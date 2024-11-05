The A-list are rejecting dark winter nails in favour of this timeless hue

While warm brown and burgundy manicures have been highly requested this autumn/winter season, we're seeing a common theme on the red carpet, with the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston all wearing this unexpected, sheer shade...

It's safe to say that dark hues, like wine-red and espresso, have been among the go-to colours of 2024. In fact, Nail trend predictions have been packed with these chic colours from as early as August - despite them being synonymous with autumn nail designs. That said, not everyone is hopping on the bandwagon it seems. In fact, we've spotted a certain neutral still getting a lot of outings, predominately on the nails of celebrities.

So, if you're on the hunt for your next short autumn nail look - to close the season with something a tad softer - or are looking ahead to the festive season, and seeking a versatile and elevated option, this is the celebrity-approved shade to consider...

The one sheer nail colour all the stars are wearing this winter

So, what is this neutral nail colour subtly stealing the spotlight this winter? Well, from the looks of Victoria Beckham's nails (as well as Demi Moore's, Jennifer Lopez's and the list goes on...) a sheer pink is the cosy colour to adopt for winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Monica Schipper | Valerie Macon / AFP | Unique Nicole / AFP | XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

While we do love a burgundy nail look, this pink-nude hue does make a lot of sense for the colder months and into the festive period. It's timeless for a start, meaning it's always a stylish option no matter your nail shape (be that almond or short squoval nails). It's also the sort of understated hue that complements and elevates everything, from your favourite knit jumper to your party attire. As mentioned, we've spied it on and off the red carpet, proving its luxe appeal.

It's also worth noting that a milky pink is a great option for those who favour BIAB nails - as it's often the base shade of the builder gel.

How to get this celebrity-approved autumn/winter manicure

If you're heading to the salon, simply request a pink sheer nail polish from your nail tech and pair it with your go-to nail shape - though we recommend an almond nail or squoval, for a really clean and elegant look.

For those doing their manicure at home, we have some exciting insider intel for you. Celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik previously revealed in a post on Instagram, that essie's shade Mademoiselle was behind one of JLo's nude manicures. Jennifer Aniston is also widely reported to be a fan, while Helen Mirren's nail polish of choice (essie's Ballet Slippers) offers a similar look but with a slightly more nude finish.

To achieve a flawless manicure with this style of sheer pink polish, we recommend shaping your nails and then applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat. Then add two to three layers of your chosen pink and seal with a clear, high-shine top coat. A good trick, if you want to make your polish even more sheer is to mix the colour in with a clear polish.