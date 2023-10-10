Kate Middleton's best shoes from classic designer heels to her favourite flats

We've rounded up 32 pairs of Kate Middleton's best shoes from over the years...

Kate Middleton's best shoes: Kate pictured wearing nude flats, white heels and white Superga trainers in a purple 3-picture template
(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Max Mumby/Indigo | Karwai Tang/WireImage | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

When it comes to Kate Middleton's best shoes, the list is almost never-ending, as the Princess of Wales - known for her sophisticated and polished style -never fails to impress, especially when it comes to her footwear. 

Though Kate Middleton's dresses and her affinity with tailored pantsuits offer plenty of inspiration for our capsule wardrobes, we always find ourselves admiring her signature pointed heels and chic pumps, which effortlessly elevate her outfits. 

Thus, we've rounded up 32 of her best and most stylish shoe moments to date, from her colourful collection of Gianvito Rossi heels to Kate's go-to, casual Veja trainers...

Kate Middleton's best shoes

1.Black Boden pumps

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a red blazer, black trousers and black pumps as she joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England. Portage is a service which supports children with disabilities and special educational needs and their families.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out in Sittingbourne for the 'Shaping Us' campaign in September 2023, Kate Middleton wore a red tweed blazer from Zara (that she has in multiple colours) with some smart black suit trousers and a pointed pair of suede Boden flats, complete with a square buckle. This ensemble is the perfect example of 'business-casual' attire, as Kate swapped out heels for some trendy ballet-style flats.

2. Green Emmy London heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a green pantsuit and matching heels as she visits AW Hainsworth on September 26, 2023 in Leeds, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting Leeds and Lancaster to learn more about the textile industry's heritage, sustainable practices and work educating and upskilling young people.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Offering us a masterclass in colour coordination, Kate Middleton paired a green pantsuit with some matching Emmy London block heels. The shoes themselves, feature brushed suede and Kate's favorite pointed shape. These Emmy London pumps have become a true staple in the mother of three's wardrobe, as we've spotted her in numerous pairs over the years -  often perfectly matching the hue of the rest of her outfit. You can buy Kate's forest green Emmy London block heels here, along with so many other colours. They're a little on the pricey side but perfect if you want to invest in a trusty high-end heel. 

3. White and rose gold Veja trainers

Kate Middleton wears Veja trainers, jeans and a pink blazer as she arrives at Natural History Museum to see the urban nature project on June 22, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Veja is one of Kate's favourite brands of trainers and she can often be seen sporting a pair of white tennis-style pumps. During her visit to the National History Museum in 2021, we saw a perfect example of Kate's smart casual fashion, as she paired her Veja trainers with blue jeans and a coral blazer. Kate's exact Veja Esplars are still available to buy here and are ideal if you're after a fresh new pair of trainers to team with jeans and blazers. 

4. White and black Alessandra Rich heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a green dress and white and black heels as she visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Kate wore another of her favorite heel brands on May 18, 2023, during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre. She paired her button-up, green dress with Alessandra Rich slingback heels, which feature a black, patent tip. Kate also wore this very same pair during her appearance at The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in July 2022.

5. Beige Castañer Carina Espadrilles

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who wears a pink dress and espadrilles, as they arrive at Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian which saw winds of up to 185mph and left devastation in its wake. Their Royal Highnesses will learn about the impact of the hurricane and see how communities are still being rebuilt more than two years on. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

During her trip to Belize, Jamaica, Kate Middleton wore a floral pink midi dress, complete with a pair of tan Castañer Carina Espadrilles, which lace up around the ankle. We often see Kate opting for wedged espadrilles in the summer months, as opposed to stilettos, as they're ideal for pairing with skirts and dresses. Castañer espadrilles are available in varying styles but we love this M&S alternative by Phase Eight if you want to spend a little less. 

6. White Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a pink pantsuit and white heels as she visits The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage))

The Princess of Wales wore this gorgeous pink pantsuit during her visit to The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023, which she accessorised with a pearl belt. Kate then coordinated the belt with her footwear, opting for these white, pointed Gianvito Rossi heels. 

7. Brown Gianvito Rossi boots

Kate Middleton wears a brown coat and matching boots as she visits the National Maritime Museum Cornwall with Prince William, Duke of Cornwall on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Offering some inspiration on which are the best knee boots to buy for the colder months, Kate Middleton paired some long, brown suede boots with a brown coat and red turtleneck jumper. This entire ensemble provides major autumn outfit ideas, especially the Gianvito Rossi boots, which are a true, stylish staple to add to your wardrobe.

8. White Superga trainers

Kate Middleton wears a striped top, white shorts and Superga trainers during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Another favourite in Kate Middleton's trainer repertoire is Superga pumps. During her visit to the 1851 Trust, Kate wore a white pair of the canvas plimsolls, with some white shorts - with gold button embellishments - and a navy and white striped top. This ensemble is the perfect example of how to style lightweight trainers in the spring and summer months. You can buy Kate's Superga Cotu Classics online here.

