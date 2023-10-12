The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now
Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...
Known for their sophisticated and sleek attire, it appears the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia have something else in common when it comes to their style - their mutual love of slingback heels.
Stepping out on October 7, for an event highlighting World Mental Health Day, Queen Letizia wowed in a statement emerald midi dress, accessorised with dainty silver earrings and a pair of slingback heels. Despite her eye-catching look, our eyes immediately zeroed in on her choice of shoe, the style of which just so happens to be a staple in Kate Middleton's shoe collection.
Indeed, we saw Kate ditch her go-to Superga trainers (which are on sale right now) in favour of some chic, monochromatic slingbacks - which swiftly became Kate's summer shoe of choice.
Princess Catherine was pictured wearing a black and white Alessandra Rich pumps during Wimbledon 2022 and a few months prior, during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre in May, pairing the heels with a green, button-up maxi dress. Their design is very reminiscent of vintage Chanel - which is another fashion house that Kate loves, especially when it comes to her handbags.
Queen Letizia instead, opted for a more minimalist style, pairing her patterned dress with some shiny black court shoes. They also featured a pointed-toe, a style Kate is also known to prefer when it comes to her heels, so that's yet another styling tip we can take from the two royals.
Clearly, the duo are ahead of the curb, as 'Quiet Luxury' pieces are very popular right now and these slingbacks are as timeless as they come. As both Kate and Letizia prove, this style of shoe would make a great addition to your capsule wardrobe, thanks to their simplicity and versatility.
Speaking of versatility, these shoes are perfect for both summer - as they're close to a sandal - and for an easy formal shoe, to pair with dresses and pantsuits, as Kate now prefers.
Shop our slingback heel picks
Close to Kate's!
RRP: £89 | This pair of kitten heels is a close match to Kate's go-to Alessandra Rich shoes, with their white and black design and ankle strap. These slingbacks feature a 7cm heel, making them very wearable and are available in sizes 3 to 9.
Best price
RRP: £35 | If you're on the hunt for a staple pair of black heels, these slingback court shoes from Next are perfect. The feature a stylist v-shaped toe and are also available in a nude pink shade.
Close to Queen Letizia's
RRP: £90 | These shoes offer a similar look to Queen Letizia's with their sleek and minimalist shape. They're also ideal if you are more comfortable with shorter, kitten-style heels.
As for recreating the royal look, we'd recommend sticking to neutral colours like cream or beige, or just going for a classic black pair - as they will easily complement any outfit.
Thankfully, as mentioned simple, timeless shapes and pieces are very on-trend right now. So you can easily find similar slingback heels to both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia's pumps at retailers like Next, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer, to name just a few.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
