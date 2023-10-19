This is a layering staple Kate Middleton swears by for autumn and it can be yours for under £70

Kate Middleton's love affair with blazers knows no bounds, as we've seen her rock everything - from a statement red tweed number to a full-on pinstriped pantsuit - and thankfully, they're one staple we can easily attain.

Aside from Kate's go-to coat dresses, there's another tailored piece that the Princess of Wales has been favouring lately, particularly when it comes to layering for autumn...the blazer.

So far this season, we've seen Kate rock a number of the best blazer styles, including that textured white £65 Zara blazer from her Rugby World Cup outing, to her royal blue double-breasted jacket at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on October 12. In fact, they've become something of a go-to for the Princess of Wales and as she continues to demonstrate through her styling, they're a capsule wardrobe must-have.

Kate's exact blazer Zara Textured Double Breasted Blazer View at Zara RRP: £69.95 | This blazer is the exact one Kate wore during her appearance at the Rugby World Cup in Marielle on October 15 and features a textured material and gold buttons. Mango Fitted Jacket With Blunt Stitching View at Mango RRP: £49.99 | This fitted blazer not only boasts one of 2023's biggest colour trends but is also super flattering. It's also available in black and green and there's even a matching pair of trousers available to shop! H&M Double-breasted Blazer View at H&M RRP: £32.99 | This blazer is available in a range of colours - including white and cream - and in sizes XS to 4XL. It also feature's Kate's go-to double breasted style.

Of course, blazers are already a key addition to 2023's autumn/winter fashion trends but so far, Kate Middleton has provided a plethora of smart-casual outfit inspiration for how to style the structured number. Plus, considering how her royal wardrobe often features some rather luxury brands (and thus some rather steep prices), her blazers are often refreshingly affordable or at least, easy to find alternatives for!

(Image credit: Getty Images: Max Mumby/Indigo)

The mother-of-three is known to be a fan of Zara's tailored jackets, having worn a number of blazers from the retailer in the past and according to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred they're the 'perfect layering' piece.

To recreate Kate's chic look, Watkins says to "style your blazer with cigarette trousers and this season's on-trend shoe - a classic ballet pump." Ballet flats and slingback court shoes are favourites among Kate's shoe collection but you can also go for some pointed heels or a pair of loafers, for a more formal ensemble.

As for what style and colour to choose, Watkins recommends opting, "for a tailored fit and a neutral colour for that ‘royal-appointment’ look. A blazer also works well as a day-to-night staple, being perfect for the workplace and date night or after-work drinks."

And if you're a fan of co-ords, Watkin's notes: "Earlier this month, Kate re-wore a Holland Parker pinstripe version, with matching trousers for a seriously cool, yet still classy look."