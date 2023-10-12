The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Known for their sophisticated and sleek attire, it appears the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia have something else in common when it comes to their style - their mutual love of slingback heels.

Stepping out on October 7, for an event highlighting World Mental Health Day, Queen Letizia wowed in a statement emerald midi dress, accessorised with dainty silver earrings and a pair of slingback heels. Despite her eye-catching look, our eyes immediately zeroed in on her choice of shoe, the style of which just so happens to be a staple in Kate Middleton's shoe collection.

Indeed, we saw Kate ditch her go-to Superga trainers (which are on sale right now) in favour of some chic, monochromatic slingbacks - which swiftly became Kate's summer shoe of choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Carlos Alvarez)

Princess Catherine was pictured wearing a black and white Alessandra Rich pumps during Wimbledon 2022 and a few months prior, during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre in May, pairing the heels with a green, button-up maxi dress. Their design is very reminiscent of vintage Chanel - which is another fashion house that Kate loves, especially when it comes to her handbags.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

Queen Letizia instead, opted for a more minimalist style, pairing her patterned dress with some shiny black court shoes. They also featured a pointed-toe, a style Kate is also known to prefer when it comes to her heels, so that's yet another styling tip we can take from the two royals.

Clearly, the duo are ahead of the curb, as 'Quiet Luxury' pieces are very popular right now and these slingbacks are as timeless as they come. As both Kate and Letizia prove, this style of shoe would make a great addition to your capsule wardrobe, thanks to their simplicity and versatility.

Speaking of versatility, these shoes are perfect for both summer - as they're close to a sandal - and for an easy formal shoe, to pair with dresses and pantsuits, as Kate now prefers.

Shop our slingback heel picks

Close to Kate's! Hobbs Adie Slingback Kitten Heel Court Shoes View at John Lewis RRP: £89 | This pair of kitten heels is a close match to Kate's go-to Alessandra Rich shoes, with their white and black design and ankle strap. These slingbacks feature a 7cm heel, making them very wearable and are available in sizes 3 to 9. Best price Next Forever Comfort® Pointed Slingback Court Shoes View at Next RRP: £35 | If you're on the hunt for a staple pair of black heels, these slingback court shoes from Next are perfect. The feature a stylist v-shaped toe and are also available in a nude pink shade. Close to Queen Letizia's Dune Celini Stiletto-Heel Leather Slingback Courts View at Dune RRP: £90 | These shoes offer a similar look to Queen Letizia's with their sleek and minimalist shape. They're also ideal if you are more comfortable with shorter, kitten-style heels.

As for recreating the royal look, we'd recommend sticking to neutral colours like cream or beige, or just going for a classic black pair - as they will easily complement any outfit.

Thankfully, as mentioned simple, timeless shapes and pieces are very on-trend right now. So you can easily find similar slingback heels to both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia's pumps at retailers like Next, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer, to name just a few.