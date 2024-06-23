Eva Longoria's chic manicure teaches us a lesson in timeless pairings
If in doubt, turning to this specific nail shape and subtle hue is a guaranteed winner, as proven by Eva Longoria's elegant talons...
While there's always the temptation to opt for a statement seasonal shade, Eva Longoria's nails prove that you just can't beat this timeless (and not to mention, elegant) pairing - especially for an occasion-ready look...
There's been one common theme amongst the 2024 nail trends that we've spotted: the consistency of neutral nails. Though there have of course been bright, summer-inspired hues gaining popularity, subtle and versatile nudes have very much remained in high demand. And one milky-pink hue, in particular, is proving to be the go-to for those seeking an elevated, signature look. Dubbed 'Bubble Bath' nails (after the iconic OPI nail polish shade), the soapy finish is the epitome of timeless elegance - just ask the A-listers of the world.
Eva Longoria in fact, is the latest star to sport the hue on her fingertips, pairing it with an equally classic nail shape and naturally, she's inspired us to follow suit. So, here's how to recreate Longoria's perfectly luxe-looking manicure at home...
Why Eva Longoria's nails are the timeless combo we plan to replicate, year-round
At this point, we're all familiar with the power of a nude or soft-pink manicure, especially when you're looking to elevate, rather than detract from your outfit. A creamy neutral paired with that of squoval or almond nails is often the go-to for weddings and formal events, as it never fails to add a touch of sophistication to your person - case and point, Eva Longoria's latest mani.
Appearing at the "Land Of Women" World Premiere on June 20th, 2024 in New York City, the actor debuted a delicate, 'Bubble Bath'-esque wash of pink on her long, almond-shaped talons and the effect was as chic as you can imagine.
Like that of a bright red manicure, it's the sort of look that never goes out of style. Plus it's so versatile - just lining the edges of your nails with white will supply you with classic French tip nails, while a top coating of pearlescent chrome powder will afford you that oh-so-trendy 'Glazed' nail look.
Recreate Eva Longoria's 'Bubble Bath' nails
Nail prep is the key to any flawless and long-lasting manicure, so be sure to maintain your cuticle and apply one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat - if you're suffering from brittle nails or just want extra protection.
RRP: £14.90
This shade has sparked an entire nail trend and for good reason, it's the perfect sheer pink that works for all occasions and is flattering and chic on all nail shapes.
RRP: £16.50
This creamy hue from Nailberry is long-wearing and offers a luxe, glossy finish to your nails that's pefect for everyday.
Then shape your nails to a similar almond style. If you have short nails, you can request gel extensions from your nail tech, or hard-wearing BIAB nails. For those opting to do their nails at home, apply two to three coats of your chosen sheer and creamy pink, then apply a clear top coat, followed by a cuticle oil - to nourish your nails.
A hand scrub (like L'Occitane's One Minute scrub, at Sephora), is also an ideal finishing touch if you've got dry skin or have accidentally gotten nail polish on the skin around your nail bed.
