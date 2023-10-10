Kate Middleton's £25 star earrings are so incredibly meaningful - and we love the mustard blazer she paired them with

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate’s £25 star earrings are exceptionally meaningful and she showcased them at her latest engagement as she marked World Mental Health Day.

Earlier this year fans learnt the emotional story behind Kate’s new star earrings and the Princess of Wales wore this special piece of jewellery once again as she marked World Mental Health Day on 10th October. The future Queen Consort stepped out with Prince William in Birmingham to attend a youth forum and made a very special statement with her Issy Star earrings. These £25.50 beauties come in both 18k Gold Plated and White Gold Plated versions and the Princess of Wales was gifted her own gorgeous yellow gold pair during a visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club in June.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate’s star earrings are the Issy Star earrings and are a tribute to the late Issy Phipps who took her own life in April 2023. Just a few months later it was her mother Sarah Renton, a coach at the rugby club in Kent, who gave Kate the star earrings. The Princess of Wales had reportedly been very moved by her conversation with Sarah about Issy and had promised to wear the Issy Star earrings in future.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She fulfilled this promise on World Mental Health day when she wore them in Birmingham. Ear Sass, which sells the earrings, reflected that since ancient times stars have been associated with everything from heaven to destiny and freedom. For every pair of £25.50 star earrings old, they donate £5 to Brave Mind - a chosen charity for Issy. Brave Mind is focused on making a positive and lasting difference to the mental health and wellbeing of the rugby community. Kate couldn’t have made a more significant or heartfelt jewellery choice for her appearance on World Mental Health Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The senior royal complemented the gold plated star earrings with a mustard yellow LK Bennett blazer that’s now sold out. Instead of opting for the matching Mya yellow tailored trousers, perhaps in tribute to the seriousness of the day, Kate kept things a little more neutral with her top and trousers.

The Princess of Wales wore a plain, black long-sleeved jumper with a classic crew-neck and black slightly flared trousers which added structure to the look. She finished off her outfit for Birmingham with a pair of simple black heels as Kate prioritised timeless elegance with a single pop of colour alongside her beautiful Issy Star earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She and Prince William travelled to Birmingham to host a youth mental health forum called Exploring Our Emotional Worlds in partnership with The Mix mental health charity and with BBC Radio 1. Their visit comes after their Royal Foundation released survey results that revealed that 95% of the group of 16-24 year old participants said they thought their peers were having some sort of problem with their mental health.

