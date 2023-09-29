Kate Middleton looks epic in smart pin stripes with £60 earrings and a cosy autumn roll neck as she and William host special meeting

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales looked impeccably smart and business chic in a pin striped suit with the dream roll neck jumper and some of her favourite bargain earrings as she and Prince William came together for a meeting with someone special.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, at Buckingham Palace and the tech mogul shared a photograph of the big moment.

In the image, Princess Catherine can be seen looking so chic in a pin striped trouser suit, rocking a cream turtleneck and a pair of earrings that cost just £60.

While the Princess of Wales is known among fashion fans for her epic collection of dresses, we're pretty obsessed with the journey into trouser suits that she seems to have been on lately.

In recent months, Catherine appears to have ditched dresses and skirts as her staple looks for royal engagements and instead has opted for flares, wide leg trousers and pantsuits on so many of her latest visits and outings.

From her deep blue Alexander McQueen suit she wore for a recent prison visit to her camel flares with matching blazer and her forest green power suit, it's clear to see that she has a new go-to look - and a fashion expert says that flared trousers provide a 'risky' yet powerful energy and 'perfectly balance' her silhouette.

It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us. pic.twitter.com/QGVmxo9Qa5September 29, 2023 See more

Medium Twist Gold Hoops, £60 | Spells of Love Loved by the Princess of Wales herself, these versatile, feminine and timeless gold hoops are a bargain addition to any jewellery stash. Made with 18k gold vermeil and crafted by hand, they're a royally-approved piece we want in our collection.

In the photograph of Tim and the Prince and Princess of Wales, shared by the Apple boss himself, Princess Catherine can be seen looking seriously elegant in her navy pin striped number, which features eye-catching gold button details on the classic double-breasted blazer.

Kate teamed the Holland Cooper ensemble with a piece that's essential in any autumnal capsule wardrobe - a cream roll neck jumper.

The cosy and super wearable sweater perfectly complimented the navy toned outfit along with Princess Catherine's bronzed post-summer complexion.

As for accessories, it was an affordable choice from Kate on this occasion as she rocked her £60 Spells of Love Medium Twist Hoop earrings that she sported with a practical raincoat and her favourite Veja trainers earlier this month.

The gorgeous golden hoops are made with 18k gold vermeil, are handcrafted and are ideal if you're after a classic and timeless pair of hoops in your jewellery stash.

Considering they're priced at just £60 and approved by Kate Middleton herself, they're certainly not a bad choice if you fancy treating yourself - and they come in rose gold and silver, too!