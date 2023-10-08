Queen Letizia’s black and blue polka dot dress is perfection – and we’ve found a high street lookalike
Queen Letizia was every inch the proud – and stylish – parent as she attended Princess Leonor’s swearing-in ceremony
Queen Letizia looked absolutely flawless as she attended the patriotic flag swearing-in ceremony of her daughter, Princess Leonor. Making us hope for an Indian summer to wear an equally summery, stylish polka dot dress, Queen Letizia’s colour combination proved that the traditional rule of not mixing blue and black is totally outdated.
- Queen Letizia attended the flag swearing-in ceremony of her daughter, Princess Leonor, on Saturday (October 7)
- Her Royal Highness dispelled the old-fashioned rule that you shouldn’t mix blue and black as she opted for a gorgeous light blue dress with black polka dots, black pumps and a black purse
- In other royal news, why Kate Middleton’s wheelchair appearance is a huge change for the Royal Family
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain were the very picture of proud parents on Saturday as they attended the flag swearing-in ceremony of their daughter, Princess Leonor.
While Leonor cut a patriotic figure in her official cadet uniform, Queen Letizia stole the show in a look that is perfect for the last of the summer weather.
In a flowing light blue dress complete with black polka dots, Letizia proved that there’s no merit to the old sartorial rule that blue and black shouldn’t be mixed.
She kept the accessories simple, with a pair of slingback black heels and a smart black handbag.
Letizia’s dress included a higher neck and a flattering belted built-in waist detail.
Spot High Neck Tiered Dress - Ro&Zo, £53
Cut from 100% sustainable Ecovero Viscose, this dress is ideal for your spring-summer wardrobe. Designed with a black spot set against a pale blue background. Featuring an elegant high neck and tiered hem.
Solange slingback court high heels in black- Schuh, £20.99
These versatile slingbacks are just like the pair Queen Letizia paired with her flowing polka dot dress.
The ceremony would’ve been extra emotional for Queen Letizia, as she also got to watch her husband preside over the service.
As part of the ceremony – officially the jura de bandera – the Princess swore allegiance to the flag at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain. The ceremony on Saturday precedes three years of military training.
Her sister, Infanta Sofía of Spain was absent from the event because she is studying at the UWC Atlantic College in the Welsh county of Vale of Glamorgan.
After training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, which is Spain's equivalent to Sandhurst where British royals including Prince William and Prince Harry attended, she will go to naval school, and will complete her three years at the General Air Academy.
The princess has previously spoken of her enthusiasm for being a cadet at the Princesa de Girona Foundation award ceremony in Girona, in Catalonia, earlier this summer.
She said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our armed forces... it is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving my best effort.”
