32 haircare tips for women over 50, from strengthening treatments to no-heat styling

For those suffering from brittle, dull and damaged hair, these 32 haircare tips for women over 50 are easy and quick ways to boost the shine and overall health of your locks.

Our hair, like our skin, deserves some TLC, especially if you're starting to notice the tell-tale signs of ageing - from stray silver strands to hair thinning - or damage, caused by hair colouring and styling. Thus, a regime that tackles your hair's needs is key for reinvigorating and repairing your lengths.

It's never too late to start looking after your hair, whether you use your best hair straighteners religiously or are looking to take inspiration from celebrities who embraced their greys. So, we've rounded up 32 hair-related tips for women over 50 that are inexpensive and easy to incorporate into your everyday life...

32 haircare tips for woman over 50

Regardless of your hair colour, length or texture, investing in the best shampoos, brushes and even finding reparative treatments that suit your hair's needs are all an easy way to refresh the overall appearance of your hair. Even adding a few no-heat styles or trading your ordinary pillowcase for a silk cover can make a noticeable difference to your hair health.

So, we've selected 32 tips and tricks, ranging from products to styling methods, all geared towards boosting the strength, shine and feel of your locks.

1. Don't skip heat protection

Whether you've got curly hair or turn to your hair straighteners daily, a heat-protectant product is key for a healthy haircare routine. They are available in mousse, oil and spray form and are easy to slot into your morning regime.

Regardless if you use one of the best curling irons every morning, or opt for a similarly sleek look to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's above, a few spritzes of heat protectant can help to cut down on breakage and the drying effects of intensive heart.

Dry-spray Moroccanoil Perfect Defense View at Sephora $14 at Amazon $14 at Nordstrom RRP: £27.85 This weightless, dry spray from Moroccanoil hydrates your hair and protects it from the damaging effects of styling, with heat protection up to 230°C. Plus, because it's a dry, aerosol spray, you can use it at any point of your routine, from towel-dried to fully dry and before straightening or curling.

Protective oil Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27.50 This leave-in oil not only features a dreamy, woody and floral scent but also boosts several hair-boosting benefits. You can use it as a primer, with the formula providing heat protection up to 230°C, or as a finishing touch, to add shine and smooth frizz and the appearance of split ends, as well as a refresher - for when your hair is looking lacklustre. Multi-purpose spray Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £34 If you're looking for a product that covers multiple steps in your haircare routine, this is it. This spray works to smooth frizz and flyaways (making it great for styling), whilst also delivering protection against humidity and thermal protection up to 232°C. With the addition of Amaranth seed extract, this light mist conditions your hair and helps to ease tangling, leaving you with smooth and sleek strands.

2. Invest in a gentle but effective brush

Now, this is really haircare 101 as investing in a good quality hair brush can spell the difference between split ends and well, no split ends. A bristle brush, for instance, is great for smoothing and detangling your hair, without ripping or dragging.

3. Tailor your shampoo

Finding a shampoo that aligns with your hair's needs is key to seeing results. If you're noticing a lot of breakage, for example, a shampoo that works to repair the bonds is a great buy. If you have blonde or platinum hair and want to neutralise brassy tones, a purple shampoo needs to take pride of place in your shower.

Shampoo is the cornerstone of our haircare regimes, so it might indeed be time to ditch those drying and ineffective formulas for some more targeted products.

4. Try claw clip hairstyles

For a style that doesn't put too much strain on your hair - compared to that of elastics and hairbands - we recommend the claw clip. Not only does it create chic and effortless updos and half-up-half-down styles, but it's also easy to use and as previously stated, minimizes the risk of hair breakage and stress on your scalp.

5. Use a high-quality conditioner

We've all been guilty of just using a matching conditioner of our go-to shampoo brand regardless of whether it actually suits our hair's needs, or just going by the formula's delicious scent. However, finding a conditioner that leaves your hair feeling softer and healthier as well as improving the overall look, can make all the difference to your styling.

We'd recommend looking for conditioners that feature natural, hydration-boosting oils like argan and coconut, as well as ingredients like Keratin and Vitamin E.

