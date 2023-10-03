Kate Middleton’s navy pinstripe blazer and £68 Shyla pearl hoop earrings combination is a masterclass in understated elegance
The Princess of Wales' blazer is incredibly classic and she paired it with some low-key yet glamorous pearl earrings
Kate’s navy pinstripe blazer and £68 Shyla pearl hoop earrings combination was a masterclass in understated elegance.
Many of the best winter coats and jackets feature wool and as the weather begins to take a very autumnal turn in the UK, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Princess of Wales opted for a beautiful wool double-breasted blazer for her latest engagement. Stepping out with Prince William in Cardiff, the future King and Queen Consort marked the start of Black History Month with a visit to Grange Pavilion.
Here they spoke with Windrush Cymru Elders about the immense contribution of the Windrush Generation to the Welsh community. Kate’s blazer for this important visit is the navy chalk pinstripe blazer from Holland Cooper. Priced at £549, this versatile piece has already been pulled out of the senior royal’s wardrobe recently.
Kate’s navy pinstripe blazer was her outfit of choice when she met with CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, at Buckingham Palace last month. Once again the Princess of Wales doubled up on the navy pinstripes with her latest look as she also wore the matching £299 high waisted straight leg Holland Cooper trousers. Underneath her suit Kate showcased her love of this British brand with her choice of a sleek white bodysuit.
The £149 Holland Cooper cupro shirt bodysuit ensured there were no potential lines as there might be if a shirt was tucked into the trousers and added to the outfit’s effortlessly elegant feel. Kate’s navy pinstripe blazer was equally classic and the tailored look is not only perfect for formal occasions but great for colder weather. The suit is also incredibly versatile as the Princess can easily mix and match her pieces, perhaps opting just for the jacket on some occasions and just the trousers on others.
The bodysuit can also be worn with everything from formal trousers to relaxed jeans, making this another gorgeous wardrobe staple. When it came to jewellery, Kate brought back another favourite in the form of her £68 pearl Rosalia hoops by Shyla. Set with freshwater pearls and gold plated sterling silver, these affordable earrings ooze glamour in a low-key way.
The Princess of Wales finished off her look with a pair of Gianvito 105 pumps from Gianvito Rossi in navy suede. Kate is known to be a fan of this brand and having pairs of simple court shoes in various colours means that she’s got a great selection to coordinate with any outfit.
On this occasion, Kate’s navy pinstripe blazer was the perfect formal yet understated look for her day in Wales. She and Prince William also met members from Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales and visited Fitzalan High School where they met pupils as they commemorated the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.
