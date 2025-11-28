I swear by this luxury luggage year-round - and now it’s made Christmas easier too

Whether it’s your next weekend getaway, the annual Christmas party, or a festive break away, one thing’s for sure: you’ll need luggage. And whilst your battered bags will get the job done, you can consider this your sign to treat yourself to some luxury luggage, or tick off your Christmas shopping early: Antler has launched a special collection and it's on sale.

With family that has scattered themselves around Europe, I'm both blessed to travel around and in a constant struggle with my luggage. Over the years, I've honed my skills to a point where I'm pretty good at packing light and I know the best luggage for every occasion. However, when it comes to long weekends and lighter trips, a bigger suitcase can be a little cumbersome in the car or around the airport. Conversely, if I need multiple bags, I'm always asking how can I make my airport collection look chic whilst also cramming as much into my cabin bag as possible? The new Antler Icon collection has the answers.

You'll already know that Antler makes some of the most stylish, high-quality luggage you can buy. Since testing their smart travel bag years ago, I’ve been a devoted fan, impressed by their design, durability, and timeless style and I’ve happily converted various family members to team Antler, too. Now, just in time for festive travels (and early Christmas shopping), Antler has launched a double treat: the Icon Bag collection, plus a 30% off deal. It’s too good not to share.

What's in the Antler Icon Collection

Designed with your lighter travels in mind, the Icon collection covers your short trips, such as overnight stays and weekends away. The beauty is that both will sit neatly on their larger luggage, but they still work independently too. If you want to see my two favourites from the collection, here's everything you need to know:

Antler Icon Weekender Bag

Dimensions: 32.5 x 51.5 x 20cm

32.5 x 51.5 x 20cm Capacity: 33L

33L Colours: black

black Outfits: 3-4

3-4 Length of trip: up to 3 days

Weekends sit in a liminal space for bags: you need to pack enough to see you through a few days, but larger travel bags might look like overkill. That's why the Antler Icon Weekender bag poses the perfect soltuion.

The smart-yet-relaxed style of the weekender looks put together and managable, whilst offering up 33L of space for your luggage. It's perfect for three-day weekend escapes where you need your knitwear, some walking boots, and maybe a couple of books, but you don't want to take a wheelie bag with you.

I love the subtle structuring, which gives a polished look, even when it's padded out with half your wardrobe. Plus, if you have a long commute on your day-to-day trips that involves lugging a gym kit into the office, there's a padded laptop sleeve for slotting work and play into one place.

We can't forget about the trolley strap, which slots neatly around your bag, for gliding through the airport without needing to worry about multiple straps and handles.

Antler Icon Overnight Bag

Dimensions: 26 x 41.5 x 18cm

26 x 41.5 x 18cm Capacity: 19L

19L Colours: black, tan

black, tan Outfits: 1-2

1-2 Length of trip: up to 2 days

The under-seat sibling of the Weekender, Antler's Icon Overnight Bag shrinks the 33L capacity to an impressive 19L, which is enough to pack at least one outfit change (if not two).

Compact and yet deceptively roomy, this covers nights away as well as 24-hour trips. And the more you look at the Icon Overnight Bag, the more you see all the well-considered details: a water-resistant finish for showery weather, an easy-access pocket for passports and phones, and a space for your laptop too.

Antler have tested this on airlines at it hits all the specifications for those who need some extra packing room when you're going on holiday as well as the light packers who refuse to pay airline baggage fees. As with the Icon Weekender, it will slot onto your suitcase. Consider it your chic sidekick.

Antler Icon Overnight Bag: was £140 now £98 at antler.co.uk Perfect as an everything bag on your day to day trips, or for overnight stays, this is designed to do it all. The structured base and straps keep a structures silhouette, whilst the top handle and shoulder strap give you options on how you want to carry yours.

More Antler luggage that's in the sale

This is the suitcase that I own on my travels in the South of France. So chic.

You'll have seen us talk about the Antler Icon Stripe Suitcase as well as their portable tote and airport hoodie. They've covered every element of travel, turning it into a luxury lifestyle that you can delight in rather than endure though with practical (or battered) luggage.

Antler Cabin Suitcase in Black £111 at antler.co.uk Perfect for when you need a little more space and structure, Antler's suitcase is a smooth mover around the airport. Antler Packing Cubes in Black £38.50 at antler.co.uk If you always need to optimise the way that you pack, these cubes will be a godsend. They've doubled how many outfits I take with me. Antler Icon 2-In-1 Tote Backpack £84 at antler.co.uk A neat versatile extra, this is brilliant for pairing with your suitcase, or for taking on shorter trips.

This is Antler's Essentials tote, tucked under the seat on the plane. It's impressive how efficient these bags are.

I have long loved my Antler bags and I take it with me everywhere, but there is a luggage sized space in my life that I know the Icon collection can fill. Combine Christmas and Black Friday and I think I'll be doing some shopping at Antler.