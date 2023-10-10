Queen Letizia’s funky print emerald green dress paired with slingbacks and statement earrings has made our wish-list!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia’s funky print emerald green dress was paired with slingbacks and statement earrings and this autumnal look has made our wish-list!

A midi dress is an absolute must-have in many people’s autumn capsule wardrobe and when it comes to the best autumn dresses several of the European royals have really been showcasing their style credentials in recent weeks with their picks. This includes Queen Letizia of Spain who switched up her colour palette from the pastel blue and black polka dot midi dress on 7th October to a bold green patterned one as she marked World Mental Health Day with an event at the Ilunion Hotel on 10th.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s emerald green dress is a gorgeous Sando Paris design with a funky scarf-esque print that takes this classic midi-length dress to the next level. The dress incorporated a bold emerald green, as well as a lighter jade-green shade and white and had a sweeping, elegant wrap style neckline.

The long sleeves featured subtle cuffs and the pleated skirt flared out from the fitted bodice, adding extra detail and movement to the look. Queen Letizia’s dress seems to have become one of her 2023 favourites for cooler weather as she was previously seen wearing it back in February. For her appearance on World Mental Health Day, Her Majesty paired the emerald green printed dress with a pair of Carolina Herrera slingbacks.

(Image credit: Photo By Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Images)

She’s frequently reached for this style of shoe in recent weeks and slingbacks were the Princess of Wales’ summer shoe of choice. These Carolina Herrera ones were a simple black leather pair that can easily work with plenty of outfits and looked wonderful alongside the funky pattern of the dress.

Queen Letizia’s handbag coordinated with her shoes and was another elegant Carolina Herrera piece. Keeping things more paired-back and neutral with her accessories was a clever move from the senior royal as it allowed the emerald green dress to shine and also added a timeless quality to the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

When it came to her earrings, though, Queen Letizia added a bit more glamour with a pair of double daga earrings from Gold & Roses. Crafted from 18k white gold and set with diamonds, they are a contemporary design with a straight section from which two hoop-like elements curve around the bottom of the ear.

Anyone wishing to emulate Queen Letizia’s look can create a similar feel with clear crystal earrings that are structured to appear as though they’re climbing the earlobe. There are also plenty of stunning black slingbacks on the market for a slip-on yet fabulous footwear choice and green patterned dresses come in many silhouettes and shades. Whether you want to dress a midi dress down with trainers or up with heeled boots, a pattern can make it truly stand-out.

