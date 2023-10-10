Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings are so incredibly meaningful - and we love the mustard blazer she paired them with
The Princess of Wales' star earrings are so meaningful and they were a beautiful choice as she marked World Mental Health Day
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate’s £25 star earrings are exceptionally meaningful and she showcased them at her latest engagement as she marked World Mental Health Day.
Earlier this year fans learnt the emotional story behind Kate’s new star earrings and the Princess of Wales wore this special piece of jewellery once again as she marked World Mental Health Day on 10th October. The future Queen Consort stepped out with Prince William in Birmingham to attend a youth forum and made a very special statement with her Issy Star earrings. These £25.50 beauties come in both 18k Gold Plated and White Gold Plated versions and the Princess of Wales was gifted her own gorgeous yellow gold pair during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club in June.
Kate’s star earrings are the Issy Star earrings and are a tribute to the late Issy Phipps who took her own life in April 2023. Just a few months later it was her mother Sarah Renton, a coach at the rugby club in Kent, who gave Kate the star earrings. The Princess of Wales had reportedly been very moved by her conversation with Sarah about Issy and had promised to wear the Issy Star earrings in future.
She fulfilled this promise on World Mental Health day when she wore them in Birmingham. Ear Sass, which sells the earrings, reflected that since ancient times stars have been associated with everything from heaven to destiny and freedom. For every pair of £25.50 star earrings old, they donate £5 to Brave Mind - a chosen charity for Issy. Brave Mind is focused on making a positive and lasting difference to the mental health and wellbeing of the rugby community. Kate couldn’t have made a more significant or heartfelt jewellery choice for her appearance on World Mental Health Day.
The senior royal complemented the gold plated star earrings with a mustard yellow LK Bennett blazer that’s now sold out. Instead of opting for the matching Mya yellow tailored trousers, perhaps in tribute to the seriousness of the day, Kate kept things a little more neutral with her top and trousers.
The Princess of Wales wore a plain, black long-sleeved jumper with a classic crew-neck and black slightly flared trousers which added structure to the look. She finished off her outfit for Birmingham with a pair of simple black heels as Kate prioritised timeless elegance with a single pop of colour alongside her beautiful Issy Star earrings.
She and Prince William travelled to Birmingham to host a youth mental health forum called Exploring Our Emotional Worlds in partnership with The Mix mental health charity and with BBC Radio 1. Their visit comes after their Royal Foundation released survey results that revealed that 95% of the group of 16-24 year old participants said they thought their peers were having some sort of problem with their mental health.
SHOP THE LOOK
So meaningful
RRP: £25.50 |Kate's star earrings are 18K gold plated and also come in a lovely 18K white gold plated option too. They were crafted as a tribute to Issy Phipps and £5 from every pair sold will be donated to Brave Mind.
Beautifully bold
RRP: £90 |This yellow blazer can be paired with a neutral outfit like the Princess of Wales' and transform it with a pop of colour. The hook fastening at the front is super easy and the long sleeves and lapels are classic design elements.
Perfect staple
RRP: £45 | These black, lyocell-rich trousers can be dressed up or down for an easy-to-wear stylish outfit. They feature a wide-leg design and high waist with front pleats for an extra level of detail.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton's signature Superga sneakers are a bargain this Amazon Prime Day
Kate Middleton's favourite Superga sneakers are on sale right now!
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed - and it's a bit of a messy choice from the royal!
Prince George's favourite dish has been revealed, and it's a classic meal loved by the British public
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sad question that gives Kate 'mum guilt'
As both the Princess of Wales and a mother-of-three, Kate Middleton is all too familiar with that sinking feeling known as 'mum guilt'
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals why Princess Charlotte's adorable singing made her 'very happy'
Princess Charlotte has an easy trick for making her mother's morning and it all revolves around this traditional song...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton’s hobby that King Charles finds ‘less than satisfying’ as he admitted it was ‘impossible’
Kate's hobby is something her royal father-in-law isn't a fan of as he feels it's 'impossible' to achieve a certain result
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘lonely position’ in the Royal Family as ‘outsider’ in ‘uncharted waters’
A royal expert has delved into Princess of Wales' 'lonely position' in the Royal Family as she holds an 'incredibly influential' role
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles is 'building a bridge' to Kate and William's monarchy which will 'shake things up'
King Charles and Queen Camilla 'will rely' on Kate and William more as time goes by, according to a royal expert
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Kate Middleton shows off sporty credentials in navy blue tracksuit and white trainers for latest active outing
The Princess of Wales swapped suits for practical activewear and trainers as she took part in drills and training during her latest engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'symbol of power' that shows 'she means business' in ‘new era’ of royal role
The Princess of Wales' style has shifted and she's apparently showcasing her 'confidence' as she prepares for her future role as Queen Consort
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ over schedule ‘clash’ after Kate made ‘right decision’
According to a royal expert Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ as he will be missing out on one important moment to be there for another
By Emma Shacklock Published