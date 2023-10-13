Kate Middleton is a fan of this divisive trouser trend and we're taking notes on her styling
Kate Middleton's skinny jeans style proves that slim-fitting trousers are making a comeback for autumn 2023...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While trouser suits have become the Princess of Wales's go-to look for royal outings, Kate Middleton's skinny jeans style just made a comeback for autumn - and we're here for it.
After wowing in a 'Quiet Luxury'-style oatmeal-coloured knitted Sezane co-ord on October 11, Kate Middleton has once again debuted her fashion prowess but this time sporting a slightly more divisive piece.
Whatever your personal stance on skinny jeans, when it comes to Kate Middleton's favourite jeans, the fitted trouser is a true staple in her wardrobe. In fact, the mother-of-three has made her feelings about them very clear over the years and can be frequently spotted rocking a simple pair of blue or black jeans with a knit jumper or blazer.
Stepping out on October 12, 2023, for her visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow (to mark World Mental Health Day) Kate paired a chic, royal blue Zara blazer, with some £25 earrings and her favourite Veja trainers. She then completed the look with a pair of slightly cropped, dark blue skinny jeans.
This combination of a tailored jacket and slim trousers is the perfect example of 'business casual' and is a styling equation Kate often opts for. That is when she's not rocking a smart pantsuit, like the pinstripe co-ord she wore in Cardiff at the beginning of the month.
Just a month prior on September 14, Kate debuted another blazer and jean outfit, this time pairing timeless black denim with a tweed jacket, before donning a set of brown lace-up boots - which are another stylish item to add to your capsule wardrobe.
Her affinity for skinny jeans though, is well-established, as is the Princess of Wales' love of classic slingback heels (the likes of which are a staple in Kate's shoe collection). In fact, the trousers were even a wardrobe staple back in Kate's university days, though she favoured low-rise styles back then.
As for recreating Kate's smart-casual look, her favourite jean brands include Mother, Zara and &OtherStories - which is also the retailer behind her straight-leg jeans.
Shop Kate Middleton's skinny jeans and alternatives
Kate's exact jeans
RRP: £250 | Kate reportedly wore these stretchy, mid-rise jeans during her visit to Marlow (see above). They're sold in sizes 23 to 32 but a few are already sold out.
Kate-approved brand
RRP: £29.99 | It's reported that Kate is a fan of the Zara's denim and though the exact pair she's worn previously no longer seem to be available, these are a close alternative!
Super affordable
RRP: £25 | These skinny jeans are available in a range of colours, including this dark 'indigo' blue, which is a close match to Kate's own pair.
If you're looking to create Princess Kate's stylish but casual look, we've rounded up a few of her go-to pairs.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
We're so obsessed with Demi Moore rocking white knee-high boots and a striking monochrome co-ord
Demi Moore's striking monochrome co-ord was the perfect off-the-rack ensemble as the actress looked ageless while attending an event in LA
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘still got’ skill she used years before becoming royal and she’s teaching Princess Charlotte
The Princess of Wales has many talents and she's using her experience playing this sport to help guide Princess Charlotte
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless taupe handbag is seriously luxe - and we've found an affordable alternative
Kate Middleton stepped out holding her gorgeous Tusting handbag this week
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's best shoes from classic designer heels to her favourite flats
We've rounded up 32 pairs of Kate Middleton's best shoes from over the years...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton’s navy pinstripe blazer and £68 Shyla pearl hoop earrings combination is a masterclass in understated elegance
The Princess of Wales' blazer is incredibly classic and she paired it with some low-key yet glamorous pearl earrings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton 'transforming before our eyes' with new go-to style as she marks 'new era' in her royal life
Kate Middleton is embracing chic tailoring this autumn but the style shift actually marks a much deeper change, according to an expert
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton looks epic in smart pin stripes with £60 earrings and a cosy autumn roll neck as she and William host special meeting
Princess Catherine nailed the pin striped suit look as she rocked bargain earrings and the perfect autumn jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer she has in multiple colours is still available to buy
Kate is partial to a Zara blazer just like the rest of us
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's wardrobe has become more 'serious' for this understandable reason
Is this why we've been seeing the Princess of Wales step out in so many power suits?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings
Kate Middleton rocked a camel trouser suit, her go-to suede heels and her gorgeous citrine earrings for a London charity visit
By Caitlin Elliott Published