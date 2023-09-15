24 autumn makeup looks to try in 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Trying out some new autumn makeup looks is one of the best things about the change in season, like buying a new winter coat or binning off your summer highlights for a deep, rich and glossy tint. But be warned: whether it’s a moody merlot lip, cosy velvet skin or smouldering eyeliner wing, these looks are so captivating, you’ll want to wear them right now.

What I especially love about these easy makeup looks is that you can make them as complicated or as simple as you like. A vampiric, burgundy lip is made wearable and workplace-appropriate by paring back the rest of your look, save for a little mascara. Then at the other end of the seasonal spectrum are those labyrinthine, graphic eyeliner looks, so sharp they could cut.

Makeup artist, Lan Nguyen-Grealis sums up this high-low season perfectly. “We are seeing lots of washes of colour with a nod to the ‘90s supermodel era. It’s glam but with soft brown tones, like latte, chocolate or taupe colours with a contrast to almost white, frosted and pale tones paired against liner and plenty of mascara.”

To put it simply, this season you decide how much you dial up or play down the trends. But given all that residual ‘back to school’, fresh start energy, it seems like the perfect time to try something new. So embrace the seasonal shift with these autumn makeup looks, from grunge eyeliner to power pouts and diamond skin.

24 autumn makeup looks to try for 2023

1. Very cherry lips

Reese Witherspoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

For an autumnal lip that’s super wearable, consider a cherry red tone a la Reese Witherspoon. Softer than your average best red lipstick, this particular shade is, according to the experts, especially well-suited to anyone with cool undertones – as it will add some warmth to your complexion.

Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Lipstick in Lippy | RRP: £11.99 / $12.99 Maybelline makes some of the best high-street makeup out there, and this liquid lipstick is no exception. A high-shine colour that doesn't compromise on staying power, in the perfect maraschino tone.

2. Purple reign

Beyonce (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shake things up this season with a wash of grapey eyeshadow. Purple is having a major moment this autumn, so incorporate amethyst, orchid and plummy tones into your smoky eye look. If you're wary of bright eye shades, dip a proverbial toe in the water with a soft veil of lilac shadow, which is surprisingly wearable and flattering.

Barry M Clickable Eyeshadow in Intrigued | RRP: £3.49 / $4.40 When it comes to experimenting with bright eyeshadow looks, pick cheap and cheerful single colours rather than wildly expensive, intimidating palettes. This lilac is on the subtle side, and an absolute steal.



3. Jewel of my eye

Andie MacDowell (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may be a little early for party season, but Andie MacDowell is making a strong case for crystal-encrusted eyes on the Christmas circuit. If you want to dial down the eye candy, add a single jewel to the outer corner of each eye for a subtle flash of sparkle.

Makeup Revolution Artist Collection Embellishment Kit | RRP: £9.99 / $12 A treasure trove for makeup magpies, this glittering jewel kit comes with skin-safe adhesive and a handy applicator wand to create a myriad of Euphoria-inspired looks.



4. Peekaboo skin

Maya Rudolph (Image credit: Maya Rudolph)

Some may think that sheer foundations and even the best tinted moisturisers are only suitable for summer, but that's just not true. Proof that skin is always in, a flattering sheer, radiant base has a place in fall, too, and pairs well with a punchy lippy like Maya has on here.

No7 Intelligent Skin Foundation | RRP: £16.95 / $21.54 We'd say this is closer to a CC cream than a full-blown foundation, but it blends in seamlessly, evening out any skin blips. If you're looking for a light, radiant base that has the bonus of being hydrating, this is perfect for the transition into autumn.

5. Latte look

Maya Jama (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking inspiration from your morning coffee order, rich cocoa colours, from deep espresso to creamy latte and mocha, are flavour of the month. The good news? These warm, nude hues suit all skin tones. Make like Maya and pair shades from the same coffee palette across the eyes, cheeks and lips to create a monochromatic look.

