I swear by this luxury luggage year-round - and now it’s made Christmas easier too
The Antler Icon Weekend and Overnight bags have gift-ready glamour and globe-trotter gear covered
Whether it’s your next weekend getaway, the annual Christmas party, or a festive break away, one thing’s for sure: you’ll need luggage. And whilst your battered bags will get the job done, you can consider this your sign to treat yourself to some luxury luggage, or tick off your Christmas shopping early: Antler has launched a special collection and it's on sale.
With family that has scattered themselves around Europe, I'm both blessed to travel around and in a constant struggle with my luggage. Over the years, I've honed my skills to a point where I'm pretty good at packing light and I know the best luggage for every occasion. However, when it comes to long weekends and lighter trips, a bigger suitcase can be a little cumbersome in the car or around the airport. Conversely, if I need multiple bags, I'm always asking how can I make my airport collection look chic whilst also cramming as much into my cabin bag as possible? The new Antler Icon collection has the answers.
You'll already know that Antler makes some of the most stylish, high-quality luggage you can buy. Since testing their smart travel bag years ago, I’ve been a devoted fan, impressed by their design, durability, and timeless style and I’ve happily converted various family members to team Antler, too. Now, just in time for festive travels (and early Christmas shopping), Antler has launched a double treat: the Icon Bag collection, plus a 30% off deal. It’s too good not to share.
What's in the Antler Icon Collection
Designed with your lighter travels in mind, the Icon collection covers your short trips, such as overnight stays and weekends away. The beauty is that both will sit neatly on their larger luggage, but they still work independently too. If you want to see my two favourites from the collection, here's everything you need to know:
Antler Icon Weekender Bag
- Dimensions: 32.5 x 51.5 x 20cm
- Capacity: 33L
- Colours: black
- Outfits: 3-4
- Length of trip: up to 3 days
Weekends sit in a liminal space for bags: you need to pack enough to see you through a few days, but larger travel bags might look like overkill. That's why the Antler Icon Weekender bag poses the perfect soltuion.
The smart-yet-relaxed style of the weekender looks put together and managable, whilst offering up 33L of space for your luggage. It's perfect for three-day weekend escapes where you need your knitwear, some walking boots, and maybe a couple of books, but you don't want to take a wheelie bag with you.
I love the subtle structuring, which gives a polished look, even when it's padded out with half your wardrobe. Plus, if you have a long commute on your day-to-day trips that involves lugging a gym kit into the office, there's a padded laptop sleeve for slotting work and play into one place.
We can't forget about the trolley strap, which slots neatly around your bag, for gliding through the airport without needing to worry about multiple straps and handles.
Perfect for long weekends, the Weekender offers 33L of space for your knitwear, extra shoes, and outfit options. It fits as a large cabin bag on major airlines too.
Antler Icon Overnight Bag
- Dimensions: 26 x 41.5 x 18cm
- Capacity: 19L
- Colours: black, tan
- Outfits: 1-2
- Length of trip: up to 2 days
The under-seat sibling of the Weekender, Antler's Icon Overnight Bag shrinks the 33L capacity to an impressive 19L, which is enough to pack at least one outfit change (if not two).
Compact and yet deceptively roomy, this covers nights away as well as 24-hour trips. And the more you look at the Icon Overnight Bag, the more you see all the well-considered details: a water-resistant finish for showery weather, an easy-access pocket for passports and phones, and a space for your laptop too.
Antler have tested this on airlines at it hits all the specifications for those who need some extra packing room when you're going on holiday as well as the light packers who refuse to pay airline baggage fees. As with the Icon Weekender, it will slot onto your suitcase. Consider it your chic sidekick.
Perfect as an everything bag on your day to day trips, or for overnight stays, this is designed to do it all. The structured base and straps keep a structures silhouette, whilst the top handle and shoulder strap give you options on how you want to carry yours.
More Antler luggage that's in the sale
You'll have seen us talk about the Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase as well as their portable tote and airport hoodie. They've covered every element of travel, turning it into a luxury lifestyle that you can delight in rather than endure though with practical (or battered) luggage.
I have long loved my Antler bags and I take it with me everywhere, but there is a luggage sized space in my life that I know the Icon collection can fill. Combine Christmas and Black Friday and I think I'll be doing some shopping at Antler.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
