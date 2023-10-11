Kate Middleton's cosy oatmeal knitted co-ord and pearl earrings is the latest royal look to top our autumn/winter wishlist
Kate Middleton's oatmeal knitted co-ord was a departure from her bold suits and she paired the cosy outfit with a pair of stunning earrings
Kate's cosy oatmeal knitted co-ord and pearl earrings is the latest royal look to top our autumn/winter wishlist.
The Princess of Wales has been pushing boundaries with her royal style in recent years and whilst we’re now more used to seeing her bold-coloured suits at engagements, she’s just stepped out in a stunning knitted co-ord. Arriving in Nottingham for a visit to Nottingham Trent University on 11th October, the future Queen Consort is there to learn about how students are being supported when it comes to their mental health. Kate was dressed perfectly for the transitional seasonal weather and wore a matching set from Sezane, featuring the Sami Jumper and Naelle Skirt in the neutral shade “natural”.
Made from organic cotton and wool, both items in Kate's oatmeal knitted co-ord were ribbed and the jumper featured a classic high neckline and a touch of detail in the form of buttons at the bottom of the sleeve. The tortoiseshell tone of the buttons perfectly complemented the biscuit shade of the knitwear and fell to the waist where it effortlessly blended into Kate’s skirt.
Fans would be forgiven for initially mistaking this look for one of Kate’s dresses given the outfit’s seamless flow. The Princess of Wales’ skirt fell to an elegant midi length and was a relaxed form-fitting design. The combination of the two items isn’t something we regularly see from Kate and it was a great example of an outfit that looked polished and put-together without being overly formal or structured.
The Princess of Wales kept to the neutral beige colour palette with her accessories and re-wore a pair of her favourite Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps. Her handbag of choice was the Mini Holly Leather Top-Handle bag from Tusting in the stunning shade “taupe”. Inspired by the 1950’s this practical yet stylish bag has a detachable shoulder strap as well as a top handle strap, but Kate decided just to use the latter in Nottingham.
When it came to her jewellery, Kate delivered another master-class in classic with a twist as she wore a pair of Simone Rocha faux-pearl earrings. These feature a beautiful round faux pearl with a gold-tone metal curved chain link design that adds a contemporary edge to the earrings.
The Princess of Wales has previously worn them for various appearances, including at Wimbledon 2021 and to film a video for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2020. They’re clearly still a firm favourite amongst all of Kate’s pearl earrings and we can see why!
Whether or not you want to emulate her look with a fully matching set or simply mirror the idea of it with a similar jumper and skirt combination, Kate’s beige co-ord is a great staple look for the colder months. Layer up with a coat and boots in winter or make it more relaxed with trainers, it’s incredibly versatile. There are also plenty of options out there for anyone who just can’t help falling in love with the Princess’ faux-pearl earrings.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she's not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