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream | RRP: £46 / $60 Warm up your skin with this easy-to-blend, deliciously melty cream-gel bronzer. Swirl it over cheeks with a kabuki brush, or carry the caffè latte look over your eyes, using your fingertip to swipe across lids.

6. Retro liner

Michelle Yeoh (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of the retro '60s vibe will love this smoky cat eye – in fact, it's probably one of the most sought-after autumn makeup looks of the season. Striking and stylish, the feline flick is on the tricky end of makeup application, but once you've mastered how to apply eyeliner, you'll feel invincible. Smoke it out with a charcoal shade along the upper lashes and wing up towards the outer eye. Go over with a liquid liner to crisp everything up.

NYX Epic Wear Liquid Liner | RRP: £9 / $10 One of the longest-wearing eyeliners we've ever tried. If smudgy eye makeup is your bugbear, then give this a go. It provides sharp, clean lines that seriously won't budge all day.

7. The soft smoky eye

Natalie Portman (Image credit: Getty Images)

If dramatic, dark eyeshadow looks intimidate you, opt for a lighter take on the smoky eye. Switch out heavy charcoal, silver and steel shades for soft, hazy browns. It’s office-friendly, super flattering and really speedy.

MUA 5 Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Andromeda Skies | RRP: £3.75 / $4.70 Each of the five shades – a mixture of mattes and shimmers – can be used individually or mixed together to create a soft smoky eye. Even better, the dark shadows can be used as eyeliner, drawn along the lashes using a small angled brush.

8. Bronze eyes

Priyanka Chopra (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to autumnal eyeshadow, you can't really beat bronze. It's so flattering, neutral without being boring, and will suit all eye shades and skin tones. Top tip – opt for cream textures that can be pressed and smudged along the lids with zero faff.

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow in Walk of No Shame | RRP: £26 / $35 Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best cream eyeshadows, and this zingy copper shade is our favourite colour in the Eyes To Mesmerize range. The tiniest dab gives a gorgeous iridescent look.

9. Cosy complexion

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a sheer, radiant base isn’t your thing – or, if you’re oily-skinned and conscious of shine – rejoice at the return of a matte base. A soft, velvet finish creates a cosy skin look for the season ahead. Autumn makeup looks like Rosie's statement red lip pairs beautifully with a soft matte complexion, for a gorgeously retro Hollywood glam feel.

Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation | RRP: £31 / $42 On the days when we want our base to really last, and avoid any possibility of shine, this is the base we turn to. It's perfectly described by its name – softly matte, without feeling drying or dragging on the skin. A brilliant option for matte fans.

10. No makeup makeup

Cindy Crawford (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other end of the makeup spectrum is the au natural, or seemingly au natural, look. With all the moisture-sapping central heating, freezing temperatures and bitter winds to contend with, the last thing you want to do is overload your skin with layers upon layers of makeup, especially if you belong in the dry skin camp. One of our favourite day-to-day autumn makeup looks involves a light wash of foundation or tinted moisturiser, with groomed brows and a neutral glossy lip. The contrast in texture looks minimal, effortless, and seriously chic.

Dior Addict Lip Glow | RRP: £32 / $40 The ultimate 'your lips but better' buy, this sheeny balm is a global bestseller for a reason. It gives a hint of colour and adds shine without feeling sticky. It's available in nine shades, but this petal pink will give a subtle boost to natural lip colours. Great for a 5-minute 'school run' makeup look.

11. The merlot lip

Gemma Chan (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're nervous about bold, statement colour, try isolating it to one area, then leave the rest of your face relatively bare. Of all the autumn makeup looks, the one that comes up year after year without fail is a wine-stained lip. Gemma Chan wears an elegant merlot shade in a suede finish, letting her pout take centre stage against a low-key backdrop of beautiful skin and mascara. To apply, go straight from the bullet and clean up the edges with a little concealer using a small makeup brush.

Nude by Nature Creamy Matte Lipstick in 10 Aubergine | RRP: £20 / $16 Mattes can be drying, especially in the colder months, but this one is brimming with yummy ingredients like mango seed butter, vitamin E and castor seed oil to keep lips conditioned and comfortable. The pigment is so good, it's a one-sweep-and-done kinda lippy.

