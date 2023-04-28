Why Princess Catherine may be gifted a set of new pearls or something silky tomorrow

Princess Catherine may be gifted something very special tomorrow as the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate a very special milestone.

Princess Catherine may be set to receive a very exciting gift on Saturday.

This is because Saturday, April 29, 2023, marks an exciting milestone for the royal couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day took place on April 29, 2011, which means that this Saturday the royal duo will mark their 12th wedding anniversary. This romantic milestone is usually marked by couples across the globe with either a silk or a pearl gift. This could mean that Princess Catherine may be anticipating a gift that is themed around this twelve year anniversary.

Although the Princess has been seen borrowing the Queen's string of pearls in the past, if the Prince is planning to get her a pearl gift, he may have more success if he buys her a pair of pearl earrings.

The Princess of Wales has been snapped in serveral different pairs of pearl earrings over the last 12 years of service. In 2022, the Princess attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25. For this occasion, Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana in an all-white ensemble and dangling pearl earrings to match.

These earrings were much like Kate Middleton's pearl earrings which are have become a go-to style for the Princess. Kate is a fan of the 18ct Gold Brown Diamond Baroque Pearl Earrings by British jewelry designer Annoushka.

These have been some of Catherine's go-to pearls over the years and a similar style pair of earrings or something to match this lovely set would certainly be a great gift for the Princess.

If the Prince instead decides to buy the Princess something made from silk, he could shop for something from one of the Princess' favorite places to buy a dress. Many of Kate Middleton's dresses, particularly her silk ones, are from the brand, Vampire's Wife.

Back in March 2022, the Princess was snapped in Belize attending a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. For this event at the Cahal Pech, the Princess wore a stunning pink sparkly silk gown from Vampire's Wife.

At other events, the Princess has also been spotted in a similar green gown from the brand which is also made from silk. The silk material is such a hit with the Princess that she even wore the green Vampire's Wife dress for her first official joint portrait with Prince William.

This shows the Princess' love for silky clothing and why a silky dress from Vampire's Wife could be the perfect gift for their anniversary.