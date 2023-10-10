Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings are so incredibly meaningful - and we love the mustard blazer she paired them with

The Princess of Wales' star earrings are so meaningful and they were a beautiful choice as she marked World Mental Health Day

Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings worn as she and Prince William arrive to join young people for a forum
(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate’s £25 star earrings are exceptionally meaningful and she showcased them at her latest engagement as she marked World Mental Health Day.

Earlier this year fans learnt the emotional story behind Kate’s new star earrings and the Princess of Wales wore this special piece of jewellery once again as she marked World Mental Health Day on 10th October. The future Queen Consort stepped out with Prince William in Birmingham to attend a youth forum and made a very special statement with her Issy Star earrings. These £25.50 beauties come in both 18k Gold Plated and White Gold Plated versions and the Princess of Wales was gifted her own gorgeous yellow gold pair during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club in June. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to join young people as they host a forum to mark World Mental Health Day

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate’s star earrings are the Issy Star earrings and are a tribute to the late Issy Phipps who took her own life in April 2023. Just a few months later it was her mother Sarah Renton, a coach at the rugby club in Kent, who gave Kate the star earrings. The Princess of Wales had reportedly been very moved by her conversation with Sarah about Issy and had promised to wear the Issy Star earrings in future.

Catherine, Princess of Wales listens as she participates in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She fulfilled this promise on World Mental Health day when she wore them in Birmingham. Ear Sass, which sells the earrings, reflected that since ancient times stars have been associated with everything from heaven to destiny and freedom. For every pair of £25.50 star earrings old, they donate £5 to Brave Mind - a chosen charity for Issy. Brave Mind is focused on making a positive and lasting difference to the mental health and wellbeing of the rugby community. Kate couldn’t have made a more significant or heartfelt jewellery choice for her appearance on World Mental Health Day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales join young people as they participate in a series of workshops

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The senior royal complemented the gold plated star earrings with a mustard yellow LK Bennett blazer that’s now sold out. Instead of opting for the matching Mya yellow tailored trousers, perhaps in tribute to the seriousness of the day, Kate kept things a little more neutral with her top and trousers.

The Princess of Wales wore a plain, black long-sleeved jumper with a classic crew-neck and black slightly flared trousers which added structure to the look. She finished off her outfit for Birmingham with a pair of simple black heels as Kate prioritised timeless elegance with a single pop of colour alongside her beautiful Issy Star earrings. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to young people

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She and Prince William travelled to Birmingham to host a youth mental health forum called Exploring Our Emotional Worlds in partnership with The Mix mental health charity and with BBC Radio 1. Their visit comes after their Royal Foundation released survey results that revealed that 95% of the group of 16-24 year old participants said they thought their peers were having some sort of problem with their mental health. 

SHOP THE LOOK

ISSY STAR - BRAVE MIND CHARITY earringsSo meaningful
Issy Star Earrings

RRP: £25.50 |Kate's star earrings are 18K gold plated and also come in a lovely 18K white gold plated option too. They were crafted as a tribute to Issy Phipps and £5 from every pair sold will be donated to Brave Mind.

Yellow Jacket With Embroidery DetailBeautifully bold
Yellow Jacket

RRP: £90 |This yellow blazer can be paired with a neutral outfit like the Princess of Wales' and transform it with a pop of colour. The hook fastening at the front is super easy and the long sleeves and lapels are classic design elements.

Lyocell Rich Pleated Wide Leg TrousersPerfect staple
M&S Wide Leg Trousers

RRP: £45 | These black, lyocell-rich trousers can be dressed up or down for an easy-to-wear stylish outfit. They feature a wide-leg design and high waist with front pleats for an extra level of detail.

Topics
Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