12. Golden eye

Margot Robbie (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most fitting autumn makeup looks, take your cues from the changing leaves, in shades of gold, rust, bronze and copper. A swoosh of metallic liner will instantly brighten the whites of your eyes – it's the perfect antidote to those dark mornings.

Kiko Cosmetics Super Colour Waterproof Eyeliner | RRP: £9.99 / $13.50 A seasonal take on winged eyeliner, we adore this Light Copper shade. We can honestly say it makes brown eyes pop, but it would look equally mesmerising on hazel, green and blue eyes. Draw along the upper lash liner to define the eyes with punchy, water-resistant pigment.

13. Snowy lids

America Ferrera (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frosted eyeshadow is set to be a big trend this season. Pop a sparkling white or silver shadow into the inner corner of each eye to brighten your eyes and widen your gaze. Alternatively, you can use these pale and interesting shades to enhance a dark smoky eye. Once you've applied your dark shades, tap your pale shimmer onto the centre of the lid to make your eyes look bigger and rounder. As well as being perfect for autumn, this is a great Christmas makeup look too.

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadow in Not Afraid To Sparkle | RRP: £20 / $25 This little pot of joy can be used to zhuzh up daily autumn makeup looks or worn on its own for full-blown sparkle and a bolder evening look. It looks stunning set against inky-dark lashes.

14. Diamond skin

Kate Moss (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Marco Antonio, CHANEL Makeup Artist, “Diamond skin is a jewel-inspired technique that elevates your complexion to whole new heights of radiance. With a touch of shimmering products strategically placed, your face comes to life with an ethereal shine that captures every hint of light.” Kate is the perfect canvas for diamond skin, with a luminous base and ethereal highlight that enhances her high cheekbones.

CHANEL Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops | RRP: £46 / $50 Add a light veil across your whole face, post-foundation, to create a lit-from-within glow, or focus on the high points of the face, honing in on the tops of the cheekbones, brow bones, temples and Cupid's bow.



15. Upside-down eyeliner

Rochelle Humes (Image credit: Getty Images)

A great way of getting playful with eyeliner looks is to flip it upside down and focus on the under-eye area instead of the lid. This is especially effective if you're looking for makeup for hooded eyes, as it will open up your eyes without having to worry about eyeshadow on your lids from smudging and smearing.

Morphe Felt Tip Liquid Liner | RRP: £12 / $12 Highly pigmented colour, paired with a sharp, precise tip in an easy-to-use pen format makes this the perfect product to get artsy with. Some felt-tip liners can lack intensity, but this one is jet black, with an impressively long-wearing, budge-proof formula.

16. Playful lashes

Janelle Monáe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't let summer have all the fun by giving your lashes a dopamine hit for autumn. Dress them up in teal, green, cobalt and even the best pink mascaras. If you want to dial down the look slightly, start with a layer of your favourite black mascara then go in with your coloured top coat on the very tips of your eyelashes.

3INA The Colour Mascara in Shade 793 | RRP: £12 / $15.06 This Spanish makeup brand is all about encouraging self-expression and fun. Needless to say, they have a rainbow of coloured mascaras to choose from. This punchy turquoise matches Janelle's lash look to a tee.

17. Grown-up glitter

Gal Gadot (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the epitome of those autumn makeup looks we were gushing about in the introduction of this piece. This subtle swipe of silver glitter is striking and impactful on its own, and proves that glitter isn't just for tweens. A flash of shimmering silver under the lower lashes creates a grown-up, elegant look perfect for an evening on the town.

Elf Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Bling Bling | RRP: £6 / $7 What we love about this glitter eyeshadow is the specks are fine rather than chunky so you get a subtle shimmering effect. The applicator is perfect for applying a clean sweep underneath the lower lashes, like Gal.

