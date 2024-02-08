We love KitchenAid's Colour of the Year 2024 – but you can save £250 on a slightly older model with a similar colour

It's that time again, the KitchenAid Colour of the Year 2024 has finally been announced and it may just be our favourite yet! Gone is yesteryear's loud and proud Fuschia, as the new colour is every pastel-lover's dream.

Whether you're considering one of KitchenAid's best blenders or the best stand mixers, the on-trend colour to adorn kitchen appliances this year is Blue Salt. This year's colour is a unique yet subtle periwinkle blue, with an iridescent finish perfect for any kitchens needing a pop of colour.

2024 is the year of muted yet fun colour, as we've seen with Pantone Color of the Year 2024 'Peach Fuzz' and Dulux Colour of the Year 2024 'Sweet Embrace'. And it's clear this colourful and playful influence has also found its way into this year's kitchen appliance trends.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.7L - Blue Salt: £699 at KitchenAid The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer but in the mesmerising 2024 Colour of the Year Blue Salt. If you're after a pop of colour in your kitchen then look no further, this mixer with its stainless steel bowl will be the perfect addition to any kitchen.

The new Blue Salt KitchenAid Stand Mixer is available to purchase now from KitchenAid.co.uk for £699. However, if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option we've found similarly stunning older models that will bring lively energy to your kitchen without breaking the bank.

Shop more blue KitchenAids

KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7L - Blue Velvet View at B&Q RRP: £448.95 | Looking for something a little bolder? This stunning rich blue colourway is ideal for those of you who don't mind making a little bit more of a statement with your kitchen appliances. And at this price? You really cannot go wrong. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7L - Ice BLue View at Ecookshop RRP: £449 | If you're looking for a baking appliance as creative as your bakes then this Stand Mixer in Ice Water is perfect for just that. It also comes with the brand's iconic stainless steel accessories and bowl. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7L - Agave View at KitchenAid RRP: £499 | A colourway for more mature colour palletes this deep greeny blue will look perfectly at home in stainless steel kitchen or alongside some dark wooden elements. The dark colour will also come in handy for those messy cooks in the family.

KitchenAid Colour of the Year 2024

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer in Blue Salt comes with the brand's iconic stainless-steel bowl and the standard four accessories: flex edge beater, dough hook, wire whisk and pastry beater. Should you really want to flex your culinary style then you can switch out the bowl for another one of the brand's designs, perhaps even a ceramic number.

Similar to how we chose to enliven rooms with the latest interior paint colour trends it seems adding elements of considered colour plays a pivotal role in enhancing a kitchen design scheme, even making a kitchen look more expensive in some cases.

Opting for a fun colourful appliance like this is a great way to add a little character to your kitchen without having to redecorate entirely, similarly, the new Le Creuset colours can also go a long way to add a splash of on-trend colour to any cooking experience.