Kate Middleton 'transforming before our eyes' with new go-to style as she marks 'new era' in her royal life
Kate Middleton is embracing chic tailoring this autumn but the style shift actually marks a much deeper change, according to an expert
The Princess of Wales is all about chic, business-casual attire this season, as she reaches for matching pantsuits and structured blazers in what's being described as a 'new era' in her style.
- Kate Middleton has been ditching dresses and skirts in favour of powerful trouser suits and smart blazers lately in what has been described as a sure sign that her confidence is growing.
- This style 'transformation' is being described as a new 'era' for Kate, with nods in her wardrobe to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana - who went through a similar evolution.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton broke royal protocol twice this week and nobody noticed – is this a sign of a more relaxed monarchy?
Whilst already giving red - one of the biggest fall fashion trends 2023 - her seal of approval, the Princess of Wales is now proving that nothing ever beats a pantsuit in the business-casual department. In fact, the tailored pieces have become something of a signature in Kate's wardrobe in recent weeks and mark a 'new era' in her new life.
Just a glance at Kate's recent outings, from the smart pinstripe suit she wore whilst meeting the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook on September 29, to her teal blazer and white shirt combo days prior, proves that Kate is preferring classic lines over her previous love of jeans and flowy skirts.
This new affinity with co-ords and tweed jackets is far from incidental, as Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Daily Telegraph tells People, "It shows her confidence is growing and that she’s willing to take more risks and do something that might not have come naturally to her."
Holt adds, "She’s transforming before our eyes," explaining that her recent attire is a clear signal.
"She might not be able to say to us, ‘Look, my life is now completely different, me and my husband are one step closer to the biggest job of his life,’ but she is saying that through her fashion choices."
Delving into the style evolution further, Holt points out that there are also some similarities in Kate's attire to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's own iconic style - who herself, underwent a similar fashion-related metamorphosis.
"Diana had her own trouser-suit moment in the late 1980s at a time when she wanted to be taken more seriously,” Holt explained, adding, "She said to designers, 'I’m sick of the frothy ball gowns—I want to wear menswear."
Princess Diana's oversized blazer outfits and more structured smart-casual ensembles are now amongst some of her most iconic looks - of course, how could they not be with those shoulder pads?
And while Kate is leaning towards more sleek and fitted silhouettes - which are also very on-trend with the recent 'Quiet Luxury' movement - this could indeed mark Kate's journey into the next stage of royal life.
