Kate Middleton 'transforming before our eyes' with new go-to style as she marks 'new era' in her royal life

Kate Middleton is embracing chic tailoring this autumn but the style shift actually marks a much deeper change, according to an expert

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a teal pantsuit as she visits AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill established in 1783 which manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles and iconic fabrics on September 26, 2023 in Leeds, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

The Princess of Wales is all about chic, business-casual attire this season, as she reaches for matching pantsuits and structured blazers in what's being described as a 'new era' in her style.

Whilst already giving red - one of the biggest fall fashion trends 2023 - her seal of approval, the Princess of Wales is now proving that nothing ever beats a pantsuit in the business-casual department. In fact, the tailored pieces have become something of a signature in Kate's wardrobe in recent weeks and mark a 'new era' in her new life.

Just a glance at Kate's recent outings, from the smart pinstripe suit she wore whilst meeting the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook on September 29, to her teal blazer and white shirt combo days prior, proves that Kate is preferring classic lines over her previous love of jeans and flowy skirts.

Kate Middleton wears a red blazer as she joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England. Portage is a service which supports children with disabilities and special educational needs and their families.

(Image credit: Getty Images:Max Mumby/Indigo)
Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru, £65.99 | Zara

Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru, £65.99 | Zara

Worn and loved by Kate Middleton herself, this classic creamy blazer with gold button accents, smart lapels and classic shoulder pads is a must have when it comes to smart casual dressing. Team with trousers, jeans, dresses and more to add a timeless and stylish touch to a look. 

Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Black, £65.99 | Zara

Textured Double-Breasted Blazer in Black, £65.99 | Zara

In need of a go-to black blazer? This Zara piece that is Kate Middleton approved is the perfect option. Affordable, wearable and so easy to style with pieces already in your wardrobe, seamlessly fitting into any capsule wardrobe. 

This new affinity with co-ords and tweed jackets is far from incidental, as Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Daily Telegraph tells People, "It shows her confidence is growing and that she’s willing to take more risks and do something that might not have come naturally to her."

Holt adds, "She’s transforming before our eyes," explaining that her recent attire is a clear signal. 

"She might not be able to say to us, ‘Look, my life is now completely different, me and my husband are one step closer to the biggest job of his life,’ but she is saying that through her fashion choices."

Kate Middleton wears a white shirt and green blazer as she visits AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill established in 1783 which manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles and iconic fabrics on September 26, 2023 in Leeds, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Delving into the style evolution further, Holt points out that there are also some similarities in Kate's attire to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's own iconic style - who herself, underwent a similar fashion-related metamorphosis. 

"Diana had her own trouser-suit moment in the late 1980s at a time when she wanted to be taken more seriously,” Holt explained, adding, "She said to designers, 'I’m sick of the frothy ball gowns—I want to wear menswear." 

Princess Diana's oversized blazer outfits and more structured smart-casual ensembles are now amongst some of her most iconic looks - of course, how could they not be with those shoulder pads?

Princess Diana (1961-1997), wearing a green suit with a black collar on the jacket, during a visit to the Thomas Coram Foundation Homeless Children Project in Camden, London, England, 11th January 1990.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Tim Graham Photo Library)

And while Kate is leaning towards more sleek and fitted silhouettes - which are also very on-trend with the recent 'Quiet Luxury' movement - this could indeed mark Kate's journey into the next stage of royal life. 

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. 


She currently writes about fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. Before working for Future Publishing’s News Writing Team, she worked in the Ad Production Team where she wrote and designed adverts. 


When she isn’t writing articles on celebrities, fashion trends, or the newest Netflix shows you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing, and probably online shopping.

