Queen Letizia’s funky print emerald green dress paired with slingbacks and statement earrings has made our wish-list!
Queen Letizia’s emerald green dress and dazzling earrings are giving us serious style inspiration as she mixed bold and timeless details
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia’s funky print emerald green dress was paired with slingbacks and statement earrings and this autumnal look has made our wish-list!
A midi dress is an absolute must-have in many people’s autumn capsule wardrobe and when it comes to the best autumn dresses several of the European royals have really been showcasing their style credentials in recent weeks with their picks. This includes Queen Letizia of Spain who switched up her colour palette from the pastel blue and black polka dot midi dress on 7th October to a bold green patterned one as she marked World Mental Health Day with an event at the Ilunion Hotel on 10th.
Queen Letizia’s emerald green dress is a gorgeous Sando Paris design with a funky scarf-esque print that takes this classic midi-length dress to the next level. The dress incorporated a bold emerald green, as well as a lighter jade-green shade and white and had a sweeping, elegant wrap style neckline.
The long sleeves featured subtle cuffs and the pleated skirt flared out from the fitted bodice, adding extra detail and movement to the look. Queen Letizia’s dress seems to have become one of her 2023 favourites for cooler weather as she was previously seen wearing it back in February. For her appearance on World Mental Health Day, Her Majesty paired the emerald green printed dress with a pair of Carolina Herrera slingbacks.
She’s frequently reached for this style of shoe in recent weeks and slingbacks were the Princess of Wales’ summer shoe of choice. These Carolina Herrera ones were a simple black leather pair that can easily work with plenty of outfits and looked wonderful alongside the funky pattern of the dress.
Queen Letizia’s handbag coordinated with her shoes and was another elegant Carolina Herrera piece. Keeping things more paired-back and neutral with her accessories was a clever move from the senior royal as it allowed the emerald green dress to shine and also added a timeless quality to the look.
When it came to her earrings, though, Queen Letizia added a bit more glamour with a pair of double daga earrings from Gold & Roses. Crafted from 18k white gold and set with diamonds, they are a contemporary design with a straight section from which two hoop-like elements curve around the bottom of the ear.
Anyone wishing to emulate Queen Letizia’s look can create a similar feel with clear crystal earrings that are structured to appear as though they’re climbing the earlobe. There are also plenty of stunning black slingbacks on the market for a slip-on yet fabulous footwear choice and green patterned dresses come in many silhouettes and shades. Whether you want to dress a midi dress down with trainers or up with heeled boots, a pattern can make it truly stand-out.
SHOP SIMILIAR ITEMS
Sosandar at M&S
RRP: £79 |Emulate the scarf-print feel of Queen Letizia's emerald green dress with this Sosandar option available at M&S. With a tie waist belt, timeless shirt dress design and bold pattern, this is a show-stopping piece that can easily be dressed down or up for day-to-night wear.
Astrid and Miyu
RRP: £60 |Crafted from rhodium-plated sterling silver and set with cubic zirconias, these fabulous earrings give a similar climbing effect to Queen Letizia's. They make a lovely statement whilst still being quite subtle and can add sparkle to even the most simple of outfits.
Dune London
RRP: £90|These timeless slingback shoes from Dune London via M&S have a pointed toe, mid-heel height and a gold-toned buckle strap. Whether you want to pair them with a patterned dress like Queen Letizia's or simply with jeans and a T-shirt these are a beautiful staple shoe.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Three dehumidifiers under £50 to snap up on Prime Day ahead of winter
With the winter approaching it's a good idea to take advantage of Prime Day and snap up one of these dehumidifier deals
By Emily Smith Published
-
The 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel Kate Middleton reportedly swears by has a big discount now
This Biotulin serum is said to be a firm favourite in Kate Middleton's skincare regime and it's currently 31% off
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia’s black and blue polka dot dress is perfection – and we’ve found a high street lookalike
Queen Letizia was every inch the proud – and stylish – parent as she attended Princess Leonor’s swearing-in ceremony
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's sleek curled ponytail and black and white tiered gown made a bold statement
Queen Letizia's black and white tiered gown and matching sheer slingback heels were the perfect combination at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s striped fit-and-flare dress will make you double-take for all the right reasons
Queen Letizia's striped fit-and-flare dress helped to 'elongate' her silhouette with the tiered design adding a 'dose of fun'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket and black wide-leg trousers were minimalist perfection and this is one look we want to recreate!
Queen Letizia’s collarless leather jacket was worn for a movie screening in 2018 and this daring piece needs to make a comeback
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's teal Zara midi dress - and it's still available for £49!
Queen Letizia's teal Zara dress is the perfect inexpensive piece to add to your wardrobe
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!
Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress features a full skirt and fitted bodice and it's the perfect statement piece for an evening out
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes
Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Only Queen Letizia could look that chic while sending her daughter Infanta Sofia off to college in Scotland
The Queen is preparing for an emotional separation as Sofia heads off to her first year of university
By Madeline Merinuk Published