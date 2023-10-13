Kate Middleton is a fan of this divisive trouser trend and we're taking notes on her styling

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While trouser suits have become the Princess of Wales's go-to look for royal outings, Kate Middleton's skinny jeans style just made a comeback for autumn - and we're here for it.

After wowing in a 'Quiet Luxury'-style oatmeal-coloured knitted Sezane co-ord on October 11, Kate Middleton has once again debuted her fashion prowess but this time sporting a slightly more divisive piece.

Whatever your personal stance on skinny jeans, when it comes to Kate Middleton's favourite jeans, the fitted trouser is a true staple in her wardrobe. In fact, the mother-of-three has made her feelings about them very clear over the years and can be frequently spotted rocking a simple pair of blue or black jeans with a knit jumper or blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Stepping out on October 12, 2023, for her visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow (to mark World Mental Health Day) Kate paired a chic, royal blue Zara blazer, with some £25 earrings and her favourite Veja trainers. She then completed the look with a pair of slightly cropped, dark blue skinny jeans.

This combination of a tailored jacket and slim trousers is the perfect example of 'business casual' and is a styling equation Kate often opts for. That is when she's not rocking a smart pantsuit, like the pinstripe co-ord she wore in Cardiff at the beginning of the month.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Cameron Smith)

Just a month prior on September 14, Kate debuted another blazer and jean outfit, this time pairing timeless black denim with a tweed jacket, before donning a set of brown lace-up boots - which are another stylish item to add to your capsule wardrobe.

Her affinity for skinny jeans though, is well-established, as is the Princess of Wales' love of classic slingback heels (the likes of which are a staple in Kate's shoe collection). In fact, the trousers were even a wardrobe staple back in Kate's university days, though she favoured low-rise styles back then.

As for recreating Kate's smart-casual look, her favourite jean brands include Mother, Zara and &OtherStories - which is also the retailer behind her straight-leg jeans.

Shop Kate Middleton's skinny jeans and alternatives

Kate's exact jeans MOTHER Dazzler Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans View at Selfridges RRP: £250 | Kate reportedly wore these stretchy, mid-rise jeans during her visit to Marlow (see above). They're sold in sizes 23 to 32 but a few are already sold out. Kate-approved brand Zara High Rise Skinny Sculpt TRF Jeans View at ZARA RRP: £29.99 | It's reported that Kate is a fan of the Zara's denim and though the exact pair she's worn previously no longer seem to be available, these are a close alternative! Super affordable M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans View at M&S RRP: £25 | These skinny jeans are available in a range of colours, including this dark 'indigo' blue, which is a close match to Kate's own pair.

If you're looking to create Princess Kate's stylish but casual look, we've rounded up a few of her go-to pairs.