This is a layering staple Kate Middleton swears by for autumn and it can be yours for under £70
Kate Middleton's blazers have become a key player in her transitional weather wardrobe and we plan to take cues...
Kate Middleton's love affair with blazers knows no bounds, as we've seen her rock everything - from a statement red tweed number to a full-on pinstriped pantsuit - and thankfully, they're one staple we can easily attain.
Aside from Kate's go-to coat dresses, there's another tailored piece that the Princess of Wales has been favouring lately, particularly when it comes to layering for autumn...the blazer.
So far this season, we've seen Kate rock a number of the best blazer styles, including that textured white £65 Zara blazer from her Rugby World Cup outing, to her royal blue double-breasted jacket at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on October 12. In fact, they've become something of a go-to for the Princess of Wales and as she continues to demonstrate through her styling, they're a capsule wardrobe must-have.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate's exact blazer
RRP: £69.95 | This blazer is the exact one Kate wore during her appearance at the Rugby World Cup in Marielle on October 15 and features a textured material and gold buttons.
RRP: £49.99 | This fitted blazer not only boasts one of 2023's biggest colour trends but is also super flattering. It's also available in black and green and there's even a matching pair of trousers available to shop!
Of course, blazers are already a key addition to 2023's autumn/winter fashion trends but so far, Kate Middleton has provided a plethora of smart-casual outfit inspiration for how to style the structured number. Plus, considering how her royal wardrobe often features some rather luxury brands (and thus some rather steep prices), her blazers are often refreshingly affordable or at least, easy to find alternatives for!
The mother-of-three is known to be a fan of Zara's tailored jackets, having worn a number of blazers from the retailer in the past and according to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred they're the 'perfect layering' piece.
To recreate Kate's chic look, Watkins says to "style your blazer with cigarette trousers and this season's on-trend shoe - a classic ballet pump." Ballet flats and slingback court shoes are favourites among Kate's shoe collection but you can also go for some pointed heels or a pair of loafers, for a more formal ensemble.
As for what style and colour to choose, Watkins recommends opting, "for a tailored fit and a neutral colour for that ‘royal-appointment’ look. A blazer also works well as a day-to-night staple, being perfect for the workplace and date night or after-work drinks."
And if you're a fan of co-ords, Watkin's notes: "Earlier this month, Kate re-wore a Holland Parker pinstripe version, with matching trousers for a seriously cool, yet still classy look."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Is Netflix's Bodies based on a book and who is Si Spencer from the show's tribute?
Is Netflix's Bodies based on a book? And who is Si Spencer? Everything you need to know about Netflix's latest crime drama series
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable
Kate Middleton might already have lost a friendly competition to Prince William after Prince George made a special appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable
Kate Middleton might already have lost a friendly competition to Prince William after Prince George made a special appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has an impressive 'bone crusher' handshake that exudes confidence
There's no such thing as a weak handshake when it comes to the Princess of Wales
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This understated 'Quiet Luxury' accessory is Kate Middleton's go-to for a reason, according to a stylist
Kate Middleton's Cartier watch doubles as both a time-keeper and luxury jewellery piece and we've found the perfect alternatives!
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince William and Kate missed out on an epic royal event but we totally understand why
Prince William and Kate missed out on a special gala and according to an expert there could be a very understandable reason for this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s hobby fills Kate Middleton with 'horror' and we're not surprised she's hoping to shield Prince George from it!
Prince William's hobby is something that leaves Kate 'terrified' and he once admitted he'd have to 'tone it down' after becoming a dad-of-three
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies
Princess Anne's ivory blazer has just become a firm favourite of ours as she took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly chosen to put their focus into family time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The one autumn staple Kate Middleton can't live without, according to a stylist
If you want to replicate Kate Middleton's impeccable style this season, look no further than her go-to coat trend...
By Naomi Jamieson Published