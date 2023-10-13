Kate Middleton is a fan of this divisive trouser trend and we're taking notes on her styling

Kate Middleton's skinny jeans style proves that slim-fitting trousers are making a comeback for autumn 2023...

Kate Middleton is pictured smiling and wear a blue blazer as she visits SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage )
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

While trouser suits have become the Princess of Wales's go-to look for royal outings, Kate Middleton's skinny jeans style just made a comeback for autumn - and we're here for it.

After wowing in a 'Quiet Luxury'-style oatmeal-coloured knitted Sezane co-ord on October 11, Kate Middleton has once again debuted her fashion prowess but this time sporting a slightly more divisive piece. 

Whatever your personal stance on skinny jeans, when it comes to Kate Middleton's favourite jeans, the fitted trouser is a true staple in her wardrobe. In fact, the mother-of-three has made her feelings about them very clear over the years and can be frequently spotted rocking a simple pair of blue or black jeans with a knit jumper or blazer.

Kate Middleton wears dark blue jeans and a blue blazer as she visits SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out on October 12, 2023, for her visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow (to mark World Mental Health Day) Kate paired a chic, royal blue Zara blazer, with some £25 earrings and her favourite Veja trainers. She then completed the look with a pair of slightly cropped, dark blue skinny jeans.

This combination of a tailored jacket and slim trousers is the perfect example of 'business casual' and is a styling equation Kate often opts for.  That is when she's not rocking a smart pantsuit, like the pinstripe co-ord she wore in Cardiff at the beginning of the month.

Kate Middleton wears a tweed blazer and black jeans as she talk to Sam Stables (L) during their visit to We Are Farming Minds charity at Kings Pitt Farm on September 14, 2023 in Hereford, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Cameron Smith)

Just a month prior on September 14, Kate debuted another blazer and jean outfit, this time pairing timeless black denim with a tweed jacket, before donning a set of brown lace-up boots - which are another stylish item to add to your capsule wardrobe

Her affinity for skinny jeans though, is well-established, as is the Princess of Wales' love of classic slingback heels (the likes of which are a staple in Kate's shoe collection). In fact, the trousers were even a wardrobe staple back in Kate's university days, though she favoured low-rise styles back then.

As for recreating Kate's smart-casual look, her favourite jean brands include Mother, Zara and &OtherStories - which is also the retailer behind her straight-leg jeans.

Shop Kate Middleton's skinny jeans and alternatives

Mother Dazzler Ankle straight-leg mid-rise stretch-denim jeansKate's exact jeans
MOTHER Dazzler Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans

RRP: £250 | Kate reportedly wore these stretchy, mid-rise jeans during her visit to Marlow (see above). They're sold in sizes 23 to 32 but a few are already sold out.

ZARA HIGH-RISE SKINNY SCULPT TRF JEANS (2)Kate-approved brand
Zara High Rise Skinny Sculpt TRF Jeans

RRP: £29.99 | It's reported that Kate is a fan of the Zara's denim and though the exact pair she's worn previously no longer seem to be available, these are a close alternative! 

M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans Super affordable
M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans

RRP: £25 | These skinny jeans are available in a range of colours, including this dark 'indigo' blue, which is a close match to Kate's own pair. 

If you're looking to create Princess Kate's stylish but casual look, we've rounded up a few of her go-to pairs.

Topics
Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