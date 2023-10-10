Kate Middleton's best shoes from classic designer heels to her favourite flats

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Kate Middleton's best shoes, the list is almost never-ending, as the Princess of Wales - known for her sophisticated and polished style -never fails to impress, especially when it comes to her footwear.

Though Kate Middleton's dresses and her affinity with tailored pantsuits offer plenty of inspiration for our capsule wardrobes, we always find ourselves admiring her signature pointed heels and chic pumps, which effortlessly elevate her outfits.

Thus, we've rounded up 32 of her best and most stylish shoe moments to date, from her colourful collection of Gianvito Rossi heels to Kate's go-to, casual Veja trainers...

Kate Middleton's best shoes

1.Black Boden pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out in Sittingbourne for the 'Shaping Us' campaign in September 2023, Kate Middleton wore a red tweed blazer from Zara (that she has in multiple colours) with some smart black suit trousers and a pointed pair of suede Boden flats, complete with a square buckle. This ensemble is the perfect example of 'business-casual' attire, as Kate swapped out heels for some trendy ballet-style flats.

2. Green Emmy London heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Offering us a masterclass in colour coordination, Kate Middleton paired a green pantsuit with some matching Emmy London block heels. The shoes themselves, feature brushed suede and Kate's favorite pointed shape. These Emmy London pumps have become a true staple in the mother of three's wardrobe, as we've spotted her in numerous pairs over the years - often perfectly matching the hue of the rest of her outfit. You can buy Kate's forest green Emmy London block heels here, along with so many other colours. They're a little on the pricey side but perfect if you want to invest in a trusty high-end heel.

3. White and rose gold Veja trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Veja is one of Kate's favourite brands of trainers and she can often be seen sporting a pair of white tennis-style pumps. During her visit to the National History Museum in 2021, we saw a perfect example of Kate's smart casual fashion, as she paired her Veja trainers with blue jeans and a coral blazer. Kate's exact Veja Esplars are still available to buy here and are ideal if you're after a fresh new pair of trainers to team with jeans and blazers.

4. White and black Alessandra Rich heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Kate wore another of her favorite heel brands on May 18, 2023, during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre. She paired her button-up, green dress with Alessandra Rich slingback heels, which feature a black, patent tip. Kate also wore this very same pair during her appearance at The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in July 2022.

5. Beige Castañer Carina Espadrilles

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

During her trip to Belize, Jamaica, Kate Middleton wore a floral pink midi dress, complete with a pair of tan Castañer Carina Espadrilles, which lace up around the ankle. We often see Kate opting for wedged espadrilles in the summer months, as opposed to stilettos, as they're ideal for pairing with skirts and dresses. Castañer espadrilles are available in varying styles but we love this M&S alternative by Phase Eight if you want to spend a little less.

6. White Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage))

The Princess of Wales wore this gorgeous pink pantsuit during her visit to The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023, which she accessorised with a pearl belt. Kate then coordinated the belt with her footwear, opting for these white, pointed Gianvito Rossi heels.

7. Brown Gianvito Rossi boots

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Offering some inspiration on which are the best knee boots to buy for the colder months, Kate Middleton paired some long, brown suede boots with a brown coat and red turtleneck jumper. This entire ensemble provides major autumn outfit ideas, especially the Gianvito Rossi boots, which are a true, stylish staple to add to your wardrobe.

8. White Superga trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Another favourite in Kate Middleton's trainer repertoire is Superga pumps. During her visit to the 1851 Trust, Kate wore a white pair of the canvas plimsolls, with some white shorts - with gold button embellishments - and a navy and white striped top. This ensemble is the perfect example of how to style lightweight trainers in the spring and summer months. You can buy Kate's Superga Cotu Classics online here.

9. Metallic Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool)

Opting for an extra hint of glamour, Kate paired her periwinkle blue, lace dress with a pair of silver Gianvito Rossi heels for King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. This is just one of many colour variations Kate has rocked over the years from designer, Gianvito Rossi.

10. White and gold Aquzzurra heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Deviating from her classic, signature suede Rossi heels, the Princess of Wales paired these white and gold embellished Aquzzurra Cece heels with a statement yellow dress. She then accessorised the look with a similar white and gold clutch bag and some drop earrings.

11. Nude Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Julian Finney)

These timeless nude suede heels have made numerous appearances over the years and are a true staple in Kate's wardrobe. One such example of how Kate styles her favorite muted heels was her attendance at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in July 2023, where she wore a tailored, lime green co-ord. This is the perfect lesson in how to build an outfit around a statement colour, with Kate opting for neutral footwear over her other trick of coordinating her heels to the look.

12. See By Chloé boots

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Debuting a casual, outdoorsy look for her visit to the Alexandra Park Sports Hub in November 2021, Kate Middleton wore these See By Chloé walking boots with a pair of black skinny jeans and a khaki quilted gilet.

13. Aquazzura bow black heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency)

These chic Aquazzura heels are by far one of our favorite pairs in Kate's collection, thanks to their timeless shape and adorable bow detail. The Princess of Wales wore the stilettos with a white tweed blazer and pleated skirt, looking the picture of elegance.

14. Tod's leather heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Once again ditching her signature suede stilettos, Kate wore these Tod's leather pumps during her visit to The Angela Marmont Centre in October 2019, alongside a pair of khaki trousers and a brown turtleneck top. These fringed, chunky heels are a chic twist of loafers and are perfect for autumn/winter styling.

15. Glittery Jimmy Choo stilettos

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate decided to elevate her black dress with a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo's and a matching clutch bag. Once again, she perfectly demonstrates how to add a little oomph to a smart, event look - either with a few intentional accessories or a more statement shoe.

