For an instantly chic and cosy look, Catherine Zeta-Jones' rosy blush placement is the technique to follow

Want an easy way to elevate your makeup this party season, without splashing out on an entire new routine's worth of products? Catherine Zeta-Jones' rosy blush and chic choice of placement offer the perfect wintery look.

Blush is one of the easiest ways to add a touch of freshness to your complexion, especially at this time of year, when the cold tends to leave our skin looking a little lacklustre. And while we all have our go-to best cream blush shades, from berry tones to radiant corals, winter is calling for increasingly warmer, 'toasted' hues. Rosy-pink and red blushes are perfect for adding a natural-looking flush to your skin, the sort that might glow from your cheeks after a chilly walk or a warming glass of mulled wine, especially if you opt for a certain trendy cheekbone blush placement. And so far, the two are proving to be a winning combination on the red carpet.

Indeed, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the latest star to prove its merit, and we think it's perfect for creating a seamless, and ultra-cosy look this season...

Why we're immediately embracing Catherine Zeta-Jones' blush look for party season

When it comes to applying the best liquid blushes and powder formulas, the most well-known and traditional placement is on the apples of the cheeks. Depending on your face shape and the feel of the makeup you want to create, though, there are several other spots that you can buff in your go-to blush for very fresh or lifted effects. One of which is higher on your cheekbones, or blended across your nose bridge, to replicate a natural sun-kissed glow.

The former is exactly how a celebrity makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, opted to apply the hue on Catherine Zeta-Jones. Taking a warm rose-pink blush, Vanngo buffed the pigment across the apples of her cheeks but also upwards, close to her undereyes and along her cheekbones.

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

This diffused look really draws your eyes to Jones' cheeks and creates a sense of cohesion with her red lip and smoky maroon eye makeup, as they all share similar, reddish tones. The fact that she also wore a red dress along with monochromatic makeup feels so modern, intentional and perfectly on-theme for winter.

Everything about her look feels so warm and glamorous, but we especially love the soft-focus flush that the blush and the choice of placement have afforded her complexion. And it's so easy to replicate with a similar hue and will, as we can see above, really elevate your makeup, even if you don't choose to pair it with a festive red lip or any eyeshadow.

Recreate Catherine Zeta-Jones' look

If you want to recreate Catherina Zeta-Jones' cosy and soft-focus blush look, we've rounded up a few must-haves, including the exact shade she wore above, a trendy alternative and the perfect blending brush.

Exact match HUNG VANNGO BEAUTY HUNG VANNGO BEAUTY Very Beautiful Matte Velvet Blush in Second Language View at Sephora RRP: $32 Vanngo shared the details of Catherine Zeta-Jones' look on Instagram, citing that this blush, in the shade Second Language, was the one he used on her cheeks. It's a rich, reddish-pink rose colour and boasts a soft, velvet matte finish that creates this gorgeously blurred look. Its formula also features nourishing ingredients like shea butter to hydrate the skin and prevent the matte blush from looking too powdery. RMS Beauty RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Beloved View at Cult Beauty RRP: $40/£38 As mentioned, red blush is very trendy right now, and if you're keen to embrace the hue over a more subtle rose tone, this multipurpose buy from RMS is a must-have. A little goes a long way with this creamy formula. It's pigmented and buildable, while ingredients like shea butter and cocoa seed butter keep your complexion nourished and radiant. You can use it on your lips and cheeks, for a similarly cohesive look to Jones' Hourglass Hourglass No. 15 blush brush View at Sephora RRP: $46/£48 To blend your blush, we recommend Hourglass' No.15 brush. Its angled shape affords precision and control, while its soft, stippling bristles blend everything from powder to cream blushes, seamlessly.

For this sort of lifted and diffused blush look, we would suggest starting at the apple and buffing the pigment upwards, along your cheekbone. Build up the colour slowly, and don't be afraid to blend it slightly around your undereye area, as this will really create the soft-focus, diffused look.