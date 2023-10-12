We're reminiscing on these old pics of Kate Middleton at university after she admitted she'd love to be a student again

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We cannot get over these old Kate Middleton university pictures, as the Princess of Wales candidly revealed that she'd love to 'be a student' and do it all over again.

The University of St Andrews is famously the origin of Prince William and Kate's relationship, with the pair initially living in the same halls of residence (where Kate gained a very flattering nickname) in 2001 and soon after striking up a romance.

Now 22 years on, they have since celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and welcomed three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, after Kate took a trip down memory lane during her visit to Nottingham Trent University - where she confessed to missing her student days - we couldn't help but reminisce right along with her...

Pictured on graduation day in this throwback from June 23, 2005, Kate can be seen rocking some classic Y2K trends, including low-rise jeans and a white cami-style top. This is, of course, a far cry from her recent affinity with chic pantsuits and slingback heels but proves she was right on-trend for the era.

This snap of Kate in her graduation robes is just as nostalgic, especially when you spot her curtains bangs - a hairstyle that has made a comeback for the Princess of Wales in 2023. In the photo, Kate is also carrying one of her signature handbags and wearing a pair of pointed heels, a style she actually still opts for now.

Kate's admission came on October 11, 2023, as she chatted with students at Nottingham Trent University's freshers event, for one of many outings she and her husband, William conducted for World Mental Health Day.

Per Hello!, she revealed that she would 'love to be a student again,' and recalled her own experience, recalling, "I remember university for me, was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now. I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether [in] sports, music, or art."

Delving more into said hobbies, she described how she joined a photography club, which is where she met new friends and is still a creative outlet she enjoys today. The proof of this can be found on the couple's official Instagram account and in Kate's own 'Hold Still' photography book.