9. Metallic Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a blue dress and silver heels as she attends King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool)

Opting for an extra hint of glamour, Kate paired her periwinkle blue, lace dress with a pair of silver Gianvito Rossi heels for King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. This is just one of many colour variations Kate has rocked over the years from designer, Gianvito Rossi.

10. White and gold Aquzzurra heels

Kate Middleton wears a yellow dress and white and gold heels during the official arrival at Norman Manley International Airport on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Deviating from her classic, signature suede Rossi heels, the Princess of Wales paired these white and gold embellished Aquzzurra Cece heels with a statement yellow dress. She then accessorised the look with a similar white and gold clutch bag and some drop earrings.

11. Nude Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a lime green dress following the Women's Singles Final, Wimbledon on July 15, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Julian Finney)

These timeless nude suede heels have made numerous appearances over the years and are a true staple in Kate's wardrobe. One such example of how Kate styles her favorite muted heels was her attendance at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final in July 2023, where she wore a tailored, lime green co-ord. This is the perfect lesson in how to build an outfit around a statement colour, with Kate opting for neutral footwear over her other trick of coordinating her heels to the look.

12. See By Chloé boots

Kate Middleton wears brown walking boots during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Debuting a casual, outdoorsy look for her visit to the Alexandra Park Sports Hub in November 2021, Kate Middleton wore these See By Chloé walking boots with a pair of black skinny jeans and a khaki quilted gilet.

13. Aquazzura bow black heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a white co-ord and black shoes as she attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London, United Kingdom on June 20, 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency)

These chic Aquazzura heels are by far one of our favorite pairs in Kate's collection, thanks to their timeless shape and adorable bow detail. The Princess of Wales wore the stilettos with a white tweed blazer and pleated skirt, looking the picture of elegance.

14. Tod's leather heels

Kate Middleton wears a brown turtleneck, khaki trousers and brown leather heels as she visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity at Natural History Museum on October 09, 2019 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Once again ditching her signature suede stilettos, Kate wore these Tod's leather pumps during her visit to The Angela Marmont Centre in October 2019, alongside a pair of khaki trousers and a brown turtleneck top. These fringed, chunky heels are a chic twist of loafers and are perfect for autumn/winter styling.

15. Glittery Jimmy Choo stilettos

Kate Middleton wears a black dress and silver sparkly heels as she attends a charity performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" in aid of The Royal Foundation at Noel Coward Theatre on February 25, 2020 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate decided to elevate her black dress with a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo's and a matching clutch bag. Once again, she perfectly demonstrates how to add a little oomph to a smart, event look - either with a few intentional accessories or a more statement shoe. 

16. Brown tassled boots

Kate Middleton wears a jacket, jeans and boots as she visits Farms for City Children on May 3, 2017 in Arlingham, Gloucestershire.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While Kate always nails an occasion wear moment, she also knows how to pull together a casual, outdoorsy outfit. Take this minimalist look from 2017, where she paired khaki skinny jeans and a parka jacket with what appear to be Penelope Chilver boots.

17. Teal Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) wears a teal blue co-ord and heels arrives in her Range Rover car to attend the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. This years' parade is the first The Princess of Wales is attending as Colonel of the Regiment after succeeding her husband, Prince William, Prince of Wales, in December 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

To mark St Patrick's Day 2023, Kate matched a teal, structured dress coat with yet another pair of statement heels in the form of a coordinating pair of Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. She also accessorised the look with a fascinator and a gold broach. The Gianvito Rossi 105 heels are a design Princess Catherine has in a huge range of colours and are still available to buy.

18. Ralph Lauren boots

Kate Middleton wears a red coat and scarf, with black boots as she visits Cardiff Castle as part of their working visits across the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays on December 8, 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images: UK Press Pool/UK Press)

Dressing for a chilly December day spent at Cardiff Castle, Kate opted for a long red coat, a tartan scarf and a stylish pair of pointed black boots by Ralph Lauren. This style of boot appears to be a favourite of Kate's as you can often spy her sporting either a black or brown pair when autumn rolls around, from brands like Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman.

19. Brown Gianvito Rossi pumps

Kate Middleton wears a polka dot dress and brown heels attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Alongside one of Princess Diana's favorite dress styles, Kate wore a pair of the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in the colour Texas Brown to offset the busy white and black polka dot print of her dress during Royal Ascot in 2022. She teamed the dress and heels with a Sally-Ann Provan and a pair of earrings once owned by Princess Diana. 

20. Blue New Balance trainers

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the The Royal Yacht Squadron to head to the presentation during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Antony Jones)

Whilst taking on the seas, we saw Kate ditch her signature heels for a versatile pair of pale blue New Balance trainers. She paired them with shorts and an anorak as she showed off her yachting skills with Prince William during a visit to the Royal Yacht Squadron for the Kings Cup regatta in 2019. 

