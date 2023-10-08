Queen Letizia’s black and blue polka dot dress is perfection – and we’ve found a high street lookalike

Queen Letizia was every inch the proud – and stylish – parent as she attended Princess Leonor’s swearing-in ceremony

Queen Letizia joined King Felipe for the patriotic ceremony in which their daughter, Leonor, saluted the flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Queen Letizia looked absolutely flawless as she attended the patriotic flag swearing-in ceremony of her daughter, Princess Leonor. Making us hope for an Indian summer to wear an equally summery, stylish polka dot dress, Queen Letizia’s colour combination proved that the traditional rule of not mixing blue and black is totally outdated.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain were the very picture of proud parents on Saturday as they attended the flag swearing-in ceremony of their daughter, Princess Leonor.

While Leonor cut a patriotic figure in her official cadet uniform, Queen Letizia stole the show in a look that is perfect for the last of the summer weather.

In a flowing light blue dress complete with black polka dots, Letizia proved that there’s no merit to the old sartorial rule that blue and black shouldn’t be mixed.

Queen Letizia looked summery and stylish in her high necked polka dot dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She kept the accessories simple, with a pair of slingback black heels and a smart black handbag.

Letizia’s dress included a higher neck and a flattering belted built-in waist detail.

Ro&amp;Zo, £53

Spot High Neck Tiered Dress - Ro&Zo, £53

Cut from 100% sustainable Ecovero Viscose, this dress is ideal for your spring-summer wardrobe. Designed with a black spot set against a pale blue background. Featuring an elegant high neck and tiered hem. 

View Deal
Schuh, £20.99

Solange slingback court high heels in black- Schuh, £20.99

These versatile slingbacks are just like the pair Queen Letizia paired with her flowing polka dot dress.

View Deal

The ceremony would’ve been extra emotional for Queen Letizia, as she also got to watch her husband preside over the service.

As part of the ceremony – officially the jura de bandera – the Princess swore allegiance to the flag at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain. The ceremony on Saturday precedes three years of military training.

Her sister, Infanta Sofía of Spain was absent from the event because she is studying at the UWC Atlantic College in the Welsh county of Vale of Glamorgan.

Princess Leonor in her cadet uniform

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, which is Spain's equivalent to Sandhurst where British royals including Prince William and Prince Harry attended, she will go to naval school, and will complete her three years at the General Air Academy.

The princess has previously spoken of her enthusiasm for being a cadet at the Princesa de Girona Foundation award ceremony in Girona, in Catalonia, earlier this summer.

She said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our armed forces... it is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving my best effort.”

Queen Letizia and King Felipe watched their 17 year old daughter take part in the historic ceremony

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

