We can't get enough of Kate Middleton's Zara blazer, Veja trainers and £25 earrings combo that we want to copy ASAP
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer in a rich cobalt blue perfectly paired with her relaxed t-shirt and jeans ensemble at a recent engagement
Kate Middleton's Zara blazer paired perfectly with her relaxed ensemble as she stepped out in the west of London with Prince William.
Continuing their string of engagements across the country to mark World Mental Health Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre near Marlow on October 12 to take part in a session with young athletes to learn about how their mental fitness is being supported by SportsAid. While at this active engagement, Catherine was photographed playing netball as part of a workshop and chatting with the young athletes and parents about how they are supported by this organisation
For this engagement, the Princess of Wales looked fabulous as she wore a cobalt blue tailored blazer from Zara. Unfortunately, Kate's royal blue design of the blazer is no longer in stock, but Zara has other colours of the double-breasted design still available to buy.
In an informal fashion choice, the Princess wore a casual t-shirt from Ralph Lauren that is no longer stocked by the brand. However, there are many similar t-shirts with a scoop neckline that are sold by various brands.
With this plain white t-shirt, the Princess wore a pair of her best straight-leg jeans that added a casual feel to this look. Kate Middleton’s white trainers completed this dressed-down ensemble as she wore her favourite pair of Vejas that she has worn several times over the years.
The Princess also accessorised by wearing a pair of star-shaped hoop earrings from Earsass. Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings are so incredibly meaningful as they were gifted to the Princess at another engagement in June by Sarah Renton. Kate’s star earrings are a tribute to the late Issy Phipps, Sarah's daughter who took her own life in April 2023. The sale of each pair of earrings donates £5 to the mental health charity, Brave Mind, which ties into the charitable purpose of the Princess' engagement in Marlow.
Similar to Kate's
RRP: £22.00 | Cut to sit close to the body with a soft, ribbed finish, this scoop-neck tee is an everyday must-have. This piece is made from 96% cotton and 4% elastane.
Kate's favourite Vejas
RRP: £130.00 | Loved by Kate Middleton, the Esplar sneakers from Veja are named as a tribute to the Brazilian organisation with which the brand has worked since 2005, supporting organic and family farming.
Similar to Kate's
RRP: £85.00 |This cobalt blue blazer is made with a relaxed fit & longline hem for a modern silhouette. The double-breasted button fastenings contrast with the blazer for a bold effect.
