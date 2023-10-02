Kate Middleton 'transforming before our eyes' with new go-to style as she marks 'new era' in her royal life

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales is all about chic, business-casual attire this season, as she reaches for matching pantsuits and structured blazers in what's being described as a 'new era' in her style.

Kate Middleton has been ditching dresses and skirts in favour of powerful trouser suits and smart blazers lately in what has been described as a sure sign that her confidence is growing.

This style 'transformation' is being described as a new 'era' for Kate, with nods in her wardrobe to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana - who went through a similar evolution.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton broke royal protocol twice this week and nobody noticed – is this a sign of a more relaxed monarchy?

Whilst already giving red - one of the biggest fall fashion trends 2023 - her seal of approval, the Princess of Wales is now proving that nothing ever beats a pantsuit in the business-casual department. In fact, the tailored pieces have become something of a signature in Kate's wardrobe in recent weeks and mark a 'new era' in her new life.

Just a glance at Kate's recent outings, from the smart pinstripe suit she wore whilst meeting the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook on September 29, to her teal blazer and white shirt combo days prior, proves that Kate is preferring classic lines over her previous love of jeans and flowy skirts.

(Image credit: Getty Images:Max Mumby/Indigo)

Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru, £65.99 | Zara Worn and loved by Kate Middleton herself, this classic creamy blazer with gold button accents, smart lapels and classic shoulder pads is a must have when it comes to smart casual dressing. Team with trousers, jeans, dresses and more to add a timeless and stylish touch to a look.

Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Black, £65.99 | Zara In need of a go-to black blazer? This Zara piece that is Kate Middleton approved is the perfect option. Affordable, wearable and so easy to style with pieces already in your wardrobe, seamlessly fitting into any capsule wardrobe.

This new affinity with co-ords and tweed jackets is far from incidental, as Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Daily Telegraph tells People, "It shows her confidence is growing and that she’s willing to take more risks and do something that might not have come naturally to her."

Holt adds, "She’s transforming before our eyes," explaining that her recent attire is a clear signal.

"She might not be able to say to us, ‘Look, my life is now completely different, me and my husband are one step closer to the biggest job of his life,’ but she is saying that through her fashion choices."

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Delving into the style evolution further, Holt points out that there are also some similarities in Kate's attire to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's own iconic style - who herself, underwent a similar fashion-related metamorphosis.

"Diana had her own trouser-suit moment in the late 1980s at a time when she wanted to be taken more seriously,” Holt explained, adding, "She said to designers, 'I’m sick of the frothy ball gowns—I want to wear menswear."

Princess Diana's oversized blazer outfits and more structured smart-casual ensembles are now amongst some of her most iconic looks - of course, how could they not be with those shoulder pads?

(Image credit: Getty Images: Tim Graham Photo Library)

And while Kate is leaning towards more sleek and fitted silhouettes - which are also very on-trend with the recent 'Quiet Luxury' movement - this could indeed mark Kate's journey into the next stage of royal life.