chic colours from as early as August - despite them being synonymous with autumn nail designs. That said, not everyone is hopping on the bandwagon it seems. In fact, we've spotted a certain neutral still getting a lot of outings, predominately on the nails of celebrities.

So, if you're on the hunt for your next short autumn nail look - to close the season with something a tad softer - or are looking ahead to the festive season, and seeking a versatile and elevated option, this is the celebrity-approved shade to consider...

The one sheer nail colour all the stars are wearing this winter

So, what is this neutral nail colour subtly stealing the spotlight this winter? Well, from the looks of Victoria Beckham's nails (as well as Demi Moore's, Jennifer Lopez's and the list goes on...) a sheer pink is the cosy colour to adopt for winter.

While we do love a burgundy nail look, this pink-nude hue does make a lot of sense for the colder months and into the festive period. It's timeless for a start, meaning it's always a stylish option no matter your nail shape (be that almond or short squoval nails). It's also the sort of understated hue that complements and elevates everything, from your favourite knit jumper to your party attire. As mentioned, we've spied it on and off the red carpet, proving its luxe appeal.

It's also worth noting that a milky pink is a great option for those who favour BIAB nails - as it's often the base shade of the builder gel.

How to get this celebrity-approved autumn/winter manicure

essie Nail Polish in shade 13 Mademoiselle JLo's go-to
essie Nail Polish in shade Mademoiselle

RRP: £8.99

Mademoiselle is arguably one of the most timeless shades among essie's nail polish collection and offers a perfect wash of sheer pink colour to your nails - and even the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston are said to love it.

essie Nail Polish in shade Ballet SlippersHelen Mirren's go-to
essie Nail Polishin shade Ballet Slippers

RRP: £8.99

A favourite of Helen Mirren's, this essie shade is perfect for a warm and subtle manicure, no matter the season.

OPI Nail Lacquer Fast-Drying Nail Polish - Bubble Bath Cult-favourite
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath

RRP: £15.60

OPI's iconic Bubble Bath shade has sparked its very own trend this year (Bubble bath nails) and is another soft and buildable sheer pink shade - complete with a high-shine finish.

If you're heading to the salon, simply request a pink sheer nail polish from your nail tech and pair it with your go-to nail shape - though we recommend an almond nail or squoval, for a really clean and elegant look.

For those doing their manicure at home, we have some exciting insider intel for you. Celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik previously revealed in a post on Instagram, that essie's shade Mademoiselle was behind one of JLo's nude manicures. Jennifer Aniston is also widely reported to be a fan, while Helen Mirren's nail polish of choice (essie's Ballet Slippers) offers a similar look but with a slightly more nude finish.

To achieve a flawless manicure with this style of sheer pink polish, we recommend shaping your nails and then applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then add two to three layers of your chosen pink and seal with a clear, high-shine top coat. A good trick, if you want to make your polish even more sheer is to mix the colour in with a clear polish.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

