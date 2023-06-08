The emotional story behind Kate Middleton's new star earrings revealed

Kate Middleton shared a touching moment with a fellow mother on Wednesday, after learning the heartbreaking news that she had lost her teenage daughter to suicide just a few weeks ago.

The Princess of Wales promised Sarah Renton that she would wear the earrings gifted to her as a tribute to her late daughter, Issy Phipps.

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday, as part of her campaign on the importance of Early Childhood Education and the community's role in supporting young people.

After arriving at the club, Kate shared a poignant exchange with its under 14s couch, Sarah Renton. The mother-of-three explained to the princess that she had lost her daughter, Issy Phipps, to suicide just a few weeks ago. Issy, who was 17 years old, had been a talented athlete and popular student but had suffered from depression before her death.

Renton went on to gift Kate a pair of earrings that had been made by the teenager's cousin in tribute to her life. In response, the princess grew visibly emotional and promised to wear the jewelry in the future. The star-shaped studs, which are 18k Gold plated, are available to buy for £25.50 online. Of every pair sold, £5 will be donated to the Brave Minds charity.

(Image credit: Getty)

At another point of the visit, Kate took part in rugby drills and chatted with members of the club about its role in supporting children's wellbeing. She also participated in a game of netball rugby, joining England men’s team member Courtney Lawes for a friendly match.

Always one to nail the dress code, Kate wore a blue t-shirt with England Rugby's logo and navy tracksuit bottoms for the sporty appearance. She completed the look with a high ponytail, small gold hoop earrings, light makeup, and of course, a solid pair of white running shoes.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate has been Patron of England Rugby since February 2022, having taken over the role from Prince Harry following his high-profile withdrawal from the Royal Family with Meghan Markle. It's been reported that she has since embraced the popular contact sport in her personal life and has even bonded with her three children over it.

"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," said Nigel Gillingham, President of the Rugby Football Union. "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well."