18. Frosted lips

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just frosted eyeshadow that’s trending, frosted lips are a must-try this season, too. Glossy lips with a touch of metallic shimmer will take your look from daytime to disco in no time. Better yet, it will keep lips nice and protected from the elements as the weather turns nippy.

Bobbi Brown Real Nudes Collection Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Shimmer in Bare Sparkle | RRP: £25 / $32 You could wear this shimmery lip gloss on its own, or you could apply it over your favourite lipstick to transform the finish. It's the prettiest, barely-there pink.

19. Icy eyes

Rihanna (Image credit: Getty Images)

If berries, burgundies and bronzes don't float your boat, try an icy eye look, reminiscent of early noughties Britney Spears. Cut to 2023, and this washed denim shadow is given a modern flourish by restricting it to above the crease. The good news is you don't have to be pin-neat – just coat a finger in eyeshadow and swipe over the crease. It's a grown-up take on bright eyeshadow looks, and looks so gorgeous with Rihanna's warm undertones.

Clinique All About Shadows Singles in Lagoon | RRP: £20 / $25.10 A great match for Rihanna's denim blue shade, this silky powder glides on and gives a great colour payoff. You can dab on with your fingertip or use the applicator to add a precise swoosh of colour.

20. Think pink

Marion Cotillard (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re all a bit pink-obsessed over here, thanks to the Barbiecore trend that’s taken over our social media feeds. If you're wondering what is Barbiecore, let Marion's statement eyeshadow provide a visual guide. Wearing it across the eyes makes the whites of your eyes appear brighter and more awake – a bad night's sleep saviour!

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership XI Sunlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette| RRP: £99 / $128 Yes, Pat McGrath's eyeshadow palettes are expensive, but if you're already plotting your Christmas gift list (a woman after our own hearts), then this is one of the best beauty gift ideas to top your list. Highly pigmented, gorgeous, flattering shades that can be used wet or dry.

21. Fresh flush

Emily Blunt (Image credit: Getty Images)

A good blusher can work wonders, helping your complexion look pretty and perky on those gloomy autumn mornings. Emily has successfully achieved the kind of dewy flush that comes with a long walk on a crisp autumn day by using one of the best cream blushers, which are especially flattering on drier skin types. Dab on with your fingertips, concentrating on the apples of your cheeks to give your face an instant zhuzh.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush | RRP: £22 / $23 This blush went viral, and for good reason – it's just so good. You only need the tiniest dab for full-blown colour (we're serious, start off very minimally). It also blends out beautifully, either with your fingers or with a brush.

22. Brushed-up brows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than the gappy, wispy laminated brows we've seen over the last few seasons, brows take on a softer, fluffed-up looks this autumn. Start by filling in gaps with a matching powder then use a good tinted gel to brush the hairs upward, creating a fuller-looking brow.

Maybelline Express Brow Eyebrow Mascara | RRP: £7.99 / $7.98 This is our absolute favourite brow product. Why? Well unlike many other gels, this one is completely undetectable in dark eyebrows. We like to dab the wand into any glaring gaps to fill in sparse areas before brushing the hairs upwards.

23. Grunge glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who lack the dexterity (or confidence) to tackle those more intricate liquid liner looks will rejoice at the return of smudgy, grungy kohl-lined eyes. It's the sort of makeup look you really can't go wrong with. The more lived-in and slept-in-looking, the better. Pencil over your lash line, fill in the waterline and smudge it out, adding lashings of mascara.

Rimmel London Soft Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil | RRP: £2.99 / $5.99 We've tried more expensive kohl liners, but this is the one we always come back to. It's smudgy without you having to worry about it smearing into panda eyes an hour later, and creamy enough to darken the waterline without dragging.

24. 90s lips

Kim Kardashian (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Taking inspiration from the '90s supermodel eras, we are seeing the resurgence of strong and deliberate lip liners paired with natural lip tones," says Nguyen-Grealis. Choose a dusky rose or taupe liner and trace around your mouth, before adding a nude lipstick in the centre. Plus as a perk, the ombre effect makes lips look fuller.