16. Brown tassled boots

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While Kate always nails an occasion wear moment, she also knows how to pull together a casual, outdoorsy outfit. Take this minimalist look from 2017, where she paired khaki skinny jeans and a parka jacket with what appear to be Penelope Chilver boots.

17. Teal Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

To mark St Patrick's Day 2023, Kate matched a teal, structured dress coat with yet another pair of statement heels in the form of a coordinating pair of Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. She also accessorised the look with a fascinator and a gold broach. The Gianvito Rossi 105 heels are a design Princess Catherine has in a huge range of colours and are still available to buy.

18. Ralph Lauren boots

(Image credit: Getty Images: UK Press Pool/UK Press)

Dressing for a chilly December day spent at Cardiff Castle, Kate opted for a long red coat, a tartan scarf and a stylish pair of pointed black boots by Ralph Lauren. This style of boot appears to be a favourite of Kate's as you can often spy her sporting either a black or brown pair when autumn rolls around, from brands like Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.

19. Brown Gianvito Rossi pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Alongside one of Princess Diana's favorite dress styles, Kate wore a pair of the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in the colour Texas Brown to offset the busy white and black polka dot print of her dress during Royal Ascot in 2022. She teamed the dress and heels with a Sally-Ann Provan and a pair of earrings once owned by Princess Diana.

20. Blue New Balance trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images: Antony Jones)

Whilst taking on the seas, we saw Kate ditch her signature heels for a versatile pair of pale blue New Balance trainers. She paired them with shorts and an anorak as she showed off her yachting skills with Prince William during a visit to the Royal Yacht Squadron for the Kings Cup regatta in 2019.

21. Nude L.K.Bennet heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Before her shift to more timeless, pointed heels, we saw the Princess of Wales opt for strappy styles, like these open-toed L.K. Bennett sandals more often. She paired the summery shoes with a flowy floral dress by Jenny Packham and matched her clutch to the colour of her nude heels as she attended the Foundation Polo Challenge in July 2011.

22. Navy Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

The Princess of Wales looked so chic and timeless in a navy blue pantsuit for a visit to the HMP High Down in September 2023. Completing the look, Kate coordinated with a pair of navy blue Gianvito Rossi 105 heels, keeping things totally classic and so her for the special royal engagement.

23. Pale blue Emmy London heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The Princess of Wales was a vision in powder blue as she stepped out for a visit to the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum with Prince William. She teamed a pair of pale blue Emmy London heels with a floral LK Bennett dress along with a clutch bag also by Emmy London.

24. Nude and black Camilla Elphick pumps

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

To no doubt avoid her heels sinking into the grass whilst watching Prince William compete in the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup, Princess Catherine opted for some stylish nude and black Camilla Elphick pumps. The slingback flats feature a pearl buckle that perfectly complements her white and black mid-length dress by Emelia Wickstead.

25. Diamante Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, USA alongside Prince William, Kate once again proved why Gianvito Rossi is one of her all-time favourite shoe brands. She coupled her stunning green bardot dress, with an equally eye-catching pair of shimmering heels and an incredible diamond and emerald choker.

26. Red Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Embracing the festive cheer and one of the biggest colour fashion trends, simultaneously, Kate Middleton wore yet another pair of bold Gianvito Rossi heels during the 'Together At Christmas' community carol service in December 2021. The suede red 105 pumps created a cohesive ensemble with her red dress coat, which she accessorised with a pair of sapphire drop earrings.

27. Russell and Bromley crossover flats

(Image credit: Getty Images: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In October 2019, Kate Middleton wore a black coat and white trousers with these Russell and Bromley crossover ballet-style flats, creating a perfectly chic, monochromatic outfit for a visit to an Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, Pakistan.

28. Tan leather heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While The Princess of Wales often opts for suede fabrics when it comes to her footwear, during her visit to 'The Street' she instead opted for a leather-looking pair of Celia Calfskin Pump heels by Ralph Lauren, along with a classic camel coat. This style of heel is perfect for combining with jeans, wide-leg trousers, or in Kate's case, a tan slip skirt to create a perfectly coordinated look.

29. Burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Richard Pohle - WPA Poo)

A year after wearing an all-red ensemble for the 2021 'Together at Christmas' service, Kate instead selected a maroon dress coat and yes, you guessed it - she matched them with her favourite pointed 105 heels by Gianvito Rossi, this time in a lovely deep burgundy shade that channelled serious festive energy.

30. Black Emmy London heels

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Offering another masterclass in nailing 'business-casual', Kate paired a black pantsuit - adorned with gold buttons - with a pair of block Emmy London heels. Unlike her signature stilettos, these pumps feature a thicker heel along with her preferred pointed-toe shape. She teamed the heels with a super chic Holland Cooper suit for a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset.

31. Aquatalia Ruby Dry ankle boots

(Image credit: Getty Images: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool)

Despite her love for knee-length boots, Kate is partial to a pair of heeled ankle boots, too. During her and Prince William's visit to the World Heritage Site visitor centre in Wales, back in March 2022. She partnered a pair of suede Aquatalia heeled ankle boots with a roll-neck top and a long forest green coat by Sportmax.

32. Grey and white Adidas trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

Whilst debuting her hockey skills at London's Olympic Park in 2021, Kate wore a grey and white pair of Adidas Ignition 2 trainers, which she paired with a zip-up hoodie and a pair of orange jeans that matched the colourful accents on her trainers as she took to the court to show off her sporty credentials.