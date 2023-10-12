The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now

Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...

Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia of Spain pictured wearing slingback-style heels with dresses in a pink, three-picture template
(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Karwai Tang/WireImage |Paolo Blocco|Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Known for their sophisticated and sleek attire, it appears the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia have something else in common when it comes to their style - their mutual love of slingback heels.

Stepping out on October 7, for an event highlighting World Mental Health Day, Queen Letizia wowed in a statement emerald midi dress, accessorised with dainty silver earrings and a pair of slingback heels. Despite her eye-catching look, our eyes immediately zeroed in on her choice of shoe, the style of which just so happens to be a staple in Kate Middleton's shoe collection.

Indeed, we saw Kate ditch her go-to Superga trainers (which are on sale right now) in favour of some chic, monochromatic slingbacks - which swiftly became Kate's summer shoe of choice.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a green dress and black slingback heels as she attends the Mental Health's Day 2023 event at the Ilunion Hotel on October 10, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Carlos Alvarez)

Princess Catherine was pictured wearing a black and white Alessandra Rich pumps during Wimbledon 2022 and a few months prior, during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre in May, pairing the heels with a green, button-up maxi dress. Their design is very reminiscent of vintage Chanel - which is another fashion house that Kate loves, especially when it comes to her handbags.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a green dress and black and white slingback heels as she visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is marking Mental Health Awareness Week with visits to two charities this week. Anna Freud is a charity which uses scientific research to provide young people with the support they need at a time when they needed.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Queen Letizia instead, opted for a more minimalist style, pairing her patterned dress with some shiny black court shoes. They also featured a pointed-toe, a style Kate is also known to prefer when it comes to her heels, so that's yet another styling tip we can take from the two royals.

Clearly, the duo are ahead of the curb, as 'Quiet Luxury' pieces are very popular right now and these slingbacks are as timeless as they come. As both Kate and Letizia prove, this style of shoe would make a great addition to your capsule wardrobe, thanks to their simplicity and versatility.

Speaking of versatility, these shoes are perfect for both summer - as they're close to a sandal - and for an easy formal shoe, to pair with dresses and pantsuits, as Kate now prefers. 

As for recreating the royal look, we'd recommend sticking to neutral colours like cream or beige, or just going for a classic black pair - as they will easily complement any outfit. 

Thankfully, as mentioned simple, timeless shapes and pieces are very on-trend right now. So you can easily find similar slingback heels to both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia's pumps at retailers like Next, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer, to name just a few.

