Crown Princess Mary just put her own chic spin on Kate Middleton's new favourite outfit go-to

After Kate Middleton's recent love affair with tailored blazer and trouser outfits, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has just given trouser suits her own seal of approval, stepping out in the chicest forest green co-ord.

Over the last few months, we've seen Kate Middleton's style 'transform' before our eyes, as she's swapped her go-to maxi-dresses for Quiet Luxury-style pleated trousers and structured jackets and now it seems, she's not the only royal loving the look.

Speaking at the BUPL's 50th-anniversary event in Copenhagen on October 12, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also made her feelings on one of 2023's biggest fashion trends abundantly clear - suits are in.

She stepped out wearing a sleek, dark green set of tailored trousers, paired with a matching blazer that was layered over an equally sophisticated white blouse. She then elevated the timeless ensemble further with the addition of a black belt - with a gold buckle - tortoiseshell glasses and a pair of stilettos.

As for her accessories, Mary opted for simple gold earrings and what appears to be a Cartier Love bracelet. She also paired the look with a dark red manicure, which just so happens to be one of autumn's colour fashion trends.

This ensemble is similar to the green set the Princess of Wales herself wore in September, during a visit to AW Hainsworth in Leeds. Her pantsuit, however, boasted more of a teal green shade, which she complimented with matching heels (one of the staple pairs in Kate's shoe collection).

In the same month, we also saw her debut a navy pinstripe suit, accessorized in a similar way with a white top, heels and Kate's signature jewellery.

These royal-approved pantsuits are the perfect addition to your work capsule wardrobe, as they're classic, versatile pieces that can be worn both together and separately. Take Kate Middleton's skinny jeans and blazer outfits for instance.

