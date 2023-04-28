We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's slinky polka-dot silk wrap dress as the royal gives off serious Pretty Woman vibes

Duchess Sophie's polka-dot silk wrap dress was the star of the show as the royal looked effortlessly chic at an important royal engagement.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has become known for her effortless style.

The Duchess once again rewore a fantastic wardrobe item as she gave us serious Pretty Woman vibes in a slinky silk number.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association at an afternoon engagement in Buckingham Palace.

A post from the team showed photographs of their patron mingling with the team and chatting with them about their work. The post on Twitter read, "We were honoured to spend an afternoon in the company of our patron, The Duchess of Edinburgh, @RoyalFamily , at Buckingham Palace This opportunity was a great reward for our athletes & staff after an outstanding season."

In the images, Duchess Sophie looked splendid as she wore a brown and white silk dress from Diane von Furstenberg that she has owned for many years. While this look is stunning, it is unfortunately no longer in stock, but there are several dresses in similar styles from the brand, and other similar designs from other designers.

Fans loved this look on Sophie and took to social media to compliment her style. "Ohh how great for the team to have the wonderful Duchess of Edinburgh as your patron! Everyone looks great. And I love Sophie's dress," said one fan. "Love Sophie’s outfit," said another simply.

Another added, "How wonderful to be honoured at Buckingham Palace by our Patron The Duchess of Edinburgh. What wonderful photos & memories."

The Duchess paired the brown look with Jimmy Choo heels, specifically the 'Love 85' Brown Croc Embossed Pumps. The brown ensemble was stunning and gave us serious pretty woman vibes with the white polka dots.

Sophie's style has been impeccable over the past few months, just a few weeks ago, Duchess Sophie delighted fans in a bold pink coat and gray knee-high boots at the Royal Easter service. Similarly, Duchess Sophie's tweed blazer was the perfect coverup for countryside jaunts when she stepped out in Kent earlier in the week.