21. Nude L.K.Bennet heels

Kate Middleton wears a floral dress and strappy heels as she arrives at the Foundation Polo Challenge held at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club on July 9, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Before her shift to more timeless, pointed heels, we saw the Princess of Wales opt for strappy styles, like these open-toed L.K. Bennett sandals more often. She paired the summery shoes with a flowy floral dress by Jenny Packham and matched her clutch to the colour of her nude heels as she attended the Foundation Polo Challenge in July 2011. 

22. Navy Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a navy pantsuit and heels as she visits HMP High Down on September 12, 2023 in Sutton, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

The Princess of Wales looked so chic and timeless in a navy blue pantsuit for a visit to the HMP High Down in September 2023. Completing the look, Kate coordinated with a pair of navy blue Gianvito Rossi 105 heels, keeping things totally classic and so her for the special royal engagement. 

23. Pale blue Emmy London heels

Kate Middleton wears a blue coat, a floral dress and blue heels as she departs the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022 in Cambridge, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The Princess of Wales was a vision in powder blue as she stepped out for a visit to the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum with Prince William. She teamed a pair of pale blue Emmy London heels with a floral LK Bennett dress along with a clutch bag also by Emmy London. 

24. Nude and black Camilla Elphick pumps

Prince William and Kate arrive for the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 in July 06, 2022 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

To no doubt avoid her heels sinking into the grass whilst watching Prince William compete in the 2022 Royal Charity Polo Cup, Princess Catherine opted for some stylish nude and black Camilla Elphick pumps. The slingback flats feature a pearl buckle that perfectly complements her white and black mid-length dress by Emelia Wickstead. 

25. Diamante Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a green dress and sparkly heels, alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, USA alongside Prince William, Kate once again proved why Gianvito Rossi is one of her all-time favourite shoe brands. She coupled her stunning green bardot dress, with an equally eye-catching pair of shimmering heels and an incredible diamond and emerald choker. 

26. Red Gianvito Rossi heels

Kate Middleton wears a red coat and heels, alongside Prince William at the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)

Embracing the festive cheer and one of the biggest colour fashion trends, simultaneously, Kate Middleton wore yet another pair of bold Gianvito Rossi heels during the 'Together At Christmas' community carol service in December 2021. The suede red 105 pumps created a cohesive ensemble with her red dress coat, which she accessorised with a pair of sapphire drop earrings.

27. Russell and Bromley crossover flats

Kate Middleton wears strappy black ballet bumps visits an Army Canine Centre on October 18, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In October 2019, Kate Middleton wore a black coat and white trousers with these Russell and Bromley crossover ballet-style flats, creating a perfectly chic, monochromatic outfit for a visit to an Army Canine Centre in Islamabad, Pakistan.

28. Tan leather heels

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While The Princess of Wales often opts for suede fabrics when it comes to her footwear, during her visit to 'The Street' she instead opted for a leather-looking pair of Celia Calfskin Pump heels by Ralph Lauren, along with a classic camel coat. This style of heel is perfect for combining with jeans, wide-leg trousers, or in Kate's case, a tan slip skirt to create a perfectly coordinated look. 

29. Burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a maroon coat dress and heels as she arrives for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Richard Pohle - WPA Poo)

A year after wearing an all-red ensemble for the 2021 'Together at Christmas' service, Kate instead selected a maroon dress coat and yes, you guessed it - she matched them with her favourite pointed 105 heels by Gianvito Rossi, this time in a lovely deep burgundy shade that channelled serious festive energy. 

30. Black Emmy London heels

Catherine, Princess of Wales wear a black pantsuit and heels as she visits Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Offering another masterclass in nailing 'business-casual', Kate paired a black pantsuit - adorned with gold buttons - with a pair of block Emmy London heels. Unlike her signature stilettos, these pumps feature a thicker heel along with her preferred pointed-toe shape. She teamed the heels with a super chic Holland Cooper suit for a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset.

31. Aquatalia Ruby Dry ankle boots

Prince William and Kate Middleton - who is wearing a green coat, jeans and black ankle boots visit the World Heritage Site visitor centre to learn more about the history of Blaenavon and the importance of the Ambassador programme on March 1, 2022 in Pontypool, Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool)

Despite her love for knee-length boots, Kate is partial to a pair of heeled ankle boots, too. During her and Prince William's visit to the World Heritage Site visitor centre in Wales, back in March 2022. She partnered a pair of suede Aquatalia heeled ankle boots with a roll-neck top and a long forest green coat by Sportmax. 

32. Grey and white Adidas trainers

Kate Middleton wears Adidas trainers as she plays hockey with the GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park on March 15, 2012 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

Whilst debuting her hockey skills at London's Olympic Park in 2021, Kate wore a grey and white pair of Adidas Ignition 2 trainers, which she paired with a zip-up hoodie and a pair of orange jeans that matched the colourful accents on her trainers as she took to the court to show off her sporty credentials. 

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

