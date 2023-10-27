Queen Maxima looks fabulous in a bold blue trouser suit as she sports one of autumn's biggest nail trends

Queen Maxima just paired one of autumn's biggest manicure trends with a bold blue suit and she looked utterly fabulous.

Queen Maxima has been at the top of her style game lately, what with her chic white shirt and orange maxi-skirt outfit during her visit to Kenya to her vibrant yellow co-ord. Now though, the European royal has embraced one of Kate Middleton's favourite autumn/winter fashion trends - the trouser suit.

Stepping out in the smart, blue co-ord for a visit to the Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven on October 26, Queen Maxima pulled out all the stops. Not only did she elevate her look with the addition of a 'Quiet Luxury' handbag and a trendy pair of chunky boots, but she also wore one of autumn's most popular nail colours.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Patrick van Katwijk)

Finery London Single Breasted Blazer View at M&S RRP: £99 | This royal blue blazer is single-breasted and offers a flattering, tailored look. It's available in sizes 8 to 20 and looks so effortlessly smart. Finery London Wide Leg Trousers View at M&S RRP: £59 |These are the matching trousers to the blue blazer, so you can recreate Queen Maxima's smart look. They offer a wide-leg fit and are again, available in sizes 8 to 20. Essie Nail Polish in Shade Bordeaux View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 | This nail colour from Essie is the perfect dark red, if you're looking to sport this trending shade for autumn/winter.

Burgundy and other variations of dark red are very popular autumn nail colours - not to mention fashion colour trends - and clearly Queen Maxima is a fan. Just a few days prior the royal wore a coordinating burgundy outfit, complete with matching heels and now, she's embracing the hue on her fingernails also.

She paired her chic and statement manicure with an equally bold, blue pantsuit, which featured black button detailing. To make her outfit feel very cohesive and intentional, Queen Maxima then matched her shoulder bag and heeled boots to the buttons on her blazer, while also opting for a silver pair of flower-shaped earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Patrick van Katwijk)

The outfit was very clean and elegant, the perfect inspiration for a work capsule wardrobe, or anyone seeking ideas for smart occasionwear. We'd like to take a moment to appreciate Queen Maxima's very stylish - and not to mention trendy - boots, with their chunky soles and large heels.

As mentioned, this chic ensemble comes after the royal's three-day trip to Kenya, in her capacity as United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate, where she also wore a number of stylish looks, ranging from wardrobe staples to more statement pieces.

Pantsuits though, are proving to be very popular among both the European and British royals. Indeed, Crown Princess Mary opted for a green co-ord during her address at the BUPL's 50th-anniversary event in Copenhagen earlier this month, while the Princess of Wales wore a timeless navy pinstripe number to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff.

Luckily for royal fans, their love of pantsuits is easy to replicate, even a blazer will suffice, as Kate Middleton herself can often be seen wearing the best blazers during her engagements. In fact, they're known to be one of her go-to's for autumn layering.