6. Ditch the hair ties

While there is sometimes the need for a sturdy, elastic hair tie - for example, if you're opting for a high ponytail - but they can be very damaging and should not be used every day, Instead, opt for gentler scrunchies or silk ties that won't rip or break your strands.

7. Be diligent with colour care

If you've dyed your hair, using shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for colour-treated hair (as well as aforementioned toning shampoos) can help boost longevity and keep your locks looking vibrant and shiny. Also adding an oil or nourishing mask to your regime is a good idea, especially if you lighten your hair frequently - to hydrate and boost shine.

8. Got thin hair? Volumising mouse is your best friend

Bid farewell to backcombing in favour of some volumizing mouse, which can help to add height to your roots and help maintain the poufiness of a blow dry and or blowout. If you have thin hair, adding a volume-boosting product can really up your styling game.

9. Treat yourself (and your hair) to a hair mask

The best hair masks offer intensive hydration and nourishment to your lengths, often leaving them softer, shinier and healthier. A leave-in mask or pre-wash treatment is a great step to add to your routine if your hair is feeling dry and lacklustre. A mask is also ideal for colour-treated hair - if you have coloured or damaged hair, aim to use one at least once a week.

10. Try no-heat styling

This is a very straightforward tip and works for all ages and hair types. Opting for no-heat styling is an easy and effective way to avoid split ends and the heat damage that often comes hand-in-hand with curlers and straighteners (especially if you don't use a heat protectant). Instead, allowing your hair to dry naturally or using heatless curl methods, like sleeping in plaits, are all great ways to achieve stylish results - without any damage.

11. Use blue or purple shampoos for greying hair

If you're currently rocking a platinum hair look, or are considering a new blonde hair look, a toning shampoo is a must. A purple shampoo works to neutralise brassiness, in blonde hair, leaving you with a cooler, icy tone at home. A blue shampoo essentially does the same thing but for brunettes, and works to banish orange tones. Using this style of shampoo can help to maintain your colour until your next hair appointment. Your colourist will be able to advise you on the best tone options for you.

12. Go short

If your hair is thinning or is being weighed down by its length, opting for a chic bob hairstyle is a great option. A short crop will also get rid of any broken and split ends, leaving your hair healthier and bouncier. If you're still not convinced, there's no shortage of celebrity bob hairstyle inspiration out there.

13. Add a hair oil to your regime

An oil or serum can help to boost your hair's shine as well as offer a sleek, finishing (but also hydrating) touch to your chosen style - whether that's frizz-free curls or a polished updo. If your hair is verging on brittle and damaged, a hair oil can help to nourish and protect your delicate strands.

14. Try a scalp massage

Whether you're looking to de-stress or tackle dandruff, adding a scalp massage into your hair wash routine (with the help of some of the best scalp treatments) can be very beneficial. Scalp massages can also help to stimulate hair growth, so if you're experiencing thinning, this might be a good option for you.

15. Embrace your greys

If you're discovering more and more silver strands peeking through and are fed up with the upkeep that goes into masking them, going grey might be your best move. After all, there's no shortage of inspiration out there from celebrities who have embraced their greys to convince you of just how chic it can look.

16. Get frequent trims

Getting frequent trims, even if it's just an inch or two off the ends, can help to keep your hair looking and feeling fresh (like Halle Berry's here). Regular cuts will help you avoid split and broken ends and will help your hair grow healthier and more luscious. It's a no brainer, really.

17. Try a silk pillowcase

A silk pillowcase is a true beauty essential. Not only does the butter-soft material help your skincare sink in, but it's also gentle on the hair as it reduces friction (often caused by other pillow case material), which can lead to frizz, tangling and broken strands.

18. Invest in a shower filter

If you're looking to add a celebrity-backed trick for shiny hair to your daily routine, why not try a filtered showerhead? The water we wash our hair with (much like with our skin) can have a major impact - especially on the scalp. If you're living in an area with hard water or are struggling with irritation, a filter can help to cut down on chemicals.

19. Look for Keratin treatments

If you're looking for red carpet-worthy hair, adding one of the best at-home Keratin hair treatments into your routine is a great way to reinvigorate and strengthen your strands.

Keratin works to smooth your hair, reducing frizz whilst also conditioning and strengthening your locks and is available in many easy-to-use forms - from leave-in creams to intensive masks. You can also receive a specifically tailored Keratin treatment from your hairdresser if you feel your lengths need some extra TLC.

20. Choose silk hair ties & scrunchies

Much like silk pillowcases, silk hair ties and scrunchies are touted as the gentler alternative to normal hair ties. This is because the material is not as coarse or tight on the hair, which is what can lead to breakages and tearing.

21. Pay your scalp a little TLC

Scalp care can be the root (pardon the pun) of many hair-related grievances, from flakiness to hair loss and dull-looking lengths, so don't neglect it in your haircare routine. Incorporating a scalp scrubber or specifically designed scalp serum can help stimulate the follicles and hydrate the skin against dryness. Cleaning your scalp properly can also help to combat bacteria which may be irritating.

22. Use a diffuser if you have curly hair

Investing in one of the best hair diffusers is essential if you've got curly hair, as they cut down on frizz, protect your curl pattern and are just overall gentler than using a straightforward hair dryer. If you're struggling to achieve defined and healthy-looking curls, adding a diffuser to your shopping basket might be a game-changer.

23. Add frizz-busting products to your regime

Frizz, which can be caused by broken and damaged strands, is an issue we can all relate to and can spell the difference between a good hair day and a bad one. Luckily, frizzy hair is easy to remedy if you invest in the right products. Adding a frizz treatment or control product to your routine can help to smooth and repair your hair, while a frizz-control serum or spray is also essential if you're looking to achieve a polished look.

24. Brush from ends to roots

This is a simple trick to implement into your daily routine to limit hair breakage. Often it's tempting to just tug your hairbrush down the lengths of your hair but, if your hair is prone to tangle, this can be very damaging to your lengths. Instead, work from bottom to top - start detangling the ends of your hair first, before slowly working your way up in sections.

25. Avoid sulphates

If you're struggling with your hair and scalp, looking at your shampoo's ingredients could be a good starting point for your hair-repair journey. Sulphates can be quite stripping and exacerbate dryness, so investing in a sulphate-free shampoo might be beneficial.

26. Don't shampoo everyday

We know, we know - sometimes you just want to have a guaranteed good and fresh hair day, but washing your hair too frequently can be very stripping. Our natural oils are good for us, so scrubbing them away at every chance you get can be counterproductive if you're looking to achieve healthier, less damaged hair. There's no definitive answer to how often you should wash your hair, as it varies from person to person but stylists all agree that it shouldn't be every day.

27. Wear a silk wrap to bed

If you have a curly or coily hair type, sleeping with your hair in a silk wrap or bonnet can help to protect your style from friction and protects your curls from frizz and breakages. The soft lining also helps seal in moisture and helps lock in overnight masks and serums - especially if you don't have a silk pillowcase.

28. Retire your hair dryer

While blow drying is generally better for your hair than air drying, sometimes it's good to put the dryer down and give your hair a rest from the heat. Allowing your hair to dry naturally can be beneficial for those tangling (literally) with dry and brittle hair. Even the best hair dryers can subject your strands to some pretty intensive heat, so either be sure to pair a heat protectant with your go-to dryer, or give it a miss and allow your hair to dry on its own.

29. Avoid hot water

Like with hot hair tools, hot water can be quite harsh on our hair and scalp and can exacerbate some skin and scalp conditions, like dandruff and eczema. Of course, we're not telling you to exclusively have cold showers from now on, but do try to ensure the water is always warm - but not scolding.

30. Hair botox, anyone?

Yes, we did say "Hair Botox" but don't worry, it doesn't require needles or any, well, Botox for that matter. No, this uber-conditioning treatment just looks to mimic the plumping and smoothing effects often attributed to Botox, with the help of hair-loving nutrients and Keratin. If you're interested, be sure to quiz your hairdresser about this treatment read up on Botox hair treatment reviews while you